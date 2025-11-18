PhysicsWallah IPO Makes Strong Market Debut With 33% Premium Listing, PW Shares Hitting Big On Dalal Street

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Day: It was a strong and eye-catching debut for PhysicsWallah, as the IPO entered the Indian market with great confidence on Tuesday, November 18, one of the more vigorous listings of the season. The shares opened at a robust 33 percent premium over the IPO price of ₹109 per share, an immediate indication of healthy investor interest.
PhysicsWallah shares began trading at ₹145 on the NSE and ₹143.10 on the BSE, both reflecting a powerful start.
The listing is impressive not only as a testament to the brand’s strong presence in India’s thriving edtech landscape but also as a signal of the market’s belief in its ability to expand beyond digital classrooms.
Tracking closely with the GMP trend, investors appeared buoyed by a strong pre-listing sentiment that hinted at a solid debut. Now that the stock has officially entered the exchanges, all eyes will be on PhysicsWallah’s next moves, will it continue climbing or settle into a more stable post-listing pace?
PhysicsWallah IPO Details
