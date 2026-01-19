LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Silver Price Today Hits The Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kilogram: Historic Rally Sends Prices Soaring Across India

Silver Price Today Hits The Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kilogram: Historic Rally Sends Prices Soaring Across India

Silver prices in India hit historic highs, crossing ₹3 lakh per kg on January 19, 2026, driven by investor frenzy, global cues, and industrial demand, raising questions about silver’s golden moment.

Silver Price Today: Hit the Record of ₹3 Lakh per Kilogram
Silver Price Today: Hit the Record of ₹3 Lakh per Kilogram

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 19, 2026 13:29:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Silver Price Today Hits The Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kilogram: Historic Rally Sends Prices Soaring Across India

Silver Price Today: Crosses 3 Lakh, Hits Record High Bar

Silver-not just shining-on the other hand, the market was really on fire. The metal got on the steamroller and rode it all the way up to the ₹3 lakh per kilogram mark, the first time ever it actually broke that barrier, making history in the commodity market in the process. Investor buying frenzy and positive global cues combined to push silver’s price upwards, thus it has become the most wanted commodity all of a sudden. In the largest cities, physical prices are as high as ₹3,05,000 per kg, which has left the traders in disbelief and the latecomers still running after the rally. Understanding of the situation and feeling of tension are both very high.

You Might Be Interested In

Thus the big question keeps coming up: is this silver’s golden hour or just a calm before a great twist? 

Silver Price Today Soars To Historic Highs Across India

Silver Price Today: Is This The Metal’s Sparkling Hour Or Just A Temporary Spark?

The silver market is thriving, and it is the hottest topic among investors! According to analysts, the market is driven by a combination of strong industrial and investment demand, a softening U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions around the world, which are even leading to proposed tariffs. Silver is not only keeping pace with gold; it is actually shining brighter. The price of international silver futures has reached a staggering $94.35 per ounce, causing mixed feelings, excitement and slight dizziness, in investors who are trying to cope with the speed of the rise.

Nevertheless, analysts are warning that the ride is not smooth. The quick price hikes can easily cause the transition from thrill to worry, so price fluctuations might become a close partner of the silver race. Hence, the medium-term perspective continues to be positive, and buying is widespread; on the other hand, professional traders are watching profits with one eye and dips with the other. The widely asked question is: are we witnessing silver’s golden moment, or just a stunning introduction to a plot twist?

(With Inputs)
Also Read: Gold and Silver Price Today on 19 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 12:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-10international silver pricemcx silverprecious metalssilver demandsilver futuressilver investmentsilver marketSilver price Indiasilver rallysilver record high

RELATED News

Green Energy Seva Records Profound Growth in Solar EPC and Franchise Operations Across India

Who Is Neville Tata? Rising Tata Leader Faces Uncertainty Over Sir Ratan Tata Trust Induction

Gold and Silver Price Today on 19 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) IPO Share Price Soars 96.5% On Stellar Debut, Early Investors Celebrate

Reliance Share Price Slips After RIL Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Retail Segment Drags Performance

LATEST NEWS

Fact Check: Did ‘Marry’ From 7-Minute 11-Second Umair Pakistan Viral MMS Appear On Any TV Interview?

Telangana Cabinet Approves Early Elections, Metro Expansion, Roads, Temples & Irrigation Projects

5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Leh-Ladakh, Government Issues Advisory

Who Is Prateek Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Step-brother Slams Wife Aparna Yadav In Public Post, Calls Her A ‘Bad Soul’

iPhone Upcoming Series Leaks Online: Know The Features Of iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro, And Pro Max Here

Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife And BJP Leader At The Center Of Instagram Divorce Controversy — A Look Into Her Political Career

Virat Kohli Spotted At Mumbai Airport After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

‘Broken Teeth, Torn Nails, Fractured Ribs’: CRPF Constable, Wife Arrested For Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl Relative

Silver Price Today Hits The Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kilogram: Historic Rally Sends Prices Soaring Across India

India Vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Daryl Mitchell; Indian Cricketer’s Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts | WATCH

Silver Price Today Hits The Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kilogram: Historic Rally Sends Prices Soaring Across India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Silver Price Today Hits The Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kilogram: Historic Rally Sends Prices Soaring Across India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Silver Price Today Hits The Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kilogram: Historic Rally Sends Prices Soaring Across India
Silver Price Today Hits The Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kilogram: Historic Rally Sends Prices Soaring Across India
Silver Price Today Hits The Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kilogram: Historic Rally Sends Prices Soaring Across India
Silver Price Today Hits The Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kilogram: Historic Rally Sends Prices Soaring Across India

QUICK LINKS