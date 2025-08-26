Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Paytm, Tata Motors Lemon Tree Hotels, Aditya Birla Capital In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today – Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Good morning, traders! Indian markets may open lower today, following weak global cues. GIFT Nifty futures were down 67 points at 24,922 as of in early trading session, hinting at a soft and muted start for Sensex and Nifty50.

What’s driving the mood?

A draft notice from the US Department of Homeland Security says President Donald Trump plans to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods starting August 27. That’s made investor sentiment cautious on Dalal Street.

Across Asia, markets are also down. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.78%, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.01%, and China’s CSI 300 was down 0.68%. Trump also warned of even higher tariffs on China over rare-earth exports.

Overnight, Wall Street ended in the red. The S&P 500 dropped 0.43%, Nasdaq slipped 0.22%, and the Dow lost 0.77% ahead of Nvidia’s earnings.

Stocks To Watch Today

One 97 Communications (Paytm) Board approved rights issue investments: ₹300 crore in Paytm Money and ₹155 crore in Paytm Services. Restructuring approved to streamline group operations. Transfer of Foster Payment Networks (₹61 crore) to make it a wholly owned subsidiary. Transfer of 55% stake in First Games Technology to Paytm Services for up to ₹140 crore.

Sai Life Sciences TPG Asia VII SF to exit by selling entire 14.72% stake (3.07 crore shares) via block deals, estimated ₹2,500 crore at ₹860 floor price.

Tata Motors NCLT approved Composite Scheme of Arrangement among Tata Motors and its subsidiaries.

UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank Govt appointed Goldman Sachs as sole banker for stake sales.

Protean eGov Technologies Received ₹1,160 crore work order from UIDAI to run district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendras.

3M India Aseem Joshi appointed President & Managing Director (Designate) from October 13, 2025.

Lemon Tree Hotels Signed license agreement for new Keys Select property in Mhasrul, Nasik (50 rooms, restaurant, banquet).

Suraj Estate Developers Acquired 644 sq. meter land in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for ₹6.44 crore; to merge with adjacent project for bigger development.

Aditya Birla Capital RBI approved Vishakha Mulye as MD & CEO (5 years) and Rakesh Singh as Executive Director & CEO (NBFC) till July 2027.

Navin Fluorine International CEO (CDMO) Rajendra Sahu resigned; Vijay Kaiwar appointed CEO Designate from August 25, 2025.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Board approved Sankarasubramanian Krishnan as Non-Executive Part-Time Chairman (subject to RBI approval).

Great Eastern Shipping Company Contracted to buy a Suezmax crude carrier and secondhand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, both joining fleet by Q3 FY26.

Bulk Deals LIC sold 4 lakh shares of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers at ₹171 each. CIM Investment Fund bought 29.2 lakh units in Capital Infra Trust at ₹79.45 per unit.

Results Today Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, Punjab Communications, and KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts will announce quarterly earnings.

Upcoming Listings (August 26) Mainboard: Vikram Solar, Patel Retail, Gem Aromatics, Shreeji Shipping Global. SME: LGT Business Connextions.

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Includes Vedanta, Bajaj Steel Industries, Emami Paper Mills, Gillette India, JBM Auto, and more.

Stocks Trading Ex-Bonus HDFC Bank, Karur Vysya Bank.

Stocks Trading Ex-Rights Arunis Abode.

Stocks in F&O Ban RBL Bank, Titagarh Rail Systems.

Stock Out of F&O Ban PG Electroplast.



