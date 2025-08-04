Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: ITC, Tata Power, Federal Bank, Inox India, LIC Housing Finance And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: ITC, Tata Power, Federal Bank, Inox India, LIC Housing Finance And Many More In Focus Today

Indian Stock market is set to kick off Monday with mixed global cues. Key stocks like ITC, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Power, and Federal Bank lead focus amid RBI policy, India-US trade talks, and Q1 earnings.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published: August 4, 2025 08:45:00 IST

Stocks to Watch Today | Monday, August 4, 2025

Ready for a market Monday with a twist? Indian equities are gearing up for a positive start, despite mixed signals from around the globe. At 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were up 71 points, trading near 24,670—looks like the bulls are waking up early. Meanwhile, across Asia, it’s a mixed bag: Japan’s Nikkei dipped 1.8%, South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng crept up 0.3%. Friday’s Wall Street selloff—S&P 500 down 1.6%, Dow Jones down 1.23%—still lingers, thanks to new US tariffs and a softer jobs report. Could this pave the way for a Fed rate cut next month? Investors are watching closely. Plus, with the RBI’s big policy call, India-US trade talks, and Q1 earnings on the horizon, it’s shaping up to be a week full of market drama. Ready to ride the waves?

Lets Have a quick view on which stock to watch today-

Stocks To Watch Today

  • ITC
    Q1FY26 consolidated revenue rose 19.6% to ₹23,007 crore. EBITDA grew 4.2% to ₹6,816 crore, and PAT increased 4.9% to ₹5,343 crore, reflecting steady growth in FMCG operations.
  • Hero MotoCorp
    July sales surged 21.5% YoY to 4,49,755 units, with domestic sales up 18.7% and exports up 64.3%, showing strong demand recovery in two-wheelers.
  • Dilip Buildcon
    JV with RBL is L-1 bidder for ₹1,503.63 crore Gurugram Metro Rail project involving viaduct and 14 elevated stations.
  • Tata Power
    Q1FY26 operating income up to ₹17,464 crore. EBITDA increased to ₹3,930 crore, while net profit grew 6.13% to ₹1,262 crore, driven by stable power generation and renewable energy expansion.
  • Federal Bank
    Q1FY26 net profit declined 14.7% to ₹862 crore. Asset quality weakened with GNPA rising to 1.91%. Revenue grew slightly, but profitability was impacted by higher provisions.
  • ABB India
    Q1 net profit fell 20.7% to ₹351.7 crore; EBITDA dropped 27%. Despite revenue growth of 12.2%, profit decline reflects margin pressures and higher expenses.
  • LIC Housing Finance
    Consolidated profit grew 4.4% to ₹1,363.9 crore; revenue rose 3.9% to ₹2,075.7 crore in Q1FY26, supported by steady loan book growth.
  • Delhivery
    Revenue grew 5.6% to ₹2,294 crore; profit surged 67.5% to ₹91 crore, reflecting improved operational efficiencies in logistics.
  • RailTel Corporation of India
    Received advance work order worth ₹166.38 crore from BSNL for telecom infrastructure services

Q1 Earnings To Watch Today

  • Shree Cement
  • Aurobindo Pharma
  • DLF
  • Siemens Energy
  • Bosch
  • Marico
  • Aditya Birla Capital
  • Escorts Kubota
  • Sona BLW Precision Forgings
  • Mindspace Business Parks REIT
  • OneSource Specialty
  • Triveni Turbine
  • Globus Spirits
  • Oswal Pumps
  • Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
  • Ather Energy
  • Kansai Nerolac
  • Inox India
  • Akzo Nobel India

Corporate Updates That Could Shape Their Stocks Today

  • PNB Housing Finance: Executive Director and Chief Business Officer appointed.
  • Karnataka Bank: Chief Product Officer resigned.
  • Thermax: MD & CEO Ashish Bhandari reappointed for 5 years.
  • Muthoot Capital Services: Raised ₹136 crore via loan securitization.
  • Harsha Engineers: Signed ₹117 crore annual supply contract for journal bearings.

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

  • Britannia, Gail India, Coromandel Agro, Deepak Nitrite, Emkay Global, Greenply Industries, and others.

F&O Ban

  • PNB Housing Finance

Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Bright Start Despite Global Market Gloom

Stocks to Watch Today: ITC, Tata Power, Federal Bank, Inox India, LIC Housing Finance And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: ITC, Tata Power, Federal Bank, Inox India, LIC Housing Finance And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: ITC, Tata Power, Federal Bank, Inox India, LIC Housing Finance And Many More In Focus Today
Stocks to Watch Today: ITC, Tata Power, Federal Bank, Inox India, LIC Housing Finance And Many More In Focus Today
Stocks to Watch Today: ITC, Tata Power, Federal Bank, Inox India, LIC Housing Finance And Many More In Focus Today
Stocks to Watch Today: ITC, Tata Power, Federal Bank, Inox India, LIC Housing Finance And Many More In Focus Today

