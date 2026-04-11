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Home > Business News > Petrol and Diesel Rate Today (11 April 2026): Prices Steady in Delhi at Rs94.77 Despite Global Oil Surge, Check Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today (11 April 2026): Prices Steady in Delhi at Rs94.77 Despite Global Oil Surge, Check Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Petrol Rate Today: In Delhi, petrol is still priced at Rs 94.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.67 per litre. In Mumbai, prices are higher, with petrol costing Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel around Rs 90.03 per litre.

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today (11 April 2026). Photo: AI
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today (11 April 2026). Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 11, 2026 13:35:33 IST

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Petrol and Diesel Rate Today (11 April 2026): Prices Steady in Delhi at Rs94.77 Despite Global Oil Surge, Check Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Petrol Rate Today: Petrol and diesel prices stayed mostly stable on April 11, even though global fuel supply has been affected and crude oil prices have gone up. Since the conflict in West Asia started, intenrational oil prices have been rising and are now over $100 per barrel, increasing by nearly 50%. Fuel prices have remained unchanged for now, especially as state elections are approaching. In Delhi, petrol is still priced at Rs 94.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.67 per litre. In Mumbai, prices are higher, with petrol costing Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel around Rs 90.03 per litre. However, people in India have not felt much impact because oil companies and the government have tried to keep prices under control. To avoid a sharp rise in fuel prices and reduce inflation concerns, the government also cut excise duty on petrol and diesel. 

Petrol Rate Today on 11th April 2026 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

City

Price (₹)

You Might Be Interested In

Price Change

New Delhi

94.77

0.00

Kolkata

105.41

0.00

Mumbai

103.54

0.00

Chennai

100.90

-0.33

Gurugram

95.43

-0.22

Noida

94.90

+0.02

Bengaluru

102.96

+0.04

Bhubaneswar

100.94

-0.09

Chandigarh

94.30

0.00

Hyderabad

107.50

+0.04

Jaipur

104.72

0.00

Lucknow

94.69

-0.04

Patna

105.74

+0.51

Thiruvananthapuram

107.30

-0.19

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today (11 April 2026): Prices Steady in Delhi at Rs94.77 Despite Global Oil Surge, Check Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Diesel Rate Today on 11th April 2026 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

City

Price (₹)

Price Change

New Delhi

87.67

0.00

Kolkata

92.02

0.00

Mumbai

90.03

0.00

Chennai

92.48

-0.33

Gurgaon

87.89

-0.21

Noida

88.01

+0.03

Bangalore

90.99

0.00

Bhubaneswar

92.52

-0.08

Chandigarh

82.45

0.00

Hyderabad

95.70

0.00

Jaipur

90.21

0.00

Lucknow

87.81

-0.05

Patna

91.97

+0.48

Thiruvananthapuram

96.18

Petrol Rate For Last 15 Days in Major Indian Cities 

Date 

Delhi (₹)

Mumbai (₹)

Chennai (₹)

Kolkata (₹)

Bengaluru (₹)

11-Apr

94.77

103.54

100.90

105.41

102.96

10-Apr

94.77

103.54

100.90

105.41

102.92

09-Apr

94.77

103.54

100.80

105.41

102.96

08-Apr

94.77

103.54

100.80

105.41

102.99

07-Apr

94.77

103.54

101.06

105.41

102.96

06-Apr

94.77

104.47

102.38

105.41

102.70

05-Apr

94.77

103.50

100.90

105.41

102.55

04-Apr

94.77

103.54

101.06

105.41

102.92

03-Apr

94.77

103.54

100.90

105.45

102.63

02-Apr

94.77

103.50

100.80

105.41

102.92

01-Apr

94.77

103.54

100.84

105.45

102.96

31-Mar

94.77

103.54

100.80

105.45

102.92

30-Mar

94.77

103.54

100.80

105.45

102.92

29-Mar

94.77

103.54

101.06

105.41

102.92

28-Mar

94.77

103.54

100.80

105.41

102.92

Petrol Rate For Last 15 Days in Major Indian Cities 

Date 

Delhi (₹)

Mumbai (₹)

Chennai (₹)

Kolkata (₹)

Bengaluru (₹)

11-Apr

87.67

90.03

92.49

92.02

90.99

10-Apr

87.67

90.03

92.49

92.02

90.99

09-Apr

87.67

90.03

92.39

92.02

90.99

08-Apr

87.67

90.03

92.39

92.02

91.06

07-Apr

87.67

90.03

92.61

92.02

90.99

06-Apr

87.67

91.03

93.97

92.02

91.13

05-Apr

87.67

90.03

92.49

92.02

90.65

04-Apr

87.67

90.03

92.61

92.02

90.99

03-Apr

87.67

90.03

92.48

92.02

90.72

02-Apr

87.67

90.03

92.39

92.02

90.99

01-Apr

87.67

90.03

92.39

92.02

90.99

31-Mar

87.67

90.03

92.39

92.02

90.99

30-Mar

87.67

90.03

92.39

92.02

90.99

29-Mar

87.67

90.03

92.61

92.02

90.99

28-Mar

87.67

90.03

92.39

92.02

90.99

Dubai Fuel Price on 11th April 2026 

Fuel Grade 

Price (AED per Litre)

Comparison to March (AED)

Super 98

3.39

+0.80 (up from 2.59)

Special 95

3.28

+0.80 (up from 2.48)

E-Plus 91

3.20

+0.80 (up from 2.40)

Diesel

4.69

+1.97 (up from 2.72)

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai 

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Petrol and Diesel Rate Today (11 April 2026): Prices Steady in Delhi at Rs94.77 Despite Global Oil Surge, Check Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

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Petrol and Diesel Rate Today (11 April 2026): Prices Steady in Delhi at Rs94.77 Despite Global Oil Surge, Check Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today (11 April 2026): Prices Steady in Delhi at Rs94.77 Despite Global Oil Surge, Check Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today (11 April 2026): Prices Steady in Delhi at Rs94.77 Despite Global Oil Surge, Check Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today (11 April 2026): Prices Steady in Delhi at Rs94.77 Despite Global Oil Surge, Check Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

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