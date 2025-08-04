Stocks to Watch Today: ITC, Tata Power, Federal Bank, Inox India, LIC Housing Finance And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today | Monday, August 4, 2025
Ready for a market Monday with a twist? Indian equities are gearing up for a positive start, despite mixed signals from around the globe. At 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were up 71 points, trading near 24,670—looks like the bulls are waking up early. Meanwhile, across Asia, it’s a mixed bag: Japan’s Nikkei dipped 1.8%, South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng crept up 0.3%. Friday’s Wall Street selloff—S&P 500 down 1.6%, Dow Jones down 1.23%—still lingers, thanks to new US tariffs and a softer jobs report. Could this pave the way for a Fed rate cut next month? Investors are watching closely. Plus, with the RBI’s big policy call, India-US trade talks, and Q1 earnings on the horizon, it’s shaping up to be a week full of market drama. Ready to ride the waves?
Lets Have a quick view on which stock to watch today-
Stocks To Watch Today
- ITC
Q1FY26 consolidated revenue rose 19.6% to ₹23,007 crore. EBITDA grew 4.2% to ₹6,816 crore, and PAT increased 4.9% to ₹5,343 crore, reflecting steady growth in FMCG operations.
- Hero MotoCorp
July sales surged 21.5% YoY to 4,49,755 units, with domestic sales up 18.7% and exports up 64.3%, showing strong demand recovery in two-wheelers.
- Dilip Buildcon
JV with RBL is L-1 bidder for ₹1,503.63 crore Gurugram Metro Rail project involving viaduct and 14 elevated stations.
- Tata Power
Q1FY26 operating income up to ₹17,464 crore. EBITDA increased to ₹3,930 crore, while net profit grew 6.13% to ₹1,262 crore, driven by stable power generation and renewable energy expansion.
- Federal Bank
Q1FY26 net profit declined 14.7% to ₹862 crore. Asset quality weakened with GNPA rising to 1.91%. Revenue grew slightly, but profitability was impacted by higher provisions.
- ABB India
Q1 net profit fell 20.7% to ₹351.7 crore; EBITDA dropped 27%. Despite revenue growth of 12.2%, profit decline reflects margin pressures and higher expenses.
- LIC Housing Finance
Consolidated profit grew 4.4% to ₹1,363.9 crore; revenue rose 3.9% to ₹2,075.7 crore in Q1FY26, supported by steady loan book growth.
- Delhivery
Revenue grew 5.6% to ₹2,294 crore; profit surged 67.5% to ₹91 crore, reflecting improved operational efficiencies in logistics.
- RailTel Corporation of India
Received advance work order worth ₹166.38 crore from BSNL for telecom infrastructure services
Q1 Earnings To Watch Today
- Shree Cement
- Aurobindo Pharma
- DLF
- Siemens Energy
- Bosch
- Marico
- Aditya Birla Capital
- Escorts Kubota
- Sona BLW Precision Forgings
- Mindspace Business Parks REIT
- OneSource Specialty
- Triveni Turbine
- Globus Spirits
- Oswal Pumps
- Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
- Ather Energy
- Kansai Nerolac
- Inox India
- Akzo Nobel India
Corporate Updates That Could Shape Their Stocks Today
- PNB Housing Finance: Executive Director and Chief Business Officer appointed.
- Karnataka Bank: Chief Product Officer resigned.
- Thermax: MD & CEO Ashish Bhandari reappointed for 5 years.
- Muthoot Capital Services: Raised ₹136 crore via loan securitization.
- Harsha Engineers: Signed ₹117 crore annual supply contract for journal bearings.
Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend
- Britannia, Gail India, Coromandel Agro, Deepak Nitrite, Emkay Global, Greenply Industries, and others.
F&O Ban
PNB Housing Finance
