LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aviation news bhagvad gita putin Abhay Kumar Singh latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ aviation news bhagvad gita putin Abhay Kumar Singh latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ aviation news bhagvad gita putin Abhay Kumar Singh latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ aviation news bhagvad gita putin Abhay Kumar Singh latvia russia asim munir pm modi’
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aviation news bhagvad gita putin Abhay Kumar Singh latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ aviation news bhagvad gita putin Abhay Kumar Singh latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ aviation news bhagvad gita putin Abhay Kumar Singh latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ aviation news bhagvad gita putin Abhay Kumar Singh latvia russia asim munir pm modi’
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Nifty Opens at 25,997, Sensex At 85,150; Investors Eye RBI Policy Meeting

Stock Market Today: Nifty Opens at 25,997, Sensex At 85,150; Investors Eye RBI Policy Meeting

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty opened lower amid cautious pre-market trade, with investors eyeing telecom, real estate, and industrials. Late-afternoon rally yesterday lifted markets; key stocks like RailTel and Brookfield remain in focus today.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 5, 2025 09:19:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Nifty Opens at 25,997, Sensex At 85,150; Investors Eye RBI Policy Meeting
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

Today’s market was a bit dizzy at first, Sensex began at 85,150.72, losing 114.60 points (0.13%), and Nifty at 25,997.40, losing 36.35 points (0.14%). The pre-market jitters are fully on as investors are sipping their morning coffee and thinking about the direction in which the stocks will move. Watch out for the sectors of telecom, real estate, and industrials, as they might get the attention of the investors. The late-afternoon rally yesterday proved the market to be a lover of surprises, so if you blinked, you missed the drama! Be vigilant, take your metaphorical popcorn, and let’s find out which stocks are going to have the ultimate showdown today.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (4 December, 2025)

Pre Opening (9:10 AM)

    • Nifty 50: 25,999.80, down 33.95 points (0.13%)
    • Sensex: 85,125.48, down 139.84 points (0.16%)

    In pre-market trade, Nifty opened at 25,999.80 (-0.13%) and Sensex at 85,125.48 (-0.16%), reflecting cautious sentiment ahead of market action. Investors await cues to gauge intraday momentum.

    Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

    • Sensex: 85,150.72, down 114.60 points (0.13%)
    • Nifty 50: 25,997.40, down 36.35 points (0.14%)

    At market open, Sensex fell 114.60 points to 85,150.72 and Nifty slipped 36.35 points to 25,997.40. Traders are cautious as investors monitor key stocks and upcoming market cues.

    Stocks To Watch Today

    TELECOM & INFRASTRUCTURE

    • RailTel: Won ₹63 crore CPWD order for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ICT networks.

    REAL ESTATE & REITS

    • Brookfield India Real Estate Trust: Approved institutional placement at ~₹327/unit and launched ₹3,500-crore QIP at ~₹320/unit.

    CONSUMER, HEALTH & BEAUTY

    • Onme Soho Health and Beauty: Sold 15% stake in Hong Kong subsidiary to a senior executive; retains ~85%.

    ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIAL SERVICES

    • JMG Corporation: Neerav Bairagi launched open offer for 26% after agreeing to buy 36% from promoter; set to become new promoter.

    Read More: Stocks to Watch: RailTel, IndiGo, ITC Hotels, Greenlam Industries, Adani Ent, Brookfield India REIT, Kirloskar Ferrous and Others In Focus Today

      Stock Market Thursday

      Market Wrap: 4th December, 2025

      The Indian market did not care much and duly bounced back yesterday as the Sensex went up by 158 points to close at 85,265, whereas Nifty, which had a more intensive day of trading, went up by 47 points to 26,033. Around 1,716 shares went up, while 2,237 went down, indicating that some bulls were sleeping. Nifty Auto and IT were the top performers, with IT starring the gains with 1.27%, whereas smallcaps threw a party of their own, Indian Metals, TVS Srichakra, and JK Tyre reached new highs of 52 weeks. The Rupee also strengthened 52 paise to 89.92 in comparison to the dollar. So, if you blinked yesterday, you might have missed the market’s late-afternoon rally!

