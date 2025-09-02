Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back On Hopes And Optimism As PM Modi, Putin, And Xi Jinping Unite Against Tariffs

Stock Market Today: Trade tensions easing?

It appears that the world leaders are coming to their senses! Even in politics, friendliness works wonders, and at the last SCO summit, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, and the President of China were spotted chatting among themselves- we call that teamwork.

This is a very powerful message against Trump tariffs tantrums and guess what? The markets are paying attention.

Was it not a week ago that there was all the uproar with tariffs on Indian exports and the plunge of the stock market? That jolt is subsiding, though, with the Indian markets recovering this week. As the world continues to warm up (good meaning, of course), investors are beginning to relax.

Are you experiencing this rebound in the market? What were the stocks that you noticed during this drama? The eyes of the world, and the markets themselves, are responding, where shall this ride bring us?

Investor’s Take: Navigating Stock Market today, Recovery and Trade Challenges As investors, we’re feeling hopeful with the easing of global tariff tensions. Seeing leaders like Modi, Putin, and China’s president getting along at the SCO summit sends a strong message that trade wars might cool down soon. After last week’s market dip due to tariffs, it’s great to see Indian stocks bouncing back. This feels like a fresh start and gives us more confidence to keep investing. Of course, we’re still watching things carefully, but it looks like the market could be gearing up for a good run

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (August 29, 2025)

Stock Market Today at 9:15 AM

Sensex: Rises 155 points to 80,520

Rises 155 points to 80,520 Nifty: Gains 28 points to 24,653

Markets opened slightly higher today with Sensex rising 155 points and Nifty gaining 28 points, reflecting cautious optimism among investors amid ongoing global and domestic economic developments.