Iran Attacks UAE’s Oil Lifeline: Fujairah Port Hit Again, Massive Fire Breaks Out | WATCH

Fujairah Port: A drone attack triggered a fire at oil infrastructure in Fujairah, while another strike near Dubai International Airport forced authorities to temporarily suspend flights, according to reports citing officials. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates confirmed that a fire broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industries area after a drone attack.

The port in Fujairah is strategically important as it serves as the country’s only export route that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit chokepoint.

This is the second instance that Iran has attacked Fujairah with drones, prompting massive fire.

Oil-Loading Operations Halted at Major Bunkering Hub of Fujairah

Earlier on March 14, some oil-loading operations in Fujairah were suspended following a drone attack and the resulting fire, according to industry and trade sources.

Fujairah is considered a major bunkering hub and crude export terminal. The disruption came only hours after the United States carried out strikes on military targets on Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil export terminal.

🚀🇮🇷🇦🇪 NOW: Iran just hit UAE’s Fujairah oil port (again) pic.twitter.com/H8K49vAbYr — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) March 16, 2026

Dubai Airport Temporarily Suspends Flights After Nearby Drone Strike

Flights at Dubai International Airport were briefly suspended after a drone attack struck facilities located close to the airfield.

Officials said the incident damaged fuel tanks near the airport, prompting emergency teams to respond to the situation. As a precaution, several aircraft were forced to circle outside the airport while authorities worked to manage the aftermath.

The temporary suspension occurred just days after another attack caused a short disruption to airport operations.

Emirates, the largest airline operating from the airport, also confirmed that flights had been suspended during the incident.

Iran Accuses UAE of Assisting US Strikes

Officials in Tehran alleged that the United States used “ports, docks and hideouts” in the United Arab Emirates to launch strikes on Kharg Island, which hosts Iran’s main oil export terminal.

However, no evidence was presented to support the claim as the conflict continues to unfold.

Responding to the developments, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said the country retains the right to defend itself.

In a statement posted on social media, Gargash said the UAE “still prioritizes reason and logic, and continues exercising restraint.”

Also Read: Iran Attacks UAE Again: Missile Hits Civilian Vehicle Abu Dhabi’s Al Bahyah Area, Kills Palestinian As Drone Strike Near Dubai Airport Halts Flights