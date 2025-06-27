Pathankot’s Premium Rose-Scented Litchis Reach Global Markets With First Export To Qatar And UAE

In a significant boost to India’s horticultural exports, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, in collaboration with the Department of Horticulture, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of Punjab, flagged off the first consignment of rose-scented litchis from Pathankot, Punjab to Doha, Qatar on June 23, 2025.

This initial consignment comprised 1 metric tonne of premium litchis. Additionally, 0.5 metric tonne of litchis was also exported from Pathankot to Dubai, UAE, marking a twin export achievement that showcases India’s growing prominence in the global fresh fruit market.

This milestone initiative reflects the excellence of India’s horticultural produce and the expanding capabilities of the country’s agri-export infrastructure. It opens new opportunities for local farmers by connecting them with international buyers and offering better returns on high-value crops.

The shipment was made possible through the joint efforts of APEDA, the Department of Horticulture, Government of Punjab, Lulu Group, and progressive farmer Prabhat Singh of Sujanpur, who supplied the high-quality produce.

According to the National Horticulture Board, Punjab produced 71,490 metric tonnes of litchis in FY 2023-24, accounting for 12.39% of India’s total litchi production. During the same year, India exported 639.53 metric tonnes of litchis. With 4,327 hectares under cultivation and an average yield of 16,523 kg/ha, Pathankot is emerging as a promising region for litchi farming.

The flagged-off consignment featured a reefer pallet of premium-quality Pathankot litchis, representing a major breakthrough for local growers. The success of farmers like Prabhat Singh highlights the potential of Pathankot, with its favorable agro-climatic conditions, to become a hub for quality litchi exports.

In FY 2024-25 (April–March), India’s fruit and vegetable exports reached USD 3.87 billion, registering a 5.67% year-on-year growth. While mangoes, bananas, grapes, and oranges lead exports, newer fruits like cherries, jamun, and litchis are gaining traction in global markets.

This effort aligns with the Government of India’s strategy to expand the agricultural export basket, empower farmers, and improve India’s competitiveness in global markets. Through targeted initiatives, APEDA continues to support FPOs, FPCs, and agri-exporters in achieving greater international reach.

(From ANI)

