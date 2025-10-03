Stock Market Today: DISCLAIMER FOR TRADERS- Sensex and Nifty Open Lower Amid Mixed Global Cues

How Will the Markets Move? Ready to track the markets today?
After a solid rebound mid-week post-RBI policy, Indian indices are off to a cautious start this Friday. At opening, the Sensex slipped around 149 points, and the Nifty was down by 53 points, hinting at a slow but steady market mood. Global cues remain mixed, with Wall Street closing at record highs and Asia showing a patchy trend.
What’s next? Will the bulls stay in charge or will uncertainty pull back gains?
It is difficult to predict whether the market will fall further or recover during the day. As this is the last trading day of the week, the market will remain closed over the weekend, giving investors time to review their portfolios. Global cues and market sentiment are likely to influence today’s movement, and the market might close on a flat note.
Let’s keep a close eye on the charts and stay ready for any sudden shifts.
Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (September 30, 2025)
- Sensex: 80,684.14, down 299.17 points (−0.37%)
- Nifty: 24,759.55, down 76.75 points (−0.31%)
Markets are starting the day on a cautious note, reflecting global uncertainties and mixed cues. Stay tuned for live market updates!
Opening Bell (9:15 AM):
- Sensex: 80,815.08, down 168.23 points (−0.21%)
- Nifty: 24,786.65, down 49.65 points (−0.20%)
Markets opened lower today, continuing a cautious start amid mixed global cues. Stay tuned for further updates as the trading session progresses!
-
Sensex: 80,833.96 (−149.35 points, −0.18%)
-
Nifty: 24,782.85 (−53.45 points, −0.22%)
Indian markets opened slightly lower on Friday as investors stayed cautious, tracking global trends and recent economic signals.
Stock Market Today: Stocks To Watch Today On Charts
Automobiles & Auto Components
-
Hero MotoCorp:
-
September sales up 8% YoY to 6,87,220 units
-
Domestic sales up 5%, exports nearly doubled (+95%)
-
-
Maruti Suzuki India:
-
Total sales up 2.7% YoY at 1,89,665 units
-
Domestic sales down 6.1%, exports surged 52.2%
-
-
TVS Motor Company:
-
Highest-ever quarterly sales: 15.07 lakh units (+22% YoY)
-
Two-wheeler sales up 22%, EV sales up 8%
-
-
Hyundai Motor India:
-
Commenced production at Talegaon plant with 1.7 lakh units annual capacity
-
Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers
Top Gainers
- Tata Steel share price: ₹172.80, up 3.16%
- Axis Bank share price: ₹1,180.30, up 1.80%
- Power Grid Corporation share price: ₹283.65, up 1.03%
- Kotak Mahindra Bank share price: ₹2,081.60, up 0.90%
- Tata Motors share price: ₹723.30, up 0.72%
Top Losers
- Bajaj Finserv share price: ₹1,980.25, down 1.38%
- Mahindra And Mahindra share price: ₹3,420.00, down 1.24%
- Bajaj Finance share price: ₹977.00, down 1.07%
- Wipro share price: ₹238.50, down 1.04%
- Ultratech Cement share price: ₹12,006.00, down 0.93%
Stock Market On Wednesday
On Wednesday, Indian stock markets closed higher, ending an 8-day losing streak. The rally followed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintaining the repo rate at 5.5 percent, while revising its GDP growth forecast upward to 6.8 percent and lowering its inflation estimate to 2.6 percent. These moves boosted investor confidence.
The Sensex surged 715.69 points (0.89%) to close at 80,983.31, while the Nifty was up by 225.20 points (0.92%) to finish at 24,836.30. The BSE Midcap index increased by 0.9%, and the Smallcap indices rose by 1%.
All sectoral indices ended in the green, except PSU Banks.
Strong gains were seen in private banks, real estate, pharma, IT, and media, rising between 1–4%.
The top gainers on the Nifty were Tata Motors, Shriram Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, and Sun Pharma. On the downside, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, SBI, UltraTech Cement, and Bajaj Auto were among the losers.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
