Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens Up 20 Points, Nifty Holds Above 24,550 — Key Global Cues You Need To Know

Stock Market Today: Good Morning, Traders — A Fresh Week, A Fresh Start?

Feeling optimistic? You should be—Indian markets are trying to shake off five weeks of gloom. GIFT Nifty futures jumped ~80 points to hover around 24,678, hinting that the bulls might finally be crawling back. But before you jump in head-first, hold that enthusiasm—analysts still suggest trading with caution and a tight stop-loss. No room for overconfidence just yet.

Across the ocean, a soft U.S. jobs report has raised hopes of a Fed rate cut. That’s taken the shine off the dollar and handed a little boost to emerging markets like ours.

Meanwhile, FIIs packed their bags and pulled out ₹17,741 crore in July—yikes! The reasons? Rich valuations, trade tension, and weak Q1 earnings.

The rupee’s looking healthier this morning at ₹87.20–87.22. But here’s the twist: RBI’s $5 billion forex swap reversal could drain liquidity—watch that space.

Play it smart today—think FMCG, energy, healthcare. Trade safe, not sorry.

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

The Indian stock market opened on a cheerful note this Monday, with both benchmark indices flashing green in early trade:

Sensex : 80,620.54 , up +20.63 points (0.026%)

Nifty: 24,596.55, up +31.20 points (0.13%)

A positive start for market enthusiasts and investors, hinting at renewed optimism after last week’s selloff. With global cues stabilizing and RBI’s policy meet on the horizon, all eyes are now on whether the bulls can hold the charge through the day.

Global Stock Markets Today

Global Jitters Hit Wall Street: Tariffs & Jobs Data Spark Selloff

Wall Street had a rough Friday—and no, it wasn’t just a bad mood. US stocks tumbled after fresh tariffs hit the headlines and a surprisingly soft jobs report spooked investors. The S&P 500 tanked 1.6%—its worst single-day fall in over two months. The Dow dropped 542 points (1.23%), while the Nasdaq slid 472 points (2.24%)—its steepest one-day decline since April!

The weekly picture? Not much brighter. The S&P lost 2.36%, the Dow sank 2.92%, and the Nasdaq slid 2.17%. Clearly, markets didn’t like the combo of weaker-than-expected hiring and economic tension.

So, what’s next? Will this trigger a Fed rate cut? Are these tariff tensions just noise or the start of something bigger? Investors are left juggling uncertainty and risk—and wondering if this is a dip worth buying. What’s your move—panic button or shopping cart?

Stocks To Watch Today

ITC

Q1FY26 consolidated revenue rose 19.6% to ₹23,007 crore. EBITDA grew 4.2% to ₹6,816 crore, and PAT increased 4.9% to ₹5,343 crore, reflecting steady growth in FMCG operations.

July sales surged 21.5% YoY to 4,49,755 units, with domestic sales up 18.7% and exports up 64.3%, showing strong demand recovery in two-wheelers.

JV with RBL is L-1 bidder for ₹1,503.63 crore Gurugram Metro Rail project involving viaduct and 14 elevated stations.

Q1FY26 operating income up to ₹17,464 crore. EBITDA increased to ₹3,930 crore, while net profit grew 6.13% to ₹1,262 crore, driven by stable power generation and renewable energy expansion.

Q1FY26 net profit declined 14.7% to ₹862 crore. Asset quality weakened with GNPA rising to 1.91%. Revenue grew slightly, but profitability was impacted by higher provisions.

Stock Market On Friday

Market Mood on Friday: Nifty Slides Below 24,600 Amid Pharma Selloff

Friday wasn’t kind to the markets. Nifty dipped below 24,600 for the fifth week in a row—yep, the longest losing streak in two years! The Sensex dropped 585 points, closing at 80,600, while Nifty lost 203 points to finish at 24,565. What’s dragging the mood? Heavy selling across sectors, especially pharma stocks like Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy’s, which took a big hit.

Midcap and Smallcap indices weren’t spared either, falling 1.3% and 1.6%, respectively. For the week, both Sensex and Nifty slipped about 1%. But hey, it’s not all gloom—FMCG stars like Asian Paints, HUL, and Nestle managed to shine, along with Hero MotoCorp and Trent.

So, are you riding the dip or waiting on the sidelines? What’s your take on pharma’s stumble—temporary hiccup or a deeper worry?

