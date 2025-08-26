LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Paytm, Tata Motors Lemon Tree Hotels, Aditya Birla Capital In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Paytm, Tata Motors Lemon Tree Hotels, Aditya Birla Capital In Focus Today

Indian markets may open lower amid US tariff threats and weak global cues. Key stocks to watch include Paytm, Tata Motors, Sai Life Sciences, and more as investors stay cautious today.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 26, 2025 09:26:34 IST

Stocks to Watch Today – Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Good morning, traders! Indian markets may open lower today, following weak global cues. GIFT Nifty futures were down 67 points at 24,922 as of in early trading session, hinting at a soft and muted start for Sensex and Nifty50.

What’s driving the mood?

A draft notice from the US Department of Homeland Security says President Donald Trump plans to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods starting August 27. That’s made investor sentiment cautious on Dalal Street.

Across Asia, markets are also down. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.78%, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.01%, and China’s CSI 300 was down 0.68%. Trump also warned of even higher tariffs on China over rare-earth exports.

Overnight, Wall Street ended in the red. The S&P 500 dropped 0.43%, Nasdaq slipped 0.22%, and the Dow lost 0.77% ahead of Nvidia’s earnings.

Stocks To Watch Today 

  • One 97 Communications (Paytm)
    • Board approved rights issue investments: ₹300 crore in Paytm Money and ₹155 crore in Paytm Services.
    • Restructuring approved to streamline group operations.
    • Transfer of Foster Payment Networks (₹61 crore) to make it a wholly owned subsidiary.
    • Transfer of 55% stake in First Games Technology to Paytm Services for up to ₹140 crore.

  • Sai Life Sciences

    • TPG Asia VII SF to exit by selling entire 14.72% stake (3.07 crore shares) via block deals, estimated ₹2,500 crore at ₹860 floor price.

  • Tata Motors

    • NCLT approved Composite Scheme of Arrangement among Tata Motors and its subsidiaries.

  • UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank

    • Govt appointed Goldman Sachs as sole banker for stake sales.

  • Protean eGov Technologies

    • Received ₹1,160 crore work order from UIDAI to run district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendras.

  • 3M India

    • Aseem Joshi appointed President & Managing Director (Designate) from October 13, 2025.

  • Lemon Tree Hotels

    • Signed license agreement for new Keys Select property in Mhasrul, Nasik (50 rooms, restaurant, banquet).

  • Suraj Estate Developers

    • Acquired 644 sq. meter land in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for ₹6.44 crore; to merge with adjacent project for bigger development.

  • Aditya Birla Capital

    • RBI approved Vishakha Mulye as MD & CEO (5 years) and Rakesh Singh as Executive Director & CEO (NBFC) till July 2027.

  • Navin Fluorine International

    • CEO (CDMO) Rajendra Sahu resigned; Vijay Kaiwar appointed CEO Designate from August 25, 2025.

  • Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    • Board approved Sankarasubramanian Krishnan as Non-Executive Part-Time Chairman (subject to RBI approval).

  • Great Eastern Shipping Company

    • Contracted to buy a Suezmax crude carrier and secondhand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, both joining fleet by Q3 FY26.

  • Bulk Deals

    • LIC sold 4 lakh shares of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers at ₹171 each.
    • CIM Investment Fund bought 29.2 lakh units in Capital Infra Trust at ₹79.45 per unit.

  • Results Today

    • Sri Lotus Developers and Realty,
    • Punjab Communications, and
    • KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts will announce quarterly earnings.

  • Upcoming Listings (August 26)

    • Mainboard:
      • Vikram Solar,
      • Patel Retail,
      • Gem Aromatics,
      • Shreeji Shipping Global.

    • SME:

      • LGT Business Connextions.

  • Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

    • Includes Vedanta,
    • Bajaj Steel Industries,
    • Emami Paper Mills,
    • Gillette India,
    • JBM Auto, and more.

  • Stocks Trading Ex-Bonus

    • HDFC Bank,
    • Karur Vysya Bank.

  • Stocks Trading Ex-Rights

    • Arunis Abode.

  • Stocks in F&O Ban

    • RBL Bank,
    • Titagarh Rail Systems.

  • Stock Out of F&O Ban

    • PG Electroplast.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates: Gift Nifty Indicates A Negative Start, Sensex And Nifty Set To Open In RED

Tags: business newsstock market todayStocks to watch today

RELATED News

Shivashrit Foods IPO Ends Today With Oversubscription: Now All Eyes On The Listing Price
Could Anondita Medicare Be The Next Healthcare IPO Star? Here’s What Investors Must Know
The Clock’s Ticking: Public & Private Sectors Must Unite For India’s Mineral Security
It’s Here! Current Infraprojects IPO Day 1 Subscription: Buy The Hype Or Bail Out?
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Day 1: Here’s What Investors Must Know

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Paytm, Tata Motors Lemon Tree Hotels, Aditya Birla Capital In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Paytm, Tata Motors Lemon Tree Hotels, Aditya Birla Capital In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Paytm, Tata Motors Lemon Tree Hotels, Aditya Birla Capital In Focus Today
Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Paytm, Tata Motors Lemon Tree Hotels, Aditya Birla Capital In Focus Today
Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Paytm, Tata Motors Lemon Tree Hotels, Aditya Birla Capital In Focus Today
Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Paytm, Tata Motors Lemon Tree Hotels, Aditya Birla Capital In Focus Today

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?