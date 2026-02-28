Sand Stone by Technogym: the new era of Wellness Luxury Living

Technogym’s Sand Stone Collection

New Delhi [India], February 18: The Sand Stone collection by Technogym offers a renewed aesthetic inspired by nature, combining careful design and advanced materials to differentiate and elevate the design of the most exclusive wellness spaces. The authenticity and warmth of typical Mediterranean sandstone give rise to a versatile and sophisticated palette, capable of combining performance, sustainability, and timeless elegance in a wide variety of premium wellness contexts. The neutral tones and meticulously designed finishes allow the products to blend perfectly with wood, stone, and other high-quality materials, creating authentic and immersive spaces.

Sand Stone’s versatile and cross-cutting aesthetic offering is the only one that enables the creation of wall-to-wall wellness spaces that include products for cardio, strength and functional training in a complete family feeling. This creates a refined environment where design and performance merge into a seamless experience across different lines and products: Technogym Checkup, Artis cardio, Artis strength, Biostrength, up to Personal Tools and Technogym Reform.

Designed for both homes and high-end wellness spaces in hotels, residential complexes, and fitness clubs, Sand Stone allows you to create highly distinctive environments. Thanks to Sand Stone, architects can differentiate their offerings thanks to a consistent and uniform aesthetic that helps improve brand identity, customer experience, and perceived value. Every space becomes an opportunity to communicate quality, refinement, and a wellness-conscious approach.

Sand Stone’s innovation extends to its materials and finishes, designed to foster a renewed connection with nature through textures, colors and sensations inspired by the natural world.

Speckled Stone: the product casings are made from an innovative plastic material that contains 2-3% natural mica for a texturized effect reminiscent of real stone. 30% of these components come from recycled materials to reduce production impact. Warm Titanium: frames and inlays (the details that define the silhouettes of Artis products) in a metalized titanium finish express both luxury and technology, inspired by contemporary design’s most iconic hi-tech objects. Clay: all the tactile surfaces that come into direct contact with the user, such as handles and seats in vegan leather, are made from an opaque warm material that is pleasing to the touch, designed for natural and comfortable interaction. Beech and ash wood: the presence of natural wood veining reflects the most organic, living dimension of the material (in the Personal Tools handles and Technogym Reform frame).

Together, these elements create a holistic and exclusive design language made up of warm and welcoming tones that invite everyone to train without intimidation, offering users a unique wellness experience and operators the opportunity to create unique and differentiated spaces.

https://www.technogym.com/en-IN/

Founded in 1983, Technogym is a world-leading brand for fitness, wellness, sport, and health. Technogym offers a complete ecosystem made of connected smart fitness equipment, digital services, training content and apps that enable each user to access a fully personalized workout experience, anywhere and anytime: at home, at the gym and on-the-go. With over 2,500 employees Technogym is present in over 100 countries. More than 70 million people train with Technogym equipment in 100,000 wellness centers and 500,000 private homes in the world. For the tenth time, Technogym has been appointed as the Official Supplier of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics and it’s the reference brand for the training of worldwide champions.