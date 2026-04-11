Petrol and Diesel Rate Today (11 April 2026): Prices Steady in Delhi at Rs94.77 Despite Global Oil Surge, Check Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Petrol Rate Today: Petrol and diesel prices stayed mostly stable on April 11, even though global fuel supply has been affected and crude oil prices have gone up. Since the conflict in West Asia started, intenrational oil prices have been rising and are now over $100 per barrel, increasing by nearly 50%. Fuel prices have remained unchanged for now, especially as state elections are approaching. In Delhi, petrol is still priced at Rs 94.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.67 per litre. In Mumbai, prices are higher, with petrol costing Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel around Rs 90.03 per litre. However, people in India have not felt much impact because oil companies and the government have tried to keep prices under control. To avoid a sharp rise in fuel prices and reduce inflation concerns, the government also cut excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Petrol Rate Today on 11th April 2026 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Diesel Rate Today on 11th April 2026 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

City Price (₹) Price Change New Delhi 87.67 0.00 Kolkata 92.02 0.00 Mumbai 90.03 0.00 Chennai 92.48 -0.33 Gurgaon 87.89 -0.21 Noida 88.01 +0.03 Bangalore 90.99 0.00 Bhubaneswar 92.52 -0.08 Chandigarh 82.45 0.00 Hyderabad 95.70 0.00 Jaipur 90.21 0.00 Lucknow 87.81 -0.05 Patna 91.97 +0.48 Thiruvananthapuram 96.18

Petrol Rate For Last 15 Days in Major Indian Cities

Date Delhi (₹) Mumbai (₹) Chennai (₹) Kolkata (₹) Bengaluru (₹) 11-Apr 94.77 103.54 100.90 105.41 102.96 10-Apr 94.77 103.54 100.90 105.41 102.92 09-Apr 94.77 103.54 100.80 105.41 102.96 08-Apr 94.77 103.54 100.80 105.41 102.99 07-Apr 94.77 103.54 101.06 105.41 102.96 06-Apr 94.77 104.47 102.38 105.41 102.70 05-Apr 94.77 103.50 100.90 105.41 102.55 04-Apr 94.77 103.54 101.06 105.41 102.92 03-Apr 94.77 103.54 100.90 105.45 102.63 02-Apr 94.77 103.50 100.80 105.41 102.92 01-Apr 94.77 103.54 100.84 105.45 102.96 31-Mar 94.77 103.54 100.80 105.45 102.92 30-Mar 94.77 103.54 100.80 105.45 102.92 29-Mar 94.77 103.54 101.06 105.41 102.92 28-Mar 94.77 103.54 100.80 105.41 102.92

Petrol Rate For Last 15 Days in Major Indian Cities

Date Delhi (₹) Mumbai (₹) Chennai (₹) Kolkata (₹) Bengaluru (₹) 11-Apr 87.67 90.03 92.49 92.02 90.99 10-Apr 87.67 90.03 92.49 92.02 90.99 09-Apr 87.67 90.03 92.39 92.02 90.99 08-Apr 87.67 90.03 92.39 92.02 91.06 07-Apr 87.67 90.03 92.61 92.02 90.99 06-Apr 87.67 91.03 93.97 92.02 91.13 05-Apr 87.67 90.03 92.49 92.02 90.65 04-Apr 87.67 90.03 92.61 92.02 90.99 03-Apr 87.67 90.03 92.48 92.02 90.72 02-Apr 87.67 90.03 92.39 92.02 90.99 01-Apr 87.67 90.03 92.39 92.02 90.99 31-Mar 87.67 90.03 92.39 92.02 90.99 30-Mar 87.67 90.03 92.39 92.02 90.99 29-Mar 87.67 90.03 92.61 92.02 90.99 28-Mar 87.67 90.03 92.39 92.02 90.99

Dubai Fuel Price on 11th April 2026

Fuel Grade Price (AED per Litre) Comparison to March (AED) Super 98 3.39 +0.80 (up from 2.59) Special 95 3.28 +0.80 (up from 2.48) E-Plus 91 3.20 +0.80 (up from 2.40) Diesel 4.69 +1.97 (up from 2.72)

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai