LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death nyc mayor New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death nyc mayor New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death nyc mayor New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death nyc mayor
Live TV
TRENDING |
New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death nyc mayor New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death nyc mayor New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death nyc mayor New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death nyc mayor
Home > Business > Ola Electric’s Q1 Revenue Halves: Can The EV Giant Overcome Financial And Regulatory Roadblocks?

Ola Electric’s Q1 Revenue Halves: Can The EV Giant Overcome Financial And Regulatory Roadblocks?

Ola Electric shares surged 12%, but the company faces regulatory scrutiny in Maharashtra over 350 retail stores allegedly operating without licenses. The Transport Department’s notice could impact Ola’s expansion in a key EV market. With plans to launch new vehicles by Navratri, resolving legal issues is crucial for sustaining growth and capturing rising demand in India’s electric vehicle sector.

ola electric shares
Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. surged 8% today and is trading at ₹42.8. After the company reported a progressive improvement in its financials for the June quarter, the results of the company’s Q1 FY26 has shown a net loss of ₹428 crore. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 16:12:01 IST

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. surged 8% today and is trading at ₹42.8. After the company reported a progressive improvement in its financials for the June quarter, the results of the company’s Q1 FY26 has shown a net loss of ₹428 crore.

The company, however, in the same quarter last year has ₹347 crore of net loss. Ola Electric Vehicle revenue has also dropped to 50%, sinking to ₹828 crore from ₹1,644 crore in the year before.

Despite the substantial drop in year-on-year revenue, Ola Electric has been rapidly expanding its strategic footprint in India. The company also plans to launch new vehicles by Navratri. This includes vehicles that are equipped with 4,680 in-house battery cells. The company hopes that this will drive future sales. 

Regulatory Issues are erupting in Maharashtra

However, the regulatory issue erupting in Maharashtra could pose a roadblock in the retail expansion of Ola Electric. This will possibly affect Ola’s ability to capture the rising demand in the electric vehicle segment.

Ola Electric Projection is Positive Growth

The company has projected a growth of ₹4,700 crore at +4% in FY26 compared to ₹4,200 crore at -7% in FY25. The gross margin of the company is expected to grow between 35%-40%, provided the support by the government’s incentives under the Production Linked Incentive scheme.

Ola Electric is also growing its manufacturing capabilities and exploring new export opportunities in the Southeast Asia region. 

Despite challenges the company is facing, the upcoming vehicle launches will be crucial in its revenue growth. Investor sentiment remains cautious, closely tied to the company’s capability to direct regulatory and operational headwinds.

Additionally, the regulatory hurdles in Maharashtra are hampering the image of the company. With over 350 Ola Electric stores, the store is under scrutiny for operating without proper licenses. This may, however, effect further recovery in the revenue. 

This disruption in one of India’s largest EV markets threatens the company’s retail strategy and expansion plans. Swift resolution of compliance issues will be critical to regaining investor confidence and achieving FY26 growth targets.

Also Read: Ola Electric Shares Surge 12% Amid Soaring EV Interest, But Regulatory Heat Rises In Maharashtra

Tags: share

More News

President Murmu Appoints New Governors For Ladakh, Haryana, Goa
Ola Electric’s Q1 Revenue Halves: Can The EV Giant Overcome Financial And Regulatory Roadblocks?
Kerala Man Builds His dream Lamborghini Replica From Scrap, Wins Hearts Online
ITR Refund Delayed? Here’s How To Track It And Get What’s Yours
Watch: MS Dhoni’s Military-inspired Hummer Goes Viral, Fans Can’t Get Enough
Jefferies Forecasts Over 20% Annual Growth For India’s Wealth Management Sector Driven by Rising HNIs
Paytm Powers Up: Domestic And Foreign Investors Ramp Up Stakes With Growing Confidence, Paytm Share Price Rises Above 2%
Kiara-Sid Romance Blooms with Baby on the Way, Here’s A Look At The Journey Of Shershaah Stars
Vivo X200 FE And Vivo X Fold 5 Launched In India: Prices, Specs, And Sale Dates Revealed
Kareena Kapoor Khan Shines in London Vacation, Fans Nostalgic for ‘Chhaliya’ as She Stuns in Monokini

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?