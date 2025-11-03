Stocks Market Today: Closing Bell | Flat But Flashy Monday! Realty And Telecom Stocks Light Up Dalal Street Despite Market Dullness

Stock market Today: Market Wrap | Sensex, Nifty End Flat as Realty, Telecom Stocks Glitter
It was an Indian market Monday; the market of Dalal Street was not that active, and the Indian markets could hardly move, but they still did not get out of the green. Sensex gained a modest 39.78 points to reach a close of 83,978.49, and Nifty 50 gained 41.25 points to reach an end of 25,763.35 mark, which is comfortably above the 25,750 mark.
Below the smooth, there was a little buzz, realty, telecom, pharma, and PSU banks were the darlings of the day, all up 1–2%. The BSE Midcap and the Smallcap indices also contributed some flash, returning 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively.
Some of the best gainers were Shriram Finance, M&M, Apollo Hospitals, SBI, and Tata Consumer, while Maruti Suzuki, ITC, TCS, BEL, and L&T were on the losing side.
In the meantime, the Indian rupee remained stable, ending without any change at 88.78 per dollar, just a little lower than Friday’s 88.77.
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
- Banking & Financials
- Shriram Finance and Bank of Baroda surged 5–6% after better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Aditya Birla Capital extended gains, rising 3% on a strong Q2 beat.
- Capital market players- BSE, Angel One, and MCX- also gained 3% each.
- Telecom
- Vodafone Idea rallied 10% and Indus Towers jumped 5% after the Supreme Court’s AGR order clarification boosted investor sentiment.
- Realty & Infrastructure
- Phoenix Mills advanced 4%, supported by strong sales momentum.
- Dredging Corporation hit a 20% upper circuit following new maritime MoU deals.
- Industrials And Manufacturing
- Vedanta gained 4% on strong operational performance.
- GE Vernova, LG Balakrishnan, and Thangamayil Jewellery rallied 5–20% after robust Q2 results.
- Zen Technologies rose 4% on a ₹289 crore anti-drone system order win.
- Consumer And FMCG
- Godrej Consumer Products rose 5% after reporting in-line Q2 results despite a tough environment.
- Tata Consumer climbed 3%, with core earnings beating estimates.
- Patanjali Foods slipped 4% despite strong Q2 numbers.
- Auto And Mobility
- Maruti Suzuki declined on profit booking after an in-line Q2, emerging as the top Nifty loser.
- M&M closed in the green, adding support to the auto index.
- IndiGo also ended higher, while Titan edged lower ahead of its Q2 results.
Stock Market Today At Closing
