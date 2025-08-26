Stock Market Holiday Alert: Dalal Street Closed For Three Days This Week, Plan Ahead!

Stock Market Holiday: Stock market in India is closed during three days this week.

Attention traders! The Indian stock market will have its share of holidays this week since the market will be closed on three days. On August 27, August 30, and August 31, both the BSE and the NSE will be closed.

That implies four trading days of the stock market in the final week of August 2025. Investors and traders are advised to carry out their activities based on this plan.

The market holidays may affect the normality of buying and selling of stocks, thus it is important to note the dates of the holidays in the event of any pending transaction or investment scheme.

Further, on the days when the market will be closed, no changes or updates in the prices will be carried out. It is best that you prepare beforehand and keep a close check on the pre- and post-performance of the markets during the holidays.

Be aware. Awareness means being informed and trading intelligently!

Why Is The Stock Market Closed Wednesday, August 27?

Keep a note that the BSE and the NSE remain shut on August 27, 2025, Wednesday.

The reason?

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the greatest and most popular festivals celebrated in India. As per the NSE official holiday calendar, trading shall be suspended to observe this day.

This is the second market holiday in August, following the shutdown on India’s Independence Day, August 15, when the country celebrated over 79 years of independence.

So, when planning any trades or investments this week, be sure to note these dates so you don’t get caught off guard. The consequences of a market closure such as this, with respect to trading volume and price movement, can have a sizeable impact on trading, which is why it is important to be prepared ahead of time!

Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai: A Spectacular Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is the life of Mumbai’s festive season. Colourful processions, decorated, godly-like figures, folk music, and dances fill the city with life. It is a time when people come together in honour of the arrival of Lord Ganesha, spreading joy and devotion in the streets.

Stock Market Holidays 2025

No holidays expected in September except regular Saturdays and Sundays

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

– Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra October 21 – Diwali (Muhurat trading will take place)

– Diwali (Muhurat trading will take place) October 22 – Balipratipada

– Balipratipada November 5 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

– Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev December 25 – Christmas

Stock Market Today

Today the market started in the red, as Sensex stood at 81,390 and Nifty at 24,910 in fear of a 50 percent U.S. tariff on Indian goods by tonight. Traders are jittery amid rising global tensions that include a surprise firing of a U.S. Fed governor. Most markets in Asia are in the red, although the price of gold is rising as investors seek safety. However, keep in mind that it is often the domestic investors who come along at the later stages to smooth out the market. Yesterday the Sensex close was positive with 329 points at the end of a trading day led by IT and metals. Today is going to act difficult!

