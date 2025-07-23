Renault Triber Facelift Launched Today: What’s New After 5 Years gap?

The Renault Triber gets a significant makeover after five years and is launched. Since its launch in 2019, this marks the first key change to the model with sub-4-meter MPV. The model holds its 7-seater formation and remains to be one of the best-selling in India.

The facelift is expected to bring noticeable design improvements and structural updates aimed at maintaining the model’s competitiveness in India’s value-driven market.

What’s New in Design of Renault Triber

Renault facelifted Triber reveal a straighter SUV-inspired design, presenting a boxier stance and a reviewed front end. The front outlook will likely include new LED headlamps with eyebrow-shaped DRLs, a reshaped grille, and a reprofiled bumper with integrated fog lamps. These news development in the model is a sharper and more advanced look.

The Renault Triber facelift model will also feature modernized LED taillights, a chrome strip across the bumper, and reworked body panels to improve its visual appeal. The Renault facelift will also introduce a new set of alloy wheels for this variant.

Renault Triber Enhanced its Features

The new Triber will likely feature lighter, soft-touch materials and an improved infotainment system inside the cabin. These upgrades aim to enhance the cabin ambiance and overall passenger comfort. Feature updates may include enhanced connectivity, automatic climate control, and additional convenience features, taking inspiration from the refreshed Nissan Magnite.

The model is expected to reinforce Renault’s position in the budget MPV segment.

Pricing and Warranty Details for the 2025 Renault Triber

The updated price of the model in India starts at ₹6,29,995 (ex-showroom), with the top-end AMT variant offered for ₹9,16,995. Additionally, Renault has announced CNG retro fitment kits with government approvals.

The model offers an eco-friendly option for Indian buyers. The Renault Triber also comes with a 3-year warranty. The warranty can be extended up to 7 years through the Renault Secure programme. This warranty provides an added peace of mind for the customers.

