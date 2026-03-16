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Home > India > ‘No Dry Out’ In India, Says Govt: Refineries Running At Full Capacity As LPG Vessel ‘Shivalik’ Nears Mundra Port

‘No Dry Out’ In India, Says Govt: Refineries Running At Full Capacity As LPG Vessel ‘Shivalik’ Nears Mundra Port

The government has assured that there is no shortage of crude oil in India and fuel supply remains stable nationwide. Officials said refineries are operating at full capacity and petrol pumps are functioning normally.

No Shortage Of Crude Oil In India (Image: ANI)
No Shortage Of Crude Oil In India (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 16, 2026 16:07:07 IST

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‘No Dry Out’ In India, Says Govt: Refineries Running At Full Capacity As LPG Vessel ‘Shivalik’ Nears Mundra Port

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Monday said there is no shortage of crude oil in the country and assured that fuel supply across India remains stable.

Addressing the issue, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said crude oil stocks are adequate and refineries are running at full capacity to meet demand. She also noted that petrol pumps across the country are operating normally.

Fuel Supply Chain Operating Normally

“Crude is available in sufficient quantity. All refineries are operating at the highest capacity. Our petrol pumps are operating normally. No dry out has been reported anywhere,” Sharma said.

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Her statement comes amid concerns raised in some regions regarding the availability of fuel. The ministry clarified that the petroleum supply chain is functioning smoothly and that there is no disruption in the distribution of petrol and diesel. Officials added that oil marketing companies are closely monitoring the situation to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability at retail outlets.

LPG Carrier ‘Shivalik’ To Dock At Mundra

Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry confirmed that the LPG-carrying Indian-flagged vessel Shivalik is expected to dock at Mundra Port shortly. Rajesh Kumar Sinha from the Shipping Ministry said that preparations have already been made to ensure the vessel’s smooth arrival and quick cargo discharge.

“Shivalik LPG carrier, which sailed from the Persian Gulf, crossed the Strait of Hormuz and headed towards India, will be reaching today around 5 pm, maybe after an hour or so. And before its arrival, documentation, priority berthing, and everything have been arranged at the port so that there is no delay in the discharge of cargo by this vessel. All Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf area are safe. No incident has been reported in the last 24 hours, and we are keeping a continuous watch on the situation. We are in touch with each vessel and its crew. 22 vessels, as was reported on Saturday, also. 22 Indian flag vessels with 611 Indian seafarers remain in the west of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf…”

Crude Oil Vessel ‘Jag Laadki’ En Route To India

He further said another Indian-flagged vessel carrying crude oil is also safely heading toward India. “Indian-flag vessel ‘Jag Laadki’, which sailed from the UAE on 14th of March, is carrying about 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil, is safely en route to India. The vessel and all Indian seafarers on board are safe. They’ll be reaching tomorrow at Mundra Port,” he added.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India is engaging with Iran to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route that handles nearly 20 per cent of global oil trade.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Jaishankar said diplomatic discussions are already showing progress and emphasised the importance of cooperation with Tehran.

India Engaging Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz

“Certainly, from India’s perspective, it is better that we reason and we coordinate and we get a solution than we don’t. While this is a welcome development, there is continuing conversation because there is continued work on that,” Jaishankar remarked.

The minister also pointed to the successful passage of two Indian-flagged vessels, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, as a sign that the diplomatic efforts are producing results. The two tankers are transporting about 92,712 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and are currently heading toward the Indian ports of Mundra and Kandla.

However, Jaishankar noted that a broader agreement covering all Indian vessels has not yet been finalised. According to him, ship movements through the route are presently being managed on a “case-by-case basis.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Iran Attacks UAE’s Oil Lifeline: Fujairah Port Hit Again, Massive Fire Breaks Out | WATCH

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 4:07 PM IST
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‘No Dry Out’ In India, Says Govt: Refineries Running At Full Capacity As LPG Vessel ‘Shivalik’ Nears Mundra Port

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‘No Dry Out’ In India, Says Govt: Refineries Running At Full Capacity As LPG Vessel ‘Shivalik’ Nears Mundra Port

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‘No Dry Out’ In India, Says Govt: Refineries Running At Full Capacity As LPG Vessel ‘Shivalik’ Nears Mundra Port
‘No Dry Out’ In India, Says Govt: Refineries Running At Full Capacity As LPG Vessel ‘Shivalik’ Nears Mundra Port
‘No Dry Out’ In India, Says Govt: Refineries Running At Full Capacity As LPG Vessel ‘Shivalik’ Nears Mundra Port
‘No Dry Out’ In India, Says Govt: Refineries Running At Full Capacity As LPG Vessel ‘Shivalik’ Nears Mundra Port

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