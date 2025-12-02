Nifty, Sensex Look Ready To Bounce Back, But After Monday’s Jolt, Will The Rally Sustain?

Stock Market Today: Market Opening Overview

Tuesday’s market is a little more cheerful than Monday’s roller coaster. Traders, get ready! Indian equities, after slipping from their all-time highs due to profit-taking and a little foreign selling, are now poised for a stronger opening.

GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 26,330.5 as of 08:14 a.m. IST, which is a good distance above the previous day’s close of 26,175.75.

Pretty impressive for a market that got off to a rough start just yesterday, right? Consider it the indices taking a sip of coffee and trying to recover. It’s still uncertain whether they will keep the momentum going or get tired again, this is the twist we’re all following.

A Look At Monday Market Session Before Stock Market Today

Monday was a day of market festivities, Nifty and Sensex both reached 14-month highs at 26,325.80 and 86,159.02 with heads held high.

But just when it seemed like the party was in full swing, profit-taking acted like an uninvited guest and stepped in. The previously locked-in gains were released, and investors were left in doubt with a question, “Was that already it?”

The analysts reveal this has been the third weak close in a row and the markets might be taking a break at these high levels. Whether this is a short power nap or the beginning of a downturn is precisely what the traders will be watching during the next period of time.

What Is Driving The Stock Market These days?

Lately, if you’ve been wondering what keeps on giving a spark to the markets, it is a mixture of, on the one hand, stable earnings, steady growth, and supportive policies as well as, on the other hand, improving inflows, all of them stirring the rally up. However, despite the optimism, indices have not yet been able to go beyond their highest closing levels reached in September 2024. The situation is like the markets being very strong but still pursuing their previous best.

Market analysts mention two things that could provide the needed extra boost to the rally: a U.S.-India trade deal with the promise of great things to come and the companies living up to their quarterly earnings hype. So, the question is, will the markets get that extra push or continue to float below their top levels? Stay with us for more updates, it’s becoming intriguing.

Market Pulse: Key Highlights Investors Shouldn’t Miss

Flows & Sentiment

Foreign Portfolio Investors sold ₹11.71 billion , while Domestic Institutional Investors bought ₹25.59 billion , helping offset the impact of foreign outflows.

Investor takeaway: The push and pull between FPI selling and DII buying continues to shape short-term market mood.

Currency Watch

The rupee touched a record low , pressured by muted trade flows and uncertainty surrounding ongoing U.S.–India trade talks .

Why it matters: A weaker rupee may affect import-heavy sectors and inflation expectations.

Global Market Mood

Asian markets closed mixed, offering limited directional cues.

On Wall Street, a five-day rally ended as investors turned cautious ahead of next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision.

Domestic Sectors in Focus

Rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, autos, and real estate are likely to remain in focus ahead of the RBI’s policy meeting on Friday .

With stronger-than-expected Q2 GDP growth, analysts are debating whether an expected December 5 rate cut is still on the table.

(With Inputs)

