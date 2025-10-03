Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, TATA, TVS Motor, Maruti, Waaree, Coal India, RBL And Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today, 3 October, 2025: Good morning! As we begin Friday, October 3, 2025, Indian markets are expected to open on a quiet note.

At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down slightly by 12 points, trading around 24,938.5.

The markets were closed yesterday in observance of Dussehra and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, so investors are easing back into action.

Looking at global markets, the picture is mixed this morning. Japan’s Nikkei is up strongly by 1.65%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has dipped by 0.6%. Markets in mainland China and South Korea remain closed for holidays.

Meanwhile, Wall Street ended on a positive note, with the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all closing near record highs. Investors appear to be shrugging off concerns about a potential US government shutdown for now.

Keep an eye on how things unfold- will Indian markets follow global optimism or maintain a cautious stance?

Stocks To Watch Today

Automobiles & Auto Components

Hero MotoCorp: September sales up 8% YoY to 6,87,220 units Domestic sales up 5%, exports nearly doubled (+95%)

Maruti Suzuki India: Total sales up 2.7% YoY at 1,89,665 units Domestic sales down 6.1%, exports surged 52.2%

TVS Motor Company: Highest-ever quarterly sales: 15.07 lakh units (+22% YoY) Two-wheeler sales up 22%, EV sales up 8%

Hyundai Motor India: Commenced production at Talegaon plant with 1.7 lakh units annual capacity



Financials

Sammaan Capital: Abu Dhabi’s Avenir Investment acquired 43.46% stake for ₹8,850 crore Preparing for mandatory open offer under SEBI rules

RBL Bank: Received GST Show Cause Notice of ₹92 crore for FY 2019-20

Nuvama Wealth Management: SEBI approval received to set up Nuvama Mutual Fund



Energy & Power

Tata Power Company: Tata Power Renewable Energy signed PPA for 80 MW renewable project, ₹1,200 crore capex

Waaree Energies: Board approved expansion of lithium-ion cell and battery capacity, ₹8,000 crore capex



Aviation

IndiGo (InteGlobe Aviation): Resuming daily Kolkata-Guangzhou flights from October 26 Plans for Delhi-Guangzhou direct flights soon



Technology & Services

TBO Tek: Acquired 100% stake in US-based Classic Vacations for $125 million



Consumer & Retail

V-Mart Retail (Q2 YoY): Revenue up 22% to ₹807 crore Same-store sales growth at 11% Opened 25 new stores, closed 2



Manufacturing & Industrial

KRBL: Won Panipat property in E-auction for ₹403 crore for manufacturing/warehousing

John Cockerill India: Contract from Godawari Power for cold rolling mill project at Raipur



Legal & Regulatory Updates

United Spirits: Bombay HC set aside ₹443 crore water charge demand; interim deposit of ₹66.5 crore ordered



Coal & Mining

Coal India: September production down 3.9% YoY to 48.97 MT Offtake down 1.1% to 53.56 MT



Bulk Deals

Eternal: BofA Securities Europe acquired 0.08% stake for ₹267 crore

RBL Bank: Morgan Stanley bought 0.53% stake for ₹89.2 crore

Sammaan Capital: Goldman Sachs Singapore bought 0.8% stake for ₹109 crore

Jain Resource Recycling: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired additional 0.72% stake



Stocks in F&O Ban

RBL Bank

Sammaan Capital

(With Inputs)

Also Read: WeWork India IPO Opens October 2025: What You Need to Know as India’s Flexible Workspace Sector Gets a Boost