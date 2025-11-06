LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Orkla India IPO Hits Dalal Street: 100% OFS And ₹1,667 Crore Issue Makes Quiet Debut At ₹702

Orkla India IPO Hits Dalal Street: 100% OFS And ₹1,667 Crore Issue Makes Quiet Debut At ₹702

Orkla India IPO debuted on Dalal Street at ₹751.50, fell 6.59% post-listing. Fully an Offer for Sale (OFS), ₹1,667.54 crore issue, 8.5% Q1 volume growth, spices dominate revenue.

IPOs
IPOs

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 6, 2025 11:52:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Orkla India IPO Hits Dalal Street: 100% OFS And ₹1,667 Crore Issue Makes Quiet Debut At ₹702

Orkla India IPO: The Dalal Street Debut, Orkla India- Spice to Slice!

And that did not remain spicy for long! Orkla India was listed on Dalal Street finally on Thursday, November 6, at a price of ₹751.50 on BSE and ₹751.10 on NSE, an insignificant 3 percent premium to its issue price of ₹730.

However, as the investors were about to breathe a sigh of relief, the stock went down by 6.59 points to reach ₹702, killing the initial hype well before a cold sambhar. What’s surprising? The stock had a 9 percent premium in the grey market just one day pre-listing, then, vanish! The hot listing hopes had cooled down.

It appears as though Orkla debuted below expectations in the eyes of traders, was this IPO more of a curry than a masala?

Issue Structure and Valuation

  • Price Band: ₹695 – ₹730 per share

  • Total Issue Size: ₹1,667.54 crore

  • Type: 100% Offer for Sale (OFS)

  • Selling Shareholders: Orkla ASA, Orkla Asia Holdings AS, and Orkla Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

  • Valuation: At the upper price band, Orkla India commands a P/E multiple of 39x based on FY25 EPS

Financial Performance and Business Outlook- Orkla India

Metric / Aspect Details
Quarter Q1 FY26
Volume Growth 8.5% increase, indicating steady demand
Margin Drivers – 50% from lower raw material costs
– 50% from value-added products, outsourcing, digitisation, and cost efficiencies
Focus Areas Expansion in value-added product lines and operational efficiency
Overall Outlook Stable performance with improved profitability and cost management

About Orkla India

Orkla India has been warming the Indian market since 2007, but it began by buying the household name MTR Foods, which is a leading brand in ready-to-eat food and spices. It did not stop there and acquired Eastern Condiments in 2021, one of the most successful spice companies located in Kerala. Originally, Orkla India is a market player in the branded food segment, which generates approximately 66% of its whole revenue in spices, but the remaining revenue is earned in convenience food products. To both investors and food lovers, the Indian experience of Orkla is a combination of bravery and market sense in its acquisitions and also its palatable growth.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 11:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsIPO newsOrkla IPO

RELATED News

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 6: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Groww IPO Day 2: Dalal Street Goes All In On Groww! ₹6,632 Crore IPO Sees Massive Retail Rush, Global Anchor Backing, and Hints of a 17% Listing Pop!

Lenskart IPO Allotment Today: Traders Await Results Of ₹7,278 Crore Issue, Check Other Important Details

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Steady After Tuesday’s Slide; Sensex, Nifty Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues

PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!

LATEST NEWS

Zohran Mamdani’s First Day: Chai, Momos, And Historic NYC Win, Bold Identity On Day One, Inside His NYC Mayor-Elect Journey

Bihar Election 2025: Exit Poll Date and Time, When and Where to Watch Exit Poll Results Live?

‘Weakest Password Ever’: Louvre Museum Used ‘LOUVRE’ As Security Password, Probe Reveals Shocking Heist Vulnerability

Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’

‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech

Who Was Anunay Sood Dating? Here’s What We Know So Far

“Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark

‘Tawa Se Roti Palatni Padti Hai’: Lalu Yadav’s Fiery Message to Bihar Voters, Calls for Political Change in 2025

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes

Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation

Orkla India IPO Hits Dalal Street: 100% OFS And ₹1,667 Crore Issue Makes Quiet Debut At ₹702

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Orkla India IPO Hits Dalal Street: 100% OFS And ₹1,667 Crore Issue Makes Quiet Debut At ₹702

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Orkla India IPO Hits Dalal Street: 100% OFS And ₹1,667 Crore Issue Makes Quiet Debut At ₹702
Orkla India IPO Hits Dalal Street: 100% OFS And ₹1,667 Crore Issue Makes Quiet Debut At ₹702
Orkla India IPO Hits Dalal Street: 100% OFS And ₹1,667 Crore Issue Makes Quiet Debut At ₹702
Orkla India IPO Hits Dalal Street: 100% OFS And ₹1,667 Crore Issue Makes Quiet Debut At ₹702

QUICK LINKS