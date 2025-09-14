NoScope Gaming Powers India to Global Esports Glory as Vimalraj Jayachandran Wins First-Ever VR Tennis Esports World Championship

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 13: NoScope Gaming has scripted history for Indian esports with one of its most remarkable milestones to date. Vimalraj Jayachandran, discovered and nurtured through the NoScope Gaming ecosystem, has become the first-ever VR Tennis Esports World Champion, representing Team India on the global stage and defeating champions from seven countries at the World Finals in the USA.

The WTEC 2025 World Championship Finals took place in Las Vegas, USA, at the iconic venue The Space. The tournament featured national champions from seven different countries, making it one of the most competitive stages in VR esports to date. Vimalraj powered through the knockout rounds, facing off against formidable opponents from Germany, Austria, and the USA, before defeating Arthur Trabold from Austria in a thrilling finale to clinch the world title for India, becoming the first World Champion in VR Esports.

The journey to this historic triumph began in August at the University Esports Championship (UEC) National Finals in Kolkata, organized by NoScope Gaming. For the first time ever, the UEC stage also hosted the World Tennis Esports Championship (WTEC) India Finals powered by Tennis Esports. Through a groundbreaking format where university champions battled professional esports athletes in VR Tennis, NoScope Gaming provided the platform for emerging talent to showcase their skill and determination. It was here that Vimalraj rose through the open rounds, powered by NoScope Gaming’s commitment to unearthing and empowering India’s next generation of esports athletes.

NoScope Gaming has long been recognized as the creator of India’s largest collegiate esports ecosystem, with flagship properties such as the University Esports Championship (UEC) driving engagement across universities nationwide. By bridging university-level talent with global opportunities, NoScope Gaming continues to redefine competitive esports pathways, giving Indian players the chance to make their mark on the world stage.

Quotes from the Leadership

Ravi Achanta, CEO of NoScope Gaming, said:

“This is a proud moment not only for NoScope Gaming but for the entire nation. Vimalraj’s victory proves that India has the talent to excel in emerging frontiers like VR esports. Our mission has always been to create platforms that give athletes a global stage, and this triumph validates the ecosystem we’ve built over the years.”

Abhinandan Mukherjee, Project Head of NoScope Gaming, said:

“Watching Vimalraj’s journey from the open rounds of the University Esports Championship in Kolkata to becoming a World Champion has been nothing short of inspiring. His success is a direct reflection of what NoScope Gaming stands for building pathways, providing opportunities, and backing athletes to achieve greatness. This win is not just his, but also a milestone for the entire NoScope Gaming ecosystem and the future of Indian esports.”

Deep Solanki, Director at NoScope Gaming, said:

“This victory highlights the power of vision, persistence, and innovation. By blending university talent with global competition, we’ve proven that India is ready to take the lead in VR esports. It’s a monumental achievement for Vimalraj and a landmark for Indian esports as a whole.”

Meghdut RoyChowdhury, Chief Innovation Officer, Techno India Group

“It feels incredible to have been part of the journey that started at the NoScope Gaming UEC National Finals in Kolkata, where Vimal first wore the jersey to represent India at the WTEC Finals in the USA. To see that moment turn into him rising above countless participants and becoming a World Champion is something I will never forget. This truly feels like the time for esports in our country, and I couldn’t be prouder of Vimalraj for making India shine on the global stage through NoScope Gaming.”

This championship victory not only cements Vimalraj’s place in esports history but also underscores NoScope Gaming’s pivotal role in shaping India’s global esports journey. It stands as proof that with the right platform, talent can rise to achieve the extraordinary.

