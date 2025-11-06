Orkla India IPO Hits Dalal Street: 100% OFS And ₹1,667 Crore Issue Makes Quiet Debut At ₹702

Orkla India IPO: The Dalal Street Debut, Orkla India- Spice to Slice!

And that did not remain spicy for long! Orkla India was listed on Dalal Street finally on Thursday, November 6, at a price of ₹751.50 on BSE and ₹751.10 on NSE, an insignificant 3 percent premium to its issue price of ₹730.

However, as the investors were about to breathe a sigh of relief, the stock went down by 6.59 points to reach ₹702, killing the initial hype well before a cold sambhar. What’s surprising? The stock had a 9 percent premium in the grey market just one day pre-listing, then, vanish! The hot listing hopes had cooled down.

It appears as though Orkla debuted below expectations in the eyes of traders, was this IPO more of a curry than a masala?

Orkla India IPO: Key Details

The 1,667.54 crore IPO became open to bids between October 29 and 31, 2025 and here lies the twist about it! It was not about raising new funds! It was a full Offer for Sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore shares, which offered the current shareholders their long-awaited way out. No fresh capital in the company this time, a simple shuffling of hands at Dalal Street!

Orkla India IPO: Issue Structure and Valuation

Price Band: ₹695 – ₹730 per share

Total Issue Size: ₹1,667.54 crore

Type: 100% Offer for Sale (OFS)

Selling Shareholders: Orkla ASA, Orkla Asia Holdings AS, and Orkla Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Valuation: At the upper price band, Orkla India commands a P/E multiple of 39x based on FY25 EPS

Financial Performance and Business Outlook- Orkla India

Metric / Aspect Details Quarter Q1 FY26 Volume Growth 8.5% increase, indicating steady demand Margin Drivers – 50% from lower raw material costs

– 50% from value-added products, outsourcing, digitisation, and cost efficiencies Focus Areas Expansion in value-added product lines and operational efficiency Overall Outlook Stable performance with improved profitability and cost management About Orkla India Orkla India has been warming the Indian market since 2007, but it began by buying the household name MTR Foods, which is a leading brand in ready-to-eat food and spices. It did not stop there and acquired Eastern Condiments in 2021, one of the most successful spice companies located in Kerala. Originally, Orkla India is a market player in the branded food segment, which generates approximately 66% of its whole revenue in spices, but the remaining revenue is earned in convenience food products. To both investors and food lovers, the Indian experience of Orkla is a combination of bravery and market sense in its acquisitions and also its palatable growth.

(With Inputs)

