Gold Rate Today, March 16: How Much Will 18 And 24-Carat Cost You In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Major Cities Amid Global Volatility

Gold prices in India fell slightly on March 16 due to downward movement in global bullion markets. The US dollar strengthened, resulting in caution among investors as they consider the uncertainty surrounding the world economy. Gold futures were down just over $5,000 an ounce (1,5000 grams), while 24-carat gold was down around Rs 1.58 lakh (156,000) for 10 grams (about $15,840 for 400 ounces) in India.

Gold has become less attractive to worldwide investors as the dollar gains value and therefore the value of commodities like gold declines when priced in dollars. As traders continue to watch inflation and interest-rate calls and possible geopolitical events, the bullion market is very volatile and there has been tremendous movement in these markets over the past four weeks.

Local tax rates, shipping costs, and supply/demand are different from one place to another in India, which results in gold prices varying slightly between cities. The prices for 24K, 22K and 18K in New Delhi are approximately Rs 16,466, Rs 15,095 and Rs 12,353, respectively.

City-wise gold rate today

A similar situation can be observed in other major metros as well. For instance, in Mumbai, the price of 24 karat gold is approximately Rs 16,451/- per gram, 22 karat gold is approximately Rs 15,080/- per gram, and 18 karat gold is approximately Rs 12,338/- per gram. In Kolkata the prices are very similar to those in Mumbai, being Rs 16,451/- per gram 24K gold, Rs 15,080/- per gram for 22K gold, and Rs 12,338/- per gram for 18K gold.

In the Southern markets, prices tend to be a bit higher. In Chennai, for example, the price of 24K gold is Rs 16,582/- per gram, the price of 22K gold is Rs 15,200/- per gram, and 18K gold is about Rs 13,100/- per gram, indicating higher demand in that region. In other Southern Cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad prices are very much in line with Mumbai and Kolkata, i.e. 24K gold is approximately Rs 16,451/- per gram, 22K gold is approximately Rs 15,080/- per gram.

Global Market outlook

Experts say the bullion markets will continue to be influenced by global factors. Concerns around rising energy prices could lead to inflation and this may prevent central banks from reducing interest rates soon. Thus putting downward pressure on the prices of gold; however gold remains a very essential asset to hold safe during times of both political and financial instability.

Though a short-term reduction occurred, researchers are confident about future demand for gold since many companies operate in countries that have significant shopping trends (India). Gold is usually a fundamental part of purchasing jewellery as well as for wedding and festival purchases within these countries. As global markets continue to experience uncertainty with respect to interest rates, it’s likely that prices for gold will continue to be volatile in the future.

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