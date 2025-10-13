LIVE TV
economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty End Lower Amid Sector Sell-Offs, US-China Tariff Tiff

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty End Lower Amid Sector Sell-Offs, US-China Tariff Tiff

Stock Market Today: Nifty slipped below 25,250 as IT and FMCG sectors faltered. Sensex dropped 148 points. Key gainers included Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank, while Tata Motors and Infosys lagged behind.

Stock Market Today Closing Updates
Stock Market Today Closing Updates

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 13, 2025 15:54:27 IST

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty End Lower Amid Sector Sell-Offs, US-China Tariff Tiff

Stock market Today | 10th October, 2025: Close Bell, Market Wrap-Up: Nifty Slips to Below 25,250 As IT and FMCG Have a Break.

The Indian rupee remains unchanged, not moving much as it closed flat at 88.67 per dollar on Monday, slightly below 88.69 on Friday. But at the same time, the stock market was not in the same kind of frame. On October 13, Nifty sank to below the 25,250 level and the Sensex was down by 150 points. Not the type of fireworks that investors would have been hoping to see!

Industries such as metal, oil and gas, telecom, information technology, capital goods, and consumer durables were all creeping between 0.5 percent and 1 percent. Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, Bharat Electronics, and HUL were under scrutiny, and Interglobe Aviation, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, Shriram Finance, and Axis Bank all were in position to stay afloat.

Even the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were not spared as they fell 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively. The markets may be unstable, but look, at every turn comes an opportunity just waiting to be exploited by the smart investor!

What’s your move?

Stock Market Today: Sectorwise

Banking & Finance:

  • Nifty Bank closes in the green with 15-point gain.

  • Max Financial tops insurance stocks, closing in the green.

  • HDFC AMC rises 3% ahead of board meeting for bonus issue.

  • Muthoot Finance gains, supported by rising gold prices.

Auto Sector:

  • Auto sector closes largely in the green, tracking vehicle registrations.

  • Bajaj Finance is the top gainer in autos.

Ports & Logistics:

  • Adani Ports continues strong buying interest, ends as top Nifty gainer.

Power & Utilities:

  • Torrent Power rises 3% after Power Ministry’s draft electricity bill.

  • Fortis Hospitals gains 3%, up 13% in October so far.

Exchanges & Financial Services:

  • Exchange stocks see big moves; BSE and MCX gain around 4% each.

  • KFin Technologies surges 7% on positive brokerage note.

Telecom:

  • Vodafone Idea falls 4% after Supreme Court defers AGR hearing to Oct 27.

Retail:

  • Avenue Supermarts slips 3% as Q2 earnings come below estimates.

Market Breadth:

  • Market breadth favors declines with an advance-decline ratio of 1:2.

Stock Market Today At Closing 

Stock Market Closing

  • Sensex closed at 82,352.51, down by 148.31 points (0.18%).
  • Nifty closed at 25,238.15, down by 47.20 points (0.19%).

Sensex and Nifty ended lower, closing at 82,352.51 and 25,238.15 respectively, showing a mild decline of around 0.18%-0.19%, reflecting cautious market sentiment.

                  Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                  • Bajaj Finance share price: ₹1,039.25 (+1.52%)
                  • Axis Bank share price: ₹1,189.90 (+0.83%)
                  • Bajaj Finserv share price: ₹2,020.65 (+0.82%)
                  • Bharti Airtel share price: ₹1,954.85 (+0.79%)
                  • NTPC share price: ₹341.90 (+0.71%)

                  Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                  • Tata Motors share price: ₹664.90 (-2.08%)
                  • Infosys share price: ₹1,492.00 (-1.47%)
                  • Wipro share price: ₹245.25 (-1.35%)
                  • Hindustan Unilever share price: ₹2,495.70 (-1.32%)
                  • Nestle India share price: ₹1,187.20 (-1.05%)

                  (With Inputs)
                  First published on: Oct 13, 2025 3:53 PM IST
