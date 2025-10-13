Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty End Lower Amid Sector Sell-Offs, US-China Tariff Tiff

The Indian rupee remains unchanged, not moving much as it closed flat at 88.67 per dollar on Monday, slightly below 88.69 on Friday. But at the same time, the stock market was not in the same kind of frame. On October 13, Nifty sank to below the 25,250 level and the Sensex was down by 150 points. Not the type of fireworks that investors would have been hoping to see!

Industries such as metal, oil and gas, telecom, information technology, capital goods, and consumer durables were all creeping between 0.5 percent and 1 percent. Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, Bharat Electronics, and HUL were under scrutiny, and Interglobe Aviation, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, Shriram Finance, and Axis Bank all were in position to stay afloat.

Even the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were not spared as they fell 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively. The markets may be unstable, but look, at every turn comes an opportunity just waiting to be exploited by the smart investor!

What’s your move?

Stock Market Today: Sectorwise

Banking & Finance:

Nifty Bank closes in the green with 15-point gain.

Max Financial tops insurance stocks, closing in the green.

HDFC AMC rises 3% ahead of board meeting for bonus issue.

Muthoot Finance gains, supported by rising gold prices.

Auto Sector:

Auto sector closes largely in the green, tracking vehicle registrations.

Bajaj Finance is the top gainer in autos.

Ports & Logistics:

Adani Ports continues strong buying interest, ends as top Nifty gainer.

Power & Utilities:

Torrent Power rises 3% after Power Ministry’s draft electricity bill.

Fortis Hospitals gains 3%, up 13% in October so far.

Exchanges & Financial Services:

Exchange stocks see big moves; BSE and MCX gain around 4% each.

KFin Technologies surges 7% on positive brokerage note.

Telecom:

Vodafone Idea falls 4% after Supreme Court defers AGR hearing to Oct 27.

Retail:

Avenue Supermarts slips 3% as Q2 earnings come below estimates.

Market Breadth:

Market breadth favors declines with an advance-decline ratio of 1:2.

