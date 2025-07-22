LIVE TV
Silver Price Today: Rates Sparkle Amid Semiconductor Boom And Global Trade Tensions

Silver is gaining attention due to rising semiconductor demand and steady price growth. With prices varying by city and unique industrial uses, it’s becoming both a vital metal and a smart investment.

Silver Price Today:

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 11:07:25 IST

Silver has recently caught a lot of eyes—and not just because it shines! As one of the fastest-growing metals in the semiconductor world, silver is stepping into the spotlight, ready to become a go-to safe investment. With the demand for semiconductor metals rising across the country, silver’s importance is only set to grow.

Silver futures for the September 5, 2025 contract started the day with a sparkle—opening ₹121 higher at ₹1,13,071 per kg on the MCX, beating the previous close of ₹1,12,950. It flirted with a high of ₹1,13,342 before settling around ₹1,13,198, up ₹248 or 0.22%. But wait—silver had its dramatic dip too, touching ₹1,12,820. Markets love a little flair, don’t they? With global trade tensions simmering, silver’s steady climb feels like a calm star in the storm. So, are you ready to ride silver’s wave or just watching from the sidelines? Either way, this shiny metal is making things interesting!

Silver Price Today

  • Silver prices in Delhi
  • The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,16,000. 
  • Silver price in Mumbai
  • In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,16,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.
  • Silver price in Kolkata
  • In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,16,000. 
  • Silver price in Chennai
  • In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,26,000 per kg.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Silver Price (Rs/kg)
Delhi Rs 1,16,000.
Noida Rs 1,16,000.
Lucknow Rs 1,16,000.
Mumbai Rs 1,16,000.
Bengaluru Rs 1,16,000.
Chennai Rs 1,26,000
Pune Rs 1,16,000.
Ahmedabad Rs 1,16,000.
Kolkata Rs 1,16,000.
Hyderabad Rs 1,26,000

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken at 10:00Am)

5 Interesting Facts About Silver:

  • Excellent Conductor
    Silver is the best natural conductor of electricity and heat, making it essential in electronics, solar panels, and batteries.
  • Antibacterial Properties
    Silver has natural antimicrobial qualities and is used in medical instruments, wound dressings, and even odor-resistant fabrics.
  • Historical Use as Currency
    Silver has been used as money for over 4,000 years. Many old coins were made from silver, including early U.S. currency.
  • Highly Reflective
    It’s the most reflective metal, which is why it’s used in mirrors, telescopes, and scientific instruments.
  • Often Mined as a Byproduct
    Silver is rarely mined alone—it’s typically extracted during the mining of other metals like gold, copper, and lead.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Tags: silver price today,silver prices in India

