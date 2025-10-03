LIVE TV
Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, TATA, TVS Motor, Maruti, Waaree, Coal India, RBL And Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Key stocks to watch today include Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, and Sammaan Capital with significant sales growth, acquisitions, and investments shaping market momentum on October 3, 2025.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 3, 2025 09:21:52 IST

Stocks To Watch Today, 3 October, 2025: Good morning! As we begin Friday, October 3, 2025, Indian markets are expected to open on a quiet note.

At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down slightly by 12 points, trading around 24,938.5.
The markets were closed yesterday in observance of Dussehra and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, so investors are easing back into action.

Looking at global markets, the picture is mixed this morning. Japan’s Nikkei is up strongly by 1.65%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has dipped by 0.6%. Markets in mainland China and South Korea remain closed for holidays.

Meanwhile, Wall Street ended on a positive note, with the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all closing near record highs. Investors appear to be shrugging off concerns about a potential US government shutdown for now.

Keep an eye on how things unfold- will Indian markets follow global optimism or maintain a cautious stance?

Stocks To Watch Today

Automobiles & Auto Components

  • Hero MotoCorp:

    • September sales up 8% YoY to 6,87,220 units

    • Domestic sales up 5%, exports nearly doubled (+95%)

  • Maruti Suzuki India:

    • Total sales up 2.7% YoY at 1,89,665 units

    • Domestic sales down 6.1%, exports surged 52.2%

  • TVS Motor Company:

    • Highest-ever quarterly sales: 15.07 lakh units (+22% YoY)

    • Two-wheeler sales up 22%, EV sales up 8%

  • Hyundai Motor India:

    • Commenced production at Talegaon plant with 1.7 lakh units annual capacity

Financials

  • Sammaan Capital:

    • Abu Dhabi’s Avenir Investment acquired 43.46% stake for ₹8,850 crore

    • Preparing for mandatory open offer under SEBI rules

  • RBL Bank:

    • Received GST Show Cause Notice of ₹92 crore for FY 2019-20

  • Nuvama Wealth Management:

    • SEBI approval received to set up Nuvama Mutual Fund

Energy & Power

  • Tata Power Company:

    • Tata Power Renewable Energy signed PPA for 80 MW renewable project, ₹1,200 crore capex

  • Waaree Energies:

    • Board approved expansion of lithium-ion cell and battery capacity, ₹8,000 crore capex

Aviation

  • IndiGo (InteGlobe Aviation):

    • Resuming daily Kolkata-Guangzhou flights from October 26

    • Plans for Delhi-Guangzhou direct flights soon

Technology & Services

  • TBO Tek:

    • Acquired 100% stake in US-based Classic Vacations for $125 million

Consumer & Retail

  • V-Mart Retail (Q2 YoY):

    • Revenue up 22% to ₹807 crore

    • Same-store sales growth at 11%

    • Opened 25 new stores, closed 2

Manufacturing & Industrial

  • KRBL:

    • Won Panipat property in E-auction for ₹403 crore for manufacturing/warehousing

  • John Cockerill India:

    • Contract from Godawari Power for cold rolling mill project at Raipur

Legal & Regulatory Updates

  • United Spirits:

    • Bombay HC set aside ₹443 crore water charge demand; interim deposit of ₹66.5 crore ordered

Coal & Mining

  • Coal India:

    • September production down 3.9% YoY to 48.97 MT

    • Offtake down 1.1% to 53.56 MT

Bulk Deals

  • Eternal:

    • BofA Securities Europe acquired 0.08% stake for ₹267 crore

  • RBL Bank:

    • Morgan Stanley bought 0.53% stake for ₹89.2 crore

  • Sammaan Capital:

    • Goldman Sachs Singapore bought 0.8% stake for ₹109 crore

  • Jain Resource Recycling:

    • Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired additional 0.72% stake

Stocks in F&O Ban

  • RBL Bank

  • Sammaan Capital

(With Inputs)

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 9:05 AM IST