      (With Input)

      (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
      Also Read: HUL Demerger 2025: What Investors Need To Know On Record Date
      First published on: Dec 5, 2025 9:19 AM IST
      ——————————————–
      Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
      ————————————————–

      Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

      Tags: 2025Brookfield India REITequity marketfinancial newsGIFT Nifty todayHUL demerger 2025Indian equitiesIndian MetalsIndian smallcapsindian stock marketinvestment newsinvestorsJK TyreJMG Corporationmarket openmarket rallymarket snapshotmarket update December 2025Market Wrapmarket wrap December 4niftyNifty AutoNifty ITnifty todaynifty-50Onme Soho Health and Beautyopening bellpre-market tradingRailTelRailTel stockRupeesensexSensex performanceSensex pre-openingsensex todaysmallcap stocksstock market newsstock market news Indiastock trendsStocks to watch todayTVS Srichakra

      RELATED News

      Stocks to Watch: RailTel, IndiGo, ITC Hotels, Greenlam Industries, Adani Ent, Brookfield India REIT, Kirloskar Ferrous and Others In Focus Today

      Unbelievable Price Surge: Are Delhi’s Five-Star Rooms Really Costing Up To ₹1.3 Lakh? Putin’s India Visit Sparks Luxury Hotel Frenzy

      Redefining Indulgence: How Pawan Saluja is Scaling Indulge Creamery into India’s Next Café Destination

      What Really Happens If You Don’t Use Your Bank Account for 2 Years?

      Airtel & Nokia Power India’s Tech Future: Developers To Tap 5G, AI, And Edge Via Network As Code

      LATEST NEWS

      IndiGo Flight Disruptions: 600+ Cancellations in 3 Days, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Airports Hit Hard, Airline Issues Apology, DGCA Steps In

      Ajit Pawar Hosts Intimate Destination Wedding For His Son In THIS Country; Special Dress Codes For Mehendi, Haldi And Sangeet; Meet Jay Pawar And Rutuja Patil

      PM Modi’s Big Gesture For Putin: Why A Russian Edition Of Bhagavad Gita Was Chosen As The Gift — Explained

      Putin Sends Big Message To Donald Trump On Tariffs, Sanctions, ‘If US Can Buy Russian Fuel, Why Can’t India?’

      Who Is Abhay Kumar Singh? Putin’s Party Member And Bihar-Born Russian ‘MLA’ Urging New Delhi To Acquire S-500 Defence System

      Will Tamil Nadu Schools Remain Closed Today, December 5, Amid Heavy Rains? Check Latest Update Here

      This European Country Suffers Shortage Of Men, Women Forced To Hire ‘Husbands For An Hour’ To Help With…

      FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live Streaming: Format, Teams, Pots, When And Where To Watch

      Vladimir Putin India Visit: From Trade Talks To Defence Deals, What To Expect On Day 2 Of Russian President’s Visit

      IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Airline Issues Big Statement, Says Normal Ops To Resume By This Date

      Stock Market Today: Nifty Opens at 25,997, Sensex At 85,150; Investors Eye RBI Policy Meeting

      Follow Us

      Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

      TOP CATEGORIES

      QUICK LINKS

      Stock Market Today: Nifty Opens at 25,997, Sensex At 85,150; Investors Eye RBI Policy Meeting

      Follow Us

      Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

      NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

      TOP CATEGORIES

      Group Websites

      Stock Market Today: Nifty Opens at 25,997, Sensex At 85,150; Investors Eye RBI Policy Meeting
      Stock Market Today: Nifty Opens at 25,997, Sensex At 85,150; Investors Eye RBI Policy Meeting
      Stock Market Today: Nifty Opens at 25,997, Sensex At 85,150; Investors Eye RBI Policy Meeting
      Stock Market Today: Nifty Opens at 25,997, Sensex At 85,150; Investors Eye RBI Policy Meeting

      QUICK LINKS