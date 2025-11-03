LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks Market Today: Closing Bell | Flat But Flashy Monday! Realty And Telecom Stocks Light Up Dalal Street Despite Market Dullness

Stocks Market Today: Closing Bell | Flat But Flashy Monday! Realty And Telecom Stocks Light Up Dalal Street Despite Market Dullness

Indian markets ended flat on Monday, with Sensex up 40 points and Nifty above 25,750. Realty, telecom, and PSU banks led gains, while Maruti Suzuki and ITC dragged indices.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 3, 2025 15:56:34 IST

Stocks Market Today: Closing Bell | Flat But Flashy Monday! Realty And Telecom Stocks Light Up Dalal Street Despite Market Dullness

Stock market Today: Market Wrap | Sensex, Nifty End Flat as Realty, Telecom Stocks Glitter

It was an Indian market Monday; the market of Dalal Street was not that active, and the Indian markets could hardly move, but they still did not get out of the green. Sensex gained a modest 39.78 points to reach a close of 83,978.49, and Nifty 50 gained 41.25 points to reach an end of 25,763.35 mark, which is comfortably above the 25,750 mark.

Below the smooth, there was a little buzz, realty, telecom, pharma, and PSU banks were the darlings of the day, all up 1–2%. The BSE Midcap and the Smallcap indices also contributed some flash, returning 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively.

Some of the best gainers were Shriram Finance, M&M, Apollo Hospitals, SBI, and Tata Consumer, while Maruti Suzuki, ITC, TCS, BEL, and L&T were on the losing side.

In the meantime, the Indian rupee remained stable, ending without any change at 88.78 per dollar, just a little lower than Friday’s 88.77.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

  • Banking & Financials
    • Shriram Finance and Bank of Baroda surged 5–6% after better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
    • Aditya Birla Capital extended gains, rising 3% on a strong Q2 beat.
    • Capital market players- BSE, Angel One, and MCX- also gained 3% each.
  • Telecom
    • Vodafone Idea rallied 10% and Indus Towers jumped 5% after the Supreme Court’s AGR order clarification boosted investor sentiment.
  • Realty & Infrastructure
    • Phoenix Mills advanced 4%, supported by strong sales momentum.
    • Dredging Corporation hit a 20% upper circuit following new maritime MoU deals.
  • Industrials And Manufacturing
    • Vedanta gained 4% on strong operational performance.
    • GE Vernova, LG Balakrishnan, and Thangamayil Jewellery rallied 5–20% after robust Q2 results.
    • Zen Technologies rose 4% on a ₹289 crore anti-drone system order win.
  • Consumer And FMCG
    • Godrej Consumer Products rose 5% after reporting in-line Q2 results despite a tough environment.
    • Tata Consumer climbed 3%, with core earnings beating estimates.
    • Patanjali Foods slipped 4% despite strong Q2 numbers.
  • Auto And Mobility
    • Maruti Suzuki declined on profit booking after an in-line Q2, emerging as the top Nifty loser.
    • M&M closed in the green, adding support to the auto index.
    • IndiGo also ended higher, while Titan edged lower ahead of its Q2 results.

Stock Market Today At Closing 

STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM)

        • Sensex: 84,010.52 (+71.81 / +0.086%)
        • Nifty 50: 25,763.35 (+41.25 / +0.16%)

        Indian markets ended mildly higher today, with both Sensex and Nifty extending gains amid steady investor sentiment. Broader indices remained stable as global cues supported optimism across key sectors.

                  Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                  • Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles ₹417.80 (1.88%)
                  • Mahindra & Mahindra ₹3,551.20 (1.86%)
                  • Eternal ₹322.50 (1.49%)
                  • State Bank of India (SBI) ₹949.45 (1.33%)
                  • Bharti Airtel ₹2,077.00 (1.09%)

                  Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                  • Maruti Suzuki India ₹15,640.20 (-3.41%)
                  • ITC ₹414.05 (-1.48%)
                  • Larsen & Toubro (L&T) ₹3,980.00 (-1.27%)
                  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) ₹3,020.00 (-1.24%)
                  • Bharat Electronics (BEL) ₹422.30 (-0.90%)

                  (With Inputs)

                  Also Read: Lenskart IPO Shines Bright: ₹7,278 Crore Issue Sees Clear Vision From Investors With 21% GMP Buzz

                  First published on: Nov 3, 2025 3:56 PM IST
                  Tags: business newsStock market closingstock market todaytop gainerstop losers

                  Stocks Market Today: Closing Bell | Flat But Flashy Monday! Realty And Telecom Stocks Light Up Dalal Street Despite Market Dullness

                  Stocks Market Today: Closing Bell | Flat But Flashy Monday! Realty And Telecom Stocks Light Up Dalal Street Despite Market Dullness

