Stock Market Today: ALERT Traders! Dalal Street Changes Colors, Opens In Red, Tariffs Playing The Game

Stock Market Today: The Market Opens in Red as Tariff Deadline Sparks Fear

Today, as a trader on Dalal Street, we do not feel comfortable. The markets have opened in red and it is clear that there is tension all over. GIFT Nifty signaled weakness at an early stage and now both Sensex and Nifty are declining. The great terror that brings us? The United States will impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods by tonight.

This deadline is about to come in a few hours and it has everybody so tense.

There is guarded sentiment in the market. Purchasers are absent, volumes are low, and there is a feeling that something bigger might be in the air. I have reduced positions and am waiting for important support levels. Nobody will want to be on the losing end in the event of something going wrong.

Is a crash real? Hope not. Not committing at this time seems to be the smartest thing to do as the fine print has yet to be written. The market will remain volatile and the meltdown totally depends on the moods of the investors.

Investor Sentiments For Stock Market Today

It is through the faith of the domestic investors in the market, which has been observed over and over again, that towards the close of the day, domestic and foreign investors often intervene and inject funds back into the system and therefore the result is that the market does not completely bow down.

The market has been forecasted to slump or outright crash before, and it is not the first time. It is still a genuine fear each time it occurs. It is never good, no matter how it may have happened many times before. The uncertainties, the hubbubs, the panic—all creep in. Past history indicates that the market somehow imposes its counterattack, and investors, particularly those who remain cool, tend to emerge stronger on the opposite side.

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (August 25, 2025) At 9:15 Am

Sensex: 81,390.06, down 245.84 points (0.30%)

81,390.06, down 245.84 points (0.30%) Nifty: 24,910.90, down with 56.85 points (0.23%)

Sensex opened at 81,390.06, down 245.84 points (0.30%), while Nifty fell 56.85 points (0.23%) to 24,910.90. Markets started lower as investors stay cautious amid global uncertainties.

Market Snapshot (August 25, 2025) At 9:40 Am

Sensex: 80,980.30 (down 655.61 points or 0.80%)

80,980.30 (down 655.61 points or 0.80%) Nifty: 24,765.20 (down 202.55 points or 0.81%)

Markets plunge as selling pressure intensifies; Sensex and Nifty drop sharply in early trade amid global and tariff concerns.

Global Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Indicated Negative Start, U.S. Markets Close Down, Gold is Lustrous

Indian market open on a negative note today as GIFT Nifty Futures indicated alreday trading in the red, indicating an anxious mood in the global markets.

In Asia, it is currently down in most markets except South Korea and Japan, which have taken the lead. Among the most important twists shaking the markets is the surprise firing of the U.S. Fed Governor by President Donald Trump. He charged her with false reporting on mortgage application documents — a step that has raised concerns among people about the independence of the Fed.

After the news, the U.S. Dollar Index fell 0.16 and the 10-year Treasury yield rose slightly to 4.28. U.S. futures also moved downward.

Stocks fell on Monday, closing below Friday’s higher settlement after rallying last week. The Dow declined by almost 0.8, S&P 500 declined by 0.43, and the Nasdaq by 0.22. There is anticipation of reporting quarterly earnings of Nvidia and any new indications on interest rates in the United States.

In the meantime, gold prices advanced as investors became wary, and oil prices increased because the Russia-Ukraine peace talks were unsuccessful. Ether, which is at a record high of almost 5,000, also experienced some dip.

In general, the global indicators point toward a low mood among Indian equity markets today

Stocks To Watch Today

One 97 Communications (Paytm) Board approved rights issue investments: ₹300 crore in Paytm Money and ₹155 crore in Paytm Services. Restructuring approved to streamline group operations. Transfer of Foster Payment Networks (₹61 crore) to make it a wholly owned subsidiary. Transfer of 55% stake in First Games Technology to Paytm Services for up to ₹140 crore.

Sai Life Sciences TPG Asia VII SF to exit by selling entire 14.72% stake (3.07 crore shares) via block deals, estimated ₹2,500 crore at ₹860 floor price.

Tata Motors NCLT approved Composite Scheme of Arrangement among Tata Motors and its subsidiaries.

UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank Govt appointed Goldman Sachs as sole banker for stake sales.

Protean eGov Technologies Received ₹1,160 crore work order from UIDAI to run district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendras.



Stock Market On Monday

Market Recap: Sensex Rallied 329 Points as IT and Metals Led Gains

Yesterday, the Indian stock market ended on a positive note, with the Sensex gaining 329 points and the Nifty rising 0.4 percent to close near 24,960. Investors responded well to Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s hint about a steady US interest rate path, which boosted confidence in IT and metal stocks.

Despite the gains, the Nifty struggled to break past the key 25,000 level and pulled back slightly from its highs during the day. The Sensex closed at 81,635.91, while the Nifty finished at 24,967.75. However, broader markets like BSE Mid and Smallcap indices remained mostly flat.

On the sector front, IT stocks surged 2.3%, Realty gained 0.7%, and metals climbed 0.6%. Major winners included Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Hindalco, while Apollo Hospitals, Nestle India, Bharat Electronics, Adani Enterprises, and SBI Life saw losses.

Overall, it was a day of cautious optimism as investors digested global cues.

