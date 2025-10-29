Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Ends Month On A High: Sensex Rises 369 Points, Nifty Reclaims 26,000

Stock market Today: Market Wrap | Nifty Reclaims 26,000, Sensex Jumps 369 Points; Oil & Gas, Metals Shine
On October 29, Dalal Street ended the month on an uplifted note with bulls regaining control of the markets. The Nifty 50 regained more than 26,000 to attain the level of 26,302.72 at the end of the day, with the Sensex increasing by 369 points to a high of 84,997.13. The Nifty closed at 26,053.90, up by 117.70 points.
The general mood in the market was optimistic, approximately 2,400 stocks were doing well, 1,576 were down, and 158 stayed the same. Midcap and smallcap indices were not left behind as they went up 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.
Sectoral performers that were in the lead with 1–2% gains were media, metal, and oil & gas stocks, while auto stocks plunged about 0.7%. The best performers in the Nifty were Adani Enterprises, Power Grid, NTPC, Adani Ports, and JSW Steel. The losers included Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Bharat Electronics, Eicher Motors, M&M, and Coal India.
In the meantime, the rupee closed marginally better at 88.20 per dollar compared to Tuesday’s close of 88.26.
