Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Ends Month On A High: Sensex Rises 369 Points, Nifty Reclaims 26,000

Stock market Today: Market Wrap | Nifty Reclaims 26,000, Sensex Jumps 369 Points; Oil & Gas, Metals Shine

On October 29, Dalal Street ended the month on an uplifted note with bulls regaining control of the markets. The Nifty 50 regained more than 26,000 to attain the level of 26,302.72 at the end of the day, with the Sensex increasing by 369 points to a high of 84,997.13. The Nifty closed at 26,053.90, up by 117.70 points.

The general mood in the market was optimistic, approximately 2,400 stocks were doing well, 1,576 were down, and 158 stayed the same. Midcap and smallcap indices were not left behind as they went up 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

Sectoral performers that were in the lead with 1–2% gains were media, metal, and oil & gas stocks, while auto stocks plunged about 0.7%. The best performers in the Nifty were Adani Enterprises, Power Grid, NTPC, Adani Ports, and JSW Steel. The losers included Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Bharat Electronics, Eicher Motors, M&M, and Coal India.

In the meantime, the rupee closed marginally better at 88.20 per dollar compared to Tuesday’s close of 88.26.

Stock Market Today At Closing STOCK MARKET CLOSING Sensex: 84,997.13, up 368.98 points (0.44%)

84,997.13, up 368.98 points (0.44%) Nifty 50: 26,053.90, up 117.70 points (0.45%) Dalal Street ended on a positive note as both Sensex and Nifty posted steady gains. Strong performances in metal, media, and oil & gas sectors boosted overall market sentiment. Top Gainers In Stock Market Today NTPC: ₹349.10, up 2.96%

₹349.10, up 2.96% Power Grid Corporation: ₹296.50, up 2.81%

₹296.50, up 2.81% HCL Technologies: ₹1,557.70, up 2.38%

₹1,557.70, up 2.38% Tata Steel: ₹184.90, up 1.68%

₹184.90, up 1.68% Asian Paints: ₹2,544.00, up 1.39% Top Losers In Stock Market Today Maruti Suzuki India: ₹16,126.25, down 1.15%

₹16,126.25, down 1.15% Mahindra & Mahindra: ₹3,537.65, down 1.09%

₹3,537.65, down 1.09% Bajaj Finance: ₹1,064.80, down 0.93%

₹1,064.80, down 0.93% Kotak Mahindra Bank: ₹2,150.90, down 0.44%

₹2,150.90, down 0.44% Larsen & Toubro: ₹3,957.65, down 0.38% (With Inputs)