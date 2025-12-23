LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: No Rush At The Ringing Bell As Sensex, Nifty Tiptoe Into Tuesday

Stock Market Today: No Rush At The Ringing Bell As Sensex, Nifty Tiptoe Into Tuesday

Indian markets open marginally higher amid cautious global cues. Wall Street strength supports sentiment, while oil slips. IRCTC and Ambuja Cements remain in focus after key corporate updates.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 23, 2025 09:24:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: No Rush At The Ringing Bell As Sensex, Nifty Tiptoe Into Tuesday
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!
Indian markets opened the holiday-shortened week on a cautious yet slightly upbeat note. Sensex and Nifty hovered near flatlines amid mixed global cues, steady FII-DII activity, and data-driven trading sentiment. Investors are keeping an eye on key stocks, US GDP updates, and crude oil movements to gauge market direction.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (23 December, 2025)

Pre-Opening

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

Global Clues For Stock Market Today

Global Equities: US Markets

  • Wall Street closed higher in a holiday-shortened session

  • Gains were broad-based, with 10 of 11 S&P 500 sectors ending in the green

  • Dow Jones: +227.79 pts (+0.47%) at 48,362.68

  • S&P 500: +43.99 pts (+0.64%) at 6,878.49

  • Nasdaq Composite: +121.21 pts (+0.52%) at 23,428.83

  • Technology stocks continued their rebound, leading the rally

Asian Markets

  • Asian stocks extended their two-day rally, tracking Wall Street strength

  • Kospi: up around 0.5%

  • Hang Seng, Taiwan Weighted, and Kospi traded higher

  • Optimism around a potential year-end rally lifted sentiment

  • Investors await an advanced US GDP reading later in the day

Commodities: Crude Oil

  • Oil prices eased after sharp gains in the previous session

  • Brent crude: down 11 cents (−0.18%) at $61.96 per barrel

  • WTI crude: down 13 cents (−0.22%) at $57.88 per barrel

  • Prior session saw over 2% gains, Brent posted its best day in two months

  • Supply concerns persist amid Venezuela crude sales and Russia–Ukraine tensions

Stocks To Watch Today

Railways & PSU

  • IRCTC:

    • To exit F&O segment from February 25, 2026

    • Existing contracts (Dec 2025–Feb 2026) to continue till expiry

  • Canara Bank:

    • FSIB recommends Brajesh Kumar Singh as MD & CEO

Cement & Building Materials

  • Ambuja Cements:

    • Board approves merger of ACC and Orient Cement into Ambuja

    • Share swap: 328 shares (ACC) and 33 shares (Orient) per 100 shares

  • Lloyds Enterprises:

    • Realty arms to merge and later demerge as Lloyds Realty

    • Realty business revenue potential: ₹7,000 crore

Read More: Stocks to Watch Today: Ambuja Cements, IRCTC, Paytm, HCLTech, Belrise Ind, GPT Infra, Sanghvi Movers, Prestige Estates, Man Industries, Saatvik Green, KSH International And May in Focus on December 23

Stock Market On Monday

Dalal Street Ends the Day on a High Note

The Indian market opened the holiday-shortened week with a confident step, which made investors happy. The Nifty easily moved above the 26,150 level, pushed by broad-based buying, positive global cues, and steady support from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs). At the end of the day, the Sensex went up by 638 points to finish at 85,567, while the Nifty gained 206 points to close at 26,172.

The rally wasn’t confined to the frontline indices. Broader markets took centre stage, with midcaps and smallcaps gaining more than 1 percent. Shriram Finance, Trent, Wipro, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel were the Nifty gainers, while only a few defensives limited the upside. It was a sector-wide victory, capital goods, metals, and IT were the brightest. A strong close, leaving traders wondering: could this momentum last until the next session?

(With Input)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: Will Arrears Start From January 1, 2026? Employees Seek…
First published on: Dec 23, 2025 9:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Ambuja Cements mergerAsian markets todaybusiness newsCanara Bank MD CEOcrude oil pricesDalal Street updateGlobal Market CuesIndian markets todayIRCTC newsnifty todaysensex todaystock market todayStocks to watch todayWall Street today

RELATED News

8th Pay Commission Fear Frenzy Explained: Why Pensioners Need Not Panic

EXPOSED: 26 Fake Cryptocurrency Websites Scaming And Tricking Investors; Here Is How To Protect Yourself!

Gold Prices Break Records Again: Check the Key Factors Behind the Surge

EmpowerHER25 Brings Together 300+ Women Entrepreneurs in Pune to Discuss Scalable, Tech-Enabled Business Growth

ICSI commemorates 25 years of ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: No Rush At The Ringing Bell As Sensex, Nifty Tiptoe Into Tuesday

‘Not Even Animals Are Treated This Way’: Brother Reveals How Mob Lynched Bangladeshi Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Film Crashes Monday Yet Beats Avatar: Fire And Ash, Shatters Records Nationwide Buzz

‘Melania Wears Panties?’: Internet Reactions After Trump Awkward Comment About Melania’s Undergarments at Rally

Pakistan Cries Foul Again, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Runs To ICC, Alleges ‘Provocative’ Behaviour From Indian U19 Players During Asia Cup Final 2025

After 19-Minute Viral Video, Payal Gaming 4-Minute 44-Second MMS Clip Goes Viral, Sparks Fresh Online Frenzy

How Donald Trump Is Ramping Up 2026 Immigration Crackdown: $170 Billion Funding, More ICE Agents, New Detention Centres And 1 Million Deportations A Year

Muhammad Yunus Gives Big Update On Elections, Says Bangladesh Will Go To Polls On…

First After The World War II: Donald Trump Announces ‘Golden Fleet’ Trump-Class Battleships, Claims 100x Power & World’s Biggest Warships

Why Is The US Offering USD 3,000 To Illegal Immigrants To Self-Deport? Leave Voluntarily Or Face Arrest

Stock Market Today: No Rush At The Ringing Bell As Sensex, Nifty Tiptoe Into Tuesday

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Today: No Rush At The Ringing Bell As Sensex, Nifty Tiptoe Into Tuesday

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Today: No Rush At The Ringing Bell As Sensex, Nifty Tiptoe Into Tuesday
Stock Market Today: No Rush At The Ringing Bell As Sensex, Nifty Tiptoe Into Tuesday
Stock Market Today: No Rush At The Ringing Bell As Sensex, Nifty Tiptoe Into Tuesday
Stock Market Today: No Rush At The Ringing Bell As Sensex, Nifty Tiptoe Into Tuesday

QUICK LINKS