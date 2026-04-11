Petrol and Diesel Rate Today (11 April 2026): Prices Steady in Delhi at Rs94.77 Despite Global Oil Surge, Check Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Petrol Rate Today: Petrol and diesel prices stayed mostly stable on April 11, even though global fuel supply has been affected and crude oil prices have gone up. Since the conflict in West Asia started, intenrational oil prices have been rising and are now over $100 per barrel, increasing by nearly 50%. Fuel prices have remained unchanged for now, especially as state elections are approaching. In Delhi, petrol is still priced at Rs 94.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.67 per litre. In Mumbai, prices are higher, with petrol costing Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel around Rs 90.03 per litre. However, people in India have not felt much impact because oil companies and the government have tried to keep prices under control. To avoid a sharp rise in fuel prices and reduce inflation concerns, the government also cut excise duty on petrol and diesel.
Petrol Rate Today on 11th April 2026 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
|
City
|
Price (₹)
|
Price Change
|
New Delhi
|
94.77
|
0.00
|
Kolkata
|
105.41
|
0.00
|
Mumbai
|
103.54
|
0.00
|
Chennai
|
100.90
|
-0.33
|
Gurugram
|
95.43
|
-0.22
|
Noida
|
94.90
|
+0.02
|
Bengaluru
|
102.96
|
+0.04
|
Bhubaneswar
|
100.94
|
-0.09
|
Chandigarh
|
94.30
|
0.00
|
Hyderabad
|
107.50
|
+0.04
|
Jaipur
|
104.72
|
0.00
|
Lucknow
|
94.69
|
-0.04
|
Patna
|
105.74
|
+0.51
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
107.30
|
-0.19
Diesel Rate Today on 11th April 2026 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
|
City
|
Price (₹)
|
Price Change
|
New Delhi
|
87.67
|
0.00
|
Kolkata
|
92.02
|
0.00
|
Mumbai
|
90.03
|
0.00
|
Chennai
|
92.48
|
-0.33
|
Gurgaon
|
87.89
|
-0.21
|
Noida
|
88.01
|
+0.03
|
Bangalore
|
90.99
|
0.00
|
Bhubaneswar
|
92.52
|
-0.08
|
Chandigarh
|
82.45
|
0.00
|
Hyderabad
|
95.70
|
0.00
|
Jaipur
|
90.21
|
0.00
|
Lucknow
|
87.81
|
-0.05
|
Patna
|
91.97
|
+0.48
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
96.18
Petrol Rate For Last 15 Days in Major Indian Cities
|
Date
|
Delhi (₹)
|
Mumbai (₹)
|
Chennai (₹)
|
Kolkata (₹)
|
Bengaluru (₹)
|
11-Apr
|
94.77
|
103.54
|
100.90
|
105.41
|
102.96
|
10-Apr
|
94.77
|
103.54
|
100.90
|
105.41
|
102.92
|
09-Apr
|
94.77
|
103.54
|
100.80
|
105.41
|
102.96
|
08-Apr
|
94.77
|
103.54
|
100.80
|
105.41
|
102.99
|
07-Apr
|
94.77
|
103.54
|
101.06
|
105.41
|
102.96
|
06-Apr
|
94.77
|
104.47
|
102.38
|
105.41
|
102.70
|
05-Apr
|
94.77
|
103.50
|
100.90
|
105.41
|
102.55
|
04-Apr
|
94.77
|
103.54
|
101.06
|
105.41
|
102.92
|
03-Apr
|
94.77
|
103.54
|
100.90
|
105.45
|
102.63
|
02-Apr
|
94.77
|
103.50
|
100.80
|
105.41
|
102.92
|
01-Apr
|
94.77
|
103.54
|
100.84
|
105.45
|
102.96
|
31-Mar
|
94.77
|
103.54
|
100.80
|
105.45
|
102.92
|
30-Mar
|
94.77
|
103.54
|
100.80
|
105.45
|
102.92
|
29-Mar
|
94.77
|
103.54
|
101.06
|
105.41
|
102.92
|
28-Mar
|
94.77
|
103.54
|
100.80
|
105.41
|
102.92
Petrol Rate For Last 15 Days in Major Indian Cities
|
Date
|
Delhi (₹)
|
Mumbai (₹)
|
Chennai (₹)
|
Kolkata (₹)
|
Bengaluru (₹)
|
11-Apr
|
87.67
|
90.03
|
92.49
|
92.02
|
90.99
|
10-Apr
|
87.67
|
90.03
|
92.49
|
92.02
|
90.99
|
09-Apr
|
87.67
|
90.03
|
92.39
|
92.02
|
90.99
|
08-Apr
|
87.67
|
90.03
|
92.39
|
92.02
|
91.06
|
07-Apr
|
87.67
|
90.03
|
92.61
|
92.02
|
90.99
|
06-Apr
|
87.67
|
91.03
|
93.97
|
92.02
|
91.13
|
05-Apr
|
87.67
|
90.03
|
92.49
|
92.02
|
90.65
|
04-Apr
|
87.67
|
90.03
|
92.61
|
92.02
|
90.99
|
03-Apr
|
87.67
|
90.03
|
92.48
|
92.02
|
90.72
|
02-Apr
|
87.67
|
90.03
|
92.39
|
92.02
|
90.99
|
01-Apr
|
87.67
|
90.03
|
92.39
|
92.02
|
90.99
|
31-Mar
|
87.67
|
90.03
|
92.39
|
92.02
|
90.99
|
30-Mar
|
87.67
|
90.03
|
92.39
|
92.02
|
90.99
|
29-Mar
|
87.67
|
90.03
|
92.61
|
92.02
|
90.99
|
28-Mar
|
87.67
|
90.03
|
92.39
|
92.02
|
90.99
Dubai Fuel Price on 11th April 2026
|
Fuel Grade
|
Price (AED per Litre)
|
Comparison to March (AED)
|
Super 98
|
3.39
|
+0.80 (up from 2.59)
|
Special 95
|
3.28
|
+0.80 (up from 2.48)
|
E-Plus 91
|
3.20
|
+0.80 (up from 2.40)
|
Diesel
|
4.69
|
+1.97 (up from 2.72)
Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.