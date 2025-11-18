LIVE TV
Home > Business > PhysicsWallah IPO Makes Strong Market Debut With 33% Premium Listing, PW Shares Hitting Big On Dalal Street

PhysicsWallah delivered a strong stock market debut with a 33% listing premium, reflecting robust investor confidence and solid brand strength. Markets now watch whether the momentum sustains or stabilises post-listing.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 18, 2025 10:37:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Day: It was a strong and eye-catching debut for PhysicsWallah, as the IPO entered the Indian market with great confidence on Tuesday, November 18, one of the more vigorous listings of the season. The shares opened at a robust 33 percent premium over the IPO price of ₹109 per share, an immediate indication of healthy investor interest.

PhysicsWallah shares began trading at ₹145 on the NSE and ₹143.10 on the BSE, both reflecting a powerful start.

The listing is impressive not only as a testament to the brand’s strong presence in India’s thriving edtech landscape but also as a signal of the market’s belief in its ability to expand beyond digital classrooms.

Tracking closely with the GMP trend, investors appeared buoyed by a strong pre-listing sentiment that hinted at a solid debut. Now that the stock has officially entered the exchanges, all eyes will be on PhysicsWallah’s next moves, will it continue climbing or settle into a more stable post-listing pace?

PhysicsWallah IPO Details

  • Subscription Window:

    • Opened on November 11

    • Closed on November 13

  • Overall Subscription: 1.81 times

  • Category-Wise Subscription:

    • Retail Investors (RII): 1.06×

    • Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 0.48×

    • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 2.70×

  • Price Band: ₹103–₹109 per share

  • Total Issue Size: ₹3,480.71 crore

  • Fresh Issue:

    • 28.45 crore shares

    • ₹3,100.71 crore raised

  • Offer for Sale (OFS):

    • 3.49 crore shares

    • ₹380 crore raised

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. was appointed as the issue’s registrar.

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 10:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

