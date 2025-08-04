Stocks to Watch Today: ITC, Tata Power, Federal Bank, Inox India, LIC Housing Finance And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today | Monday, August 4, 2025

Ready for a market Monday with a twist? Indian equities are gearing up for a positive start, despite mixed signals from around the globe. At 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were up 71 points, trading near 24,670—looks like the bulls are waking up early. Meanwhile, across Asia, it’s a mixed bag: Japan’s Nikkei dipped 1.8%, South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng crept up 0.3%. Friday’s Wall Street selloff—S&P 500 down 1.6%, Dow Jones down 1.23%—still lingers, thanks to new US tariffs and a softer jobs report. Could this pave the way for a Fed rate cut next month? Investors are watching closely. Plus, with the RBI’s big policy call, India-US trade talks, and Q1 earnings on the horizon, it’s shaping up to be a week full of market drama. Ready to ride the waves?

Lets Have a quick view on which stock to watch today-

Stocks To Watch Today

ITC

Q1FY26 consolidated revenue rose 19.6% to ₹23,007 crore. EBITDA grew 4.2% to ₹6,816 crore, and PAT increased 4.9% to ₹5,343 crore, reflecting steady growth in FMCG operations.

July sales surged 21.5% YoY to 4,49,755 units, with domestic sales up 18.7% and exports up 64.3%, showing strong demand recovery in two-wheelers.

JV with RBL is L-1 bidder for ₹1,503.63 crore Gurugram Metro Rail project involving viaduct and 14 elevated stations.

Q1FY26 operating income up to ₹17,464 crore. EBITDA increased to ₹3,930 crore, while net profit grew 6.13% to ₹1,262 crore, driven by stable power generation and renewable energy expansion.

Q1FY26 net profit declined 14.7% to ₹862 crore. Asset quality weakened with GNPA rising to 1.91%. Revenue grew slightly, but profitability was impacted by higher provisions.

Q1 net profit fell 20.7% to ₹351.7 crore; EBITDA dropped 27%. Despite revenue growth of 12.2%, profit decline reflects margin pressures and higher expenses.

Consolidated profit grew 4.4% to ₹1,363.9 crore; revenue rose 3.9% to ₹2,075.7 crore in Q1FY26, supported by steady loan book growth.

Revenue grew 5.6% to ₹2,294 crore; profit surged 67.5% to ₹91 crore, reflecting improved operational efficiencies in logistics.

Received advance work order worth ₹166.38 crore from BSNL for telecom infrastructure services

Q1 Earnings To Watch Today

Shree Cement

Aurobindo Pharma

DLF

Siemens Energy

Bosch

Marico

Aditya Birla Capital

Escorts Kubota

Sona BLW Precision Forgings

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

OneSource Specialty

Triveni Turbine

Globus Spirits

Oswal Pumps

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India

Ather Energy

Kansai Nerolac

Inox India

Akzo Nobel India

Corporate Updates That Could Shape Their Stocks Today

PNB Housing Finance : Executive Director and Chief Business Officer appointed.

: Executive Director and Chief Business Officer appointed. Karnataka Bank : Chief Product Officer resigned.

: Chief Product Officer resigned. Thermax : MD & CEO Ashish Bhandari reappointed for 5 years.

: MD & CEO Ashish Bhandari reappointed for 5 years. Muthoot Capital Services : Raised ₹136 crore via loan securitization.

: Raised ₹136 crore via loan securitization. Harsha Engineers: Signed ₹117 crore annual supply contract for journal bearings.

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

Britannia, Gail India, Coromandel Agro, Deepak Nitrite, Emkay Global, Greenply Industries, and others.

F&O Ban

PNB Housing Finance

