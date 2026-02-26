LIVE TV
Home > Business > PM Kisan 22nd Instalment Coming Soon: Check Eligibility, KYC, and Land Verification to Stay Ready for ₹2,000 Payment Directly to Your Account

PM Kisan 22nd Instalment Coming Soon: Check Eligibility, KYC, and Land Verification to Stay Ready for ₹2,000 Payment Directly to Your Account

Farmers eagerly await the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Beneficiaries must verify bank, KYC, and land details to ensure timely ₹2,000 payments.

PM Kisan update
PM Kisan update

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 26, 2026 13:49:29 IST

PM Kisan 22nd Instalment Coming Soon: Check Eligibility, KYC, and Land Verification to Stay Ready for ₹2,000 Payment Directly to Your Account

PM Kisan 22nd Instalment: Farmers Await Payment

The 22nd instalment of the PM Kisan is just around the corner, and farmers across India are eagerly waiting to see the funds land in their bank accounts. Those who completed all required steps on time-such as document submission, e-KYC processing, and land ownership verification-should receive their payment without any issues.

Eligible farmers under this welfare scheme receive direct payments of ₹2,000 every four months, totaling ₹6,000 annually. Launched in 2018, the scheme has already disbursed 21 instalments, with the most recent payment made on November 19, 2025.

Farmers are advised to remain vigilant and keep their banking information updated to avoid payment interruptions. As the government prepares to distribute funds, anticipation is building among beneficiaries eager to see if their accounts will be credited first. The PM Kisan 22nd instalment could arrive any day, so keep your notifications active.

How to Check Eligibility for the PM Kisan 22nd instalment :

  • Visit the official website: pmkisan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click ‘Know Your Status’
  • Enter the CAPTCHA code and your registration number
  • Review your eligibility details displayed on the screen
  • If any information is outdated or incorrect, click the relevant update button on the homepage
  • Ensure your bank account and personal details are accurate to avoid payment delays

Re-verification of Beneficiaries Ahead Of The PM Kisan 22nd instalment: Who Made the Cut?

The government has begun a major re-verification project, which will continue until the 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is released, due to the high public interest in this program. The goal? To ensure the scheme delivers its benefits to genuine farmers while maintaining complete transparency. The beneficiary list had to be updated, as some names required removal.

Why did some farmers lose their eligibility? First, land verification– anyone who registered land after February 1, 2019, is under scrutiny. The system flags discrepancies in records as violations. Second, the one-beneficiary-per-family rule: only one family member can receive the instalment. Payments were stopped where both husband and wife were receiving funds.

Farmers, here’s your chance to double-check your status. Has your name disappeared from the list, or are you still included? Stay curious and vigilant, and make sure your bank account is ready for the upcoming instalment.

When Will the PM Kisan 22nd Instalment Be Released?

Farmers are eagerly waiting for the 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, but the government has not yet officially announced the exact release date. Reports indicate that the payment is likely to be credited either this week or the next, depending on the completion of verification processes.

Beneficiaries need to watch for updates from the central government and ensure their bank account and KYC information is up to date. Active notifications will enable farmers to receive their funds without delays, making the upcoming instalment a much-needed financial boost.

(With Inputs From Website)

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 12:52 PM IST
