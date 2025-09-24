LIVE TV
Home > Business > Piccadily Agro Blocks Radico Khaitan In Trademark Battle, Wins Case Against Use Of Kashmyr Vodka Brand

Radico Khaitan faces a legal setback as Piccadily Agro Industries wins an interim injunction against its vodka brand “Kashmyr,” citing trademark infringement of its registered brands Cashmir and Cashmere. The Karnal court has restrained Radico from manufacturing or promoting the disputed label.

Piccadily vodka ( Photo: X)
Piccadily vodka ( Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 24, 2025 20:40:45 IST

Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brand producer Radico Khaitan is being restrained by sugar mill and distillery Piccadily Agro Industries because of trademark infringement, and in the recently launched Vodka, the name Kashmyr was used, company filing, listed in the court on September 24.

In response to a petition filed by Piccadily Agro, the District Court of Karnal, on September 23, declared that the brand name of Radico was deceptively similar/ infringing to the Trademarks of the plaintiff, Cashmire, Cashmere, or their variations.

Radico Khaitan Barred from Selling “Kashmyr” Vodka

This suit challenged the use of the infringing mark of Khaitan Radico, Kashmyr vodka brand, which is similar to the registered trademark of Piccadilly, Cashmir vodka brand, as well as the Cashmere vodka brand.

The interim injunction against Radico in the court prohibited it to manufacture, sell, offer to sell, advertise and/ or promote and/ or use the mark “Kashmyr” in either isolation and/or in combination with any prefix/suffix. Said Piccadily Agro, Radico Khaitan and its affiliates have been barred to manufacture, sell, advertise or promote, or to otherwise use the brand, until a final adjudication on the issue.

In 2015, Piccadilly registered one of its luxury vodka brands as Cashmere, then got a trademark on Cashmr, and finally introduced its first luxury vodka under brand Cashmir.

Piccadily Wins Case Against Radico Khaitan’s Kashmyr Brand

In July 2025, shortly after its introduction, Radico Khaitan released a vodka under the brand name of Kashmyr in the same category and range of similar prices. This is like the registered mark and will tend to create confusion to consumers, Piccadily alleged.

Piccadily had also applied relief such as injunction against Radico Khaitan forever, to use the trademark, damages of illegal use of the infringing mark, and the cost of proceedings.

Jefferies recently began coverage of Radico Khaitan with a Buy call and indicated that it projects it company to deliver high double-digit annual growth in revenue, and that there is a great likelihood of expanding the profit margin.

Jefferies also emphasized that the spirits industry in India is the large one and is secured by the complicated state-level regulations offering strong barriers to entry and providing the competitive advantage to the current players.

QUICK LINKS