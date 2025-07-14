Ola Electric’s Q1 Revenue Halves: Can The EV Giant Overcome Financial And Regulatory Roadblocks?

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. surged 8% today and is trading at ₹42.8. After the company reported a progressive improvement in its financials for the June quarter, the results of the company’s Q1 FY26 has shown a net loss of ₹428 crore.

The company, however, in the same quarter last year has ₹347 crore of net loss. Ola Electric Vehicle revenue has also dropped to 50%, sinking to ₹828 crore from ₹1,644 crore in the year before.

Despite the substantial drop in year-on-year revenue, Ola Electric has been rapidly expanding its strategic footprint in India. The company also plans to launch new vehicles by Navratri. This includes vehicles that are equipped with 4,680 in-house battery cells. The company hopes that this will drive future sales.

Regulatory Issues are erupting in Maharashtra

However, the regulatory issue erupting in Maharashtra could pose a roadblock in the retail expansion of Ola Electric. This will possibly affect Ola’s ability to capture the rising demand in the electric vehicle segment.

Ola Electric Projection is Positive Growth

The company has projected a growth of ₹4,700 crore at +4% in FY26 compared to ₹4,200 crore at -7% in FY25. The gross margin of the company is expected to grow between 35%-40%, provided the support by the government’s incentives under the Production Linked Incentive scheme.

Ola Electric is also growing its manufacturing capabilities and exploring new export opportunities in the Southeast Asia region.

Despite challenges the company is facing, the upcoming vehicle launches will be crucial in its revenue growth. Investor sentiment remains cautious, closely tied to the company’s capability to direct regulatory and operational headwinds.

Additionally, the regulatory hurdles in Maharashtra are hampering the image of the company. With over 350 Ola Electric stores, the store is under scrutiny for operating without proper licenses. This may, however, effect further recovery in the revenue.

This disruption in one of India’s largest EV markets threatens the company’s retail strategy and expansion plans. Swift resolution of compliance issues will be critical to regaining investor confidence and achieving FY26 growth targets.

