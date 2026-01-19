Silver Price Today Hits The Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kilogram: Historic Rally Sends Prices Soaring Across India

Silver Price Today: Crosses 3 Lakh, Hits Record High Bar
Silver-not just shining-on the other hand, the market was really on fire. The metal got on the steamroller and rode it all the way up to the ₹3 lakh per kilogram mark, the first time ever it actually broke that barrier, making history in the commodity market in the process. Investor buying frenzy and positive global cues combined to push silver’s price upwards, thus it has become the most wanted commodity all of a sudden. In the largest cities, physical prices are as high as ₹3,05,000 per kg, which has left the traders in disbelief and the latecomers still running after the rally. Understanding of the situation and feeling of tension are both very high.
Thus the big question keeps coming up: is this silver’s golden hour or just a calm before a great twist?
Silver Price Today Soars To Historic Highs Across India
Current Levels: Physical silver rates in major Indian cities like Mumbai and Delhi are around ₹3,05,000 per kilogram as of January 19, 2026.
MCX Silver Futures Record: March delivery silver futures on MCX jumped ₹13,553 (4.71%) to reach ₹3,01,315 per kilogram.
Sharp Monthly Rally: has surged nearly ₹1 lakh per kilogram in roughly one month, after first crossing the ₹2 lakh mark on December 12.
Silver Price Today: Is This The Metal’s Sparkling Hour Or Just A Temporary Spark?
The silver market is thriving, and it is the hottest topic among investors! According to analysts, the market is driven by a combination of strong industrial and investment demand, a softening U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions around the world, which are even leading to proposed tariffs. Silver is not only keeping pace with gold; it is actually shining brighter. The price of international silver futures has reached a staggering $94.35 per ounce, causing mixed feelings, excitement and slight dizziness, in investors who are trying to cope with the speed of the rise.
Nevertheless, analysts are warning that the ride is not smooth. The quick price hikes can easily cause the transition from thrill to worry, so price fluctuations might become a close partner of the silver race. Hence, the medium-term perspective continues to be positive, and buying is widespread; on the other hand, professional traders are watching profits with one eye and dips with the other. The widely asked question is: are we witnessing silver’s golden moment, or just a stunning introduction to a plot twist?
