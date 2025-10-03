Stock Market Today: DISCLAIMER FOR TRADERS- Sensex and Nifty Open Lower Amid Mixed Global Cues

Stock Market Today: Good morning, market watchers! What’s Cooking?

How Will the Markets Move? Ready to track the markets today?

After a solid rebound mid-week post-RBI policy, Indian indices are off to a cautious start this Friday. At opening, the Sensex slipped around 149 points, and the Nifty was down by 53 points, hinting at a slow but steady market mood. Global cues remain mixed, with Wall Street closing at record highs and Asia showing a patchy trend.

What’s next? Will the bulls stay in charge or will uncertainty pull back gains?

It is difficult to predict whether the market will fall further or recover during the day. As this is the last trading day of the week, the market will remain closed over the weekend, giving investors time to review their portfolios. Global cues and market sentiment are likely to influence today’s movement, and the market might close on a flat note.

Let’s keep a close eye on the charts and stay ready for any sudden shifts.