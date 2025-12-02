LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya russia-ukraine peace talks donald trump Macron indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya russia-ukraine peace talks donald trump Macron indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya russia-ukraine peace talks donald trump Macron indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya russia-ukraine peace talks donald trump Macron
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya russia-ukraine peace talks donald trump Macron indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya russia-ukraine peace talks donald trump Macron indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya russia-ukraine peace talks donald trump Macron indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya russia-ukraine peace talks donald trump Macron
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Nifty, Sensex Look Ready To Bounce Back, But After Monday’s Jolt, Will The Rally Sustain?

Nifty, Sensex Look Ready To Bounce Back, But After Monday’s Jolt, Will The Rally Sustain?

Stock Market Today: Indian markets eye a positive start after Monday’s volatile session. Profit-taking, FPI selling, mixed global cues, and a record-low rupee shape sentiment as traders watch RBI policy and U.S.–India trade developments.

After Monday’s Jolt, Will The Rally Sustain?
After Monday’s Jolt, Will The Rally Sustain?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 2, 2025 08:57:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nifty, Sensex Look Ready To Bounce Back, But After Monday’s Jolt, Will The Rally Sustain?

Stock Market Today: Market Opening Overview

Tuesday’s market is a little more cheerful than Monday’s roller coaster. Traders, get ready! Indian equities, after slipping from their all-time highs due to profit-taking and a little foreign selling, are now poised for a stronger opening.

GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 26,330.5 as of 08:14 a.m. IST, which is a good distance above the previous day’s close of 26,175.75.

Pretty impressive for a market that got off to a rough start just yesterday, right? Consider it the indices taking a sip of coffee and trying to recover. It’s still uncertain whether they will keep the momentum going or get tired again, this is the twist we’re all following.

A Look At Monday Market Session Before Stock Market Today

Monday was a day of market festivities, Nifty and Sensex both reached 14-month highs at 26,325.80 and 86,159.02 with heads held high.

But just when it seemed like the party was in full swing, profit-taking acted like an uninvited guest and stepped in. The previously locked-in gains were released, and investors were left in doubt with a question, “Was that already it?”

The analysts reveal this has been the third weak close in a row and the markets might be taking a break at these high levels. Whether this is a short power nap or the beginning of a downturn is precisely what the traders will be watching during the next period of time.

What Is Driving The Stock Market These days?

Lately, if you’ve been wondering what keeps on giving a spark to the markets, it is a mixture of, on the one hand, stable earnings, steady growth, and supportive policies as well as, on the other hand, improving inflows, all of them stirring the rally up. However, despite the optimism, indices have not yet been able to go beyond their highest closing levels reached in September 2024. The situation is like the markets being very strong but still pursuing their previous best.

Market analysts mention two things that could provide the needed extra boost to the rally: a U.S.-India trade deal with the promise of great things to come and the companies living up to their quarterly earnings hype. So, the question is, will the markets get that extra push or continue to float below their top levels? Stay with us for more updates, it’s becoming intriguing.

Market Pulse: Key Highlights Investors Shouldn’t Miss

Flows & Sentiment

  • Foreign Portfolio Investors sold ₹11.71 billion, while Domestic Institutional Investors bought ₹25.59 billion, helping offset the impact of foreign outflows.

  • Investor takeaway: The push and pull between FPI selling and DII buying continues to shape short-term market mood.

Currency Watch

  • The rupee touched a record low, pressured by muted trade flows and uncertainty surrounding ongoing U.S.–India trade talks.

  • Why it matters: A weaker rupee may affect import-heavy sectors and inflation expectations.

Global Market Mood

  • Asian markets closed mixed, offering limited directional cues.

  • On Wall Street, a five-day rally ended as investors turned cautious ahead of next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision.

Domestic Sectors in Focus

  • Rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, autos, and real estate are likely to remain in focus ahead of the RBI’s policy meeting on Friday.

  • With stronger-than-expected Q2 GDP growth, analysts are debating whether an expected December 5 rate cut is still on the table.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stocks to Watch Today: Reliance, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, LIC, AU Small Finance, Tata And Many Other In Focus Today…

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 8:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Asian marketsDII buyingFPI sellingGIFT Niftyhome-hero-pos-13Market Openingmarket outlooknifty todayRBI policy meetingrupee record lowsensex todaystock market todaywall street

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Open Slightly Lower; Nifty, Sensex Start Tuesday Cautiously

Stocks to Watch Today: Reliance, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, LIC, AU Small Finance, Tata And Many Other In Focus Today

India’s First Private Gold Mine Is In This Andhra Pradesh District, Has Massive Gold Reserves, Set To Create Hundreds Of Jobs – Check All Key Numbers

Fishfa Agri World Launches PeanutJi Vedic—India’s First High-Oleic Groundnut Oil

Centre Orders Pre-Installation Of Cyber Security App On All Mobile Phones

LATEST NEWS

School Holiday Alert: Several States Announce Closure Today – Find Out If Your District Is Affected

Did India Really Deny Airspace To Pakistan’s Aid Flight For Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka? What New Delhi Said

Florida Rapper POORSTACY Dies At 26 After Medical Emergency; Fans Call It A Suicide- Here’s All You Need To Know

Nifty, Sensex Look Ready To Bounce Back, But After Monday’s Jolt, Will The Rally Sustain?

IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: Hyderabad-Bound Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Human Bomb Alert – What We Know About Passengers

Andhra Pradesh – Telangana Weather Alert: Cyclone Ditwah Weakens, IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning for Several Districts

Class 12 Topper in Kanpur Dies By Suicide Hours Before Physics Pre-Board Exam; Police Find Body Near Railway Track

‘Big Brother Move?’ Why Govt Wants Sanchar Saathi App On Every Phone And Why Critics Call It Unconstitutional As Backlash Grows

‘We Deeply Appreciate This Gesture’: Bangladesh’s BNP Thanks PM Modi As Khaleda Zia Remains In Critical Condition

Apple Appoints Amar Subramanya As New VP Of AI, Replacing John Giannandrea

Nifty, Sensex Look Ready To Bounce Back, But After Monday’s Jolt, Will The Rally Sustain?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nifty, Sensex Look Ready To Bounce Back, But After Monday’s Jolt, Will The Rally Sustain?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nifty, Sensex Look Ready To Bounce Back, But After Monday’s Jolt, Will The Rally Sustain?
Nifty, Sensex Look Ready To Bounce Back, But After Monday’s Jolt, Will The Rally Sustain?
Nifty, Sensex Look Ready To Bounce Back, But After Monday’s Jolt, Will The Rally Sustain?
Nifty, Sensex Look Ready To Bounce Back, But After Monday’s Jolt, Will The Rally Sustain?

QUICK LINKS