Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back On Hopes And Optimism As PM Modi, Putin, And Xi Jinping Unite Against Tariffs

This is a very powerful message against Trump tariffs tantrums and guess what? The markets are paying attention.
Was it not a week ago that there was all the uproar with tariffs on Indian exports and the plunge of the stock market? That jolt is subsiding, though, with the Indian markets recovering this week. As the world continues to warm up (good meaning, of course), investors are beginning to relax.
Are you experiencing this rebound in the market? What were the stocks that you noticed during this drama? The eyes of the world, and the markets themselves, are responding, where shall this ride bring us?
Investor’s Take: Navigating Stock Market today, Recovery and Trade Challenges
Stock Market Today Opening Bell
Market Snapshot (August 29, 2025)
Stock Market Today at 9:15 AM
- Sensex: Rises 155 points to 80,520
- Nifty: Gains 28 points to 24,653
Markets opened slightly higher today with Sensex rising 155 points and Nifty gaining 28 points, reflecting cautious optimism among investors amid ongoing global and domestic economic developments.
- Nifty: 24,722.40, Up 97.35 points (0.40%)
- Sensex: 80,664.06, Up 299.57 points (0.37%)
Nifty rose by 97.35 points to 24,722.40, while Sensex gained 299.57 points to 80,664.06, showing positive momentum and investor confidence in the market today.
Global Stock Market Today: Global Cues
The stock markets across the world were inconsistent on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, with investors facing various factors:
- The price of crude oil increased, with Brent crude up 0.56 percent to USD 68.53 per barrel.
- WTI crude increased by 1.58 to reach USD 65.02 due to the worry about a rise in production.
- The markets of Asia-Pacific continued their development primarily during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
- Many Trump-era tariffs were struck down in a US court ruling, easing tensions over tariffs.
- The Nikkei 225 in Japan increased by 0.31 percent, South Korea KOSPI grew by 0.45 percent and China Shanghai Composite increased by 0.04 percent.
- The S&P/ASX 200 of Australia declined by 0.41, indicating reserved mood.
- GIFT Nifty indicated gap-up opening.
- Gold prices kept on increasing and silver reached a 14-year high.
Although the tariff issues are lessening, investors are quite wary and are monitoring the global politics and market effects keenly in the coming days.
Stocks To Watch Today
- CEAT
- Acquired Michelin’s CAMSO Construction Compact Line business, including Sri Lanka plants; $171 million investment.
- Bharat Electronics (BHEL)
- Secured additional orders worth ₹644 crore for defense & electronic equipment.
- United Breweries
- Started Kingfisher production at new Ilios Brewery, Andhra Pradesh; adds 4.5 lakh cases/month capacity.
- UPL
- Subsidiary UPL Global (UK) to acquire 49% stake in Thailand’s Grow Chemical by December 2025.
- Indraprastha Gas
- JV with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam to set up a solar power project; IGL holds 74%.
- NMDC
- August iron ore production 3.37 MT (+9.8% YoY); sales at 3.39 MT (+8% YoY).
Stock Market On Monday
On Monday, the Sensex shot up by nearly 600 points to close at 80,377.74, up 0.71 percent, and the Nifty rose about 198 points to hit 24,625.10, up 0.81 percent. The Auto, IT, and Metals sectors were performing strongly and had led the market rally. Among all the stocks, approximately 2,681 stocks improved, 1,320 stocks dropped, and 173 stocks remained unchanged. It was a busy day in the markets! What stocks caught your eye? Do you believe this good trend will stay throughout the week? How do you think the market reacted today?
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)