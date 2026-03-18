NSE Holidays: Stock Market Open Or Closed Week? NSE, BSE Trading Status Revealed

NSE Holidays: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain fully operational between March 19 and March 21, 2026, despite India celebrating various festivals this week.

According to the official holiday calendars issued by the exchanges, there are no scheduled trading holidays during this period. Festivals such as Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid al-Fitr fall around these dates.

NSE Holidays: Will the Stock Market Be Closed on Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, and Eid al-Fitr?.

Are There NSE Holidays On Eid al-Fitr?

In 2026, Eid al-Fitr is expected to fall on March 21, which is a Saturday. Since Indian stock markets are already closed on Saturdays and Sundays as part of routine weekly holidays, the festival does not lead to any additional trading halt.

Although March 2026 features several holidays and weekends, the stock market remains closed only on specific notified days. Earlier this month, trading was suspended on Holi (March 3).

In total, there are 12 non-trading days in March 2026, including weekends and designated holidays.

Below is the complete schedule of market closures for March:

Stock market holidays in India are determined by a pre-defined annual calendar issued by the exchanges, and not all public or regional festivals result in trading closures.

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