PM-Kisan 20th Instalment Likely In July: Follow These Steps To Receive ₹2,000

The 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Yojana is expected to be released in July 2025, though the government hasn't confirmed an official date. To receive the ₹2,000 payment, farmers must complete e-KYC, link their Aadhaar to bank accounts, verify land and bank details, check beneficiary status, and update mobile numbers. The PM-Kisan scheme offers ₹6,000 annually to eligible farmers.

Indian Farmers
The 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Yojana is expected to be released in July, 2025

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 16:43:25 IST

The 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Yojana, which was expected in June, will now be released in July 2025. However, the government has not announced an official date. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to release the funds at an upcoming event.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoAFW) has urged farmers to complete six key tasks to receive the ₹2,000 payment. These tasks include:

1.    Complete e-KYC for all eligible farmers.
2.    Link Aadhaar number with their bank account.
3.    Verify bank details, including the correct account number and IFSC code.
4.    Digitally verify land records and fix any discrepancies.
5.    Check beneficiary status at pmkisan.gov.in.
6.    Update mobile number to ensure OTPs and alerts are received.

The electronic verification process (e-KYC) can be completed via OTP, biometric, or facial authentication. Farmers are advised to check their payment status regularly on the official portal.

What is the PM-Kisan Scheme?

The PM-Kisan scheme was launched in 2019. It provides ₹6,000 annually to eligible small and marginal farmers, released in three equal instalments directly into their bank accounts. The 19th instalment was released in February 2025.

For new registrations, applicants must visit the PM-Kisan scheme website and complete the online registration process to begin receiving benefits.

pm kisan 20th installment 2025pm-kisan

