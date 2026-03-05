Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Sundram Fasteners, Hindustan Unilever, Gujarat Gas, Omnitech Engineering, Cyient, GE Shipping, DLF, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas In Focus On 5 March

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death Donald Trump endorsement ayatollah ali khamenei 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death Donald Trump endorsement ayatollah ali khamenei 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death Donald Trump endorsement ayatollah ali khamenei 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death Donald Trump endorsement ayatollah ali khamenei 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death Donald Trump endorsement ayatollah ali khamenei 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death Donald Trump endorsement ayatollah ali khamenei 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death Donald Trump endorsement ayatollah ali khamenei 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Basra American evacuation Ayatollah Khamenei death Donald Trump endorsement ayatollah ali khamenei 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Sundram Fasteners, Hindustan Unilever, Gujarat Gas, Omnitech Engineering, Cyient, GE Shipping, DLF, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas In Focus On 5 March

Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Sundram Fasteners, Hindustan Unilever, Gujarat Gas, Omnitech Engineering, Cyient, GE Shipping, DLF, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas In Focus On 5 March

Stocks To Watch Today: Sensex and Nifty 50 eye relief rally amid global gains and Middle East tensions. Key stocks include Gujarat Gas, Great Eastern Shipping, Hindustan Unilever, Bharat Forge, Cyient, and Ramky Infrastructure, among others.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 5, 2026 08:46:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Sundram Fasteners, Hindustan Unilever, Gujarat Gas, Omnitech Engineering, Cyient, GE Shipping, DLF, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas In Focus On 5 March

Stocks To Watch Today: Let’s See Which Share Wiil Keep It Green

Traders need to prepare for market volatility, as current conditions create significant uncertainty. The Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to experience a relief rally due to global market improvements, but ongoing geopolitical conflicts mean everyone must proceed with extreme caution. US President Donald Trump expressed confidence in the success of the US military operation against Iran, while providing no specific details about the operation’s schedule. A US submarine sank an Iranian warship during operations in international waters, creating a major disruption affecting both energy and financial markets.

Wall Street surprised markets by shrugging off conflict worries, ending the day with gains after the US service economy expanded at its fastest rate since 2022. The S&P 500 rose 0.78%, while the Nasdaq increased 1.29%. Commodities show distinct trends, with Gold and Silver prices rising, while Brent crude remained unchanged.

You Might Be Interested In

Indian investors should focus on three key actions: observing technology and energy stocks, tracking oil-related industries, and monitoring international market trends. Every price movement has the potential to create unexpected outcomes, determining whether the bull market continues or the market enters a holding pattern. Maintaining focus and executing intelligent trading strategies is essential.

Stocks To Watch Today

Energy & Gas

  • Gujarat Gas: Issued Force Majeure notices to industrial customers from March 6, 2026, due to severe R-LNG shortages amid Middle East conflict; impact currently unquantifiable.

  • Polycab India: Received tax assessment order of ₹327.45 crore for AY 2024–25; company plans rectification and appeal, expecting no material financial impact.

Shipping & Logistics

  • Great Eastern Shipping Company: Acquiring a 2014-built Japanese Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier (81,094 dwt), funded via internal accruals; expected delivery Q1 FY27.

Infrastructure & Real Estate

  • Ramky Infrastructure: Secured ₹1,401.84 crore EPC contract for Dighi Port Industrial Area Phase 1 under Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor; completion within 930 days.

  • DLF: Clarified misleading reports on Primus project; possession given in 2017, disputes involve five allottees; Supreme Court gave no definitive opinion.

  • Modis Navnirman: Appointed developer for New Chitra Co-operative Housing Society redevelopment; GDV estimated at ₹160 crore.

FMCG & Consumer

  • Hindustan Unilever: Completed sale of 19.8% stake in Nutritionalab Pvt. Ltd. for ₹307 crore, in line with prior disclosures.

Financial Services & Exchanges

  • BSE: Received SEBI approval to launch derivatives on ‘Sensex Next 30’ index, tracking next-largest liquid companies outside Sensex 30.

  • Lloyds Luxuries: SEBI investigation into accounting treatment of certain expenditures; CFO received summons dated February 27.

Manufacturing & Engineering

  • Bharat Forge: Board approved raising up to ₹800 crore via unsecured rupee term loan, within previously approved ₹2,000 crore fund-raising limit.

IT & Technology

  • Cyient: NCLT ordered liquidation of Infotech HAL (50:50 JV with HAL); Vasudevan Gopu appointed as liquidator.

  • Persistent Systems: Signed agreement to transfer 100% shareholding of Persistent Systems Poland from US subsidiary to Ireland-based subsidiary.

  • Protean eGov Technologies: Appointed Mitesh Shah as EVP & Chief Information Officer, effective March 5.

Stock Market Events

  • Fractal Analytics: Quarterly earnings announcement today.

  • Bulk Deals:

    • Sundram Fasteners: HDFC Mutual Fund sold 42.98 lakh shares worth ₹357.66 crore.

    • Reva Diamonds: Asio Fund & Vikasa India EIF sold 4.72 lakh shares worth ₹8.87 crore.

  • Listings & Corporate Actions:

    • Mainboard: Omnitech Engineering

    • SME: Yaap Digital

    • Stock Splits Ex-Date: Aqylon Nexus

    • Ex-Rights: Nexome Capital Markets

    • F&O Ban: SAIL, Sammaan Capital

(With Inputs)

Also Read: What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex And Nifty Eye Relief Rally Amid Global Gains and Geopolitical Tension; Here’s What Investors Should Expect

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 8:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Rupee At Record Low: Why Has INR Crashed Past 92 Against US Dollar? From Soaring Crude Prices To Middle East War, What’s Dragging It Down? Explained

Gold Rate Today on March 4 2026: MCX Yellow Metal Price Rises above ₹1.63 Lakh, Check 24K, 22K, 18K Rates in Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad

From 86,000 To 52-Week Low: Is Sensex Headed For 75,000 Next? Middle East War Triggers Panic On Dalal Street – Should You Start Bottom Fishing Or Stay Away?

Stock Market Today: Sensex Crashes Over 1,700 Points, Nifty Opens Under 24,400 as Geopolitics and Oil Prices Rattle Investors on Dalal Street

Why Has South Korea’s KOSPI Crashed? Samsung, SK Hynix Plunge, Circuit Breakers Activated – Here’s Is What We Know

LATEST NEWS

When Will Jana Nayagan Release? TVK Chief Vijay Finally Responds After Long Silence, Drops Big Hint That Every Thalapathy Fan Should Know

Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Sundram Fasteners, Hindustan Unilever, Gujarat Gas, Omnitech Engineering, Cyient, GE Shipping, DLF, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas In Focus On 5 March

Nagpur Shock: 4-Year-Old Boy Badly Burned After Grandmother Throws Boiling Water For Spraying Colour On Holi, Child Suffers 45% Burns | Watch

Tanker Struck Off Kuwait Coast, ‘Large Explosion’ Reported By UK Maritime Monitor Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 5: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Nepal Election 2026: Nation Votes Today After Gen Z-Led Protests Toppled KP Sharma Oli Govt- Who Are The Key Contenders And When Will Results Be Out?

US‑Iran‑Israel Conflict Heats Up: Trump Says “We’re Doing Very Well”, Rates War Effort ‘15/10’ As Strikes Intensify

Trump Calls Iran ‘Out of Control’ as Iraq Foils Rocket Launch Bid, Forces Seize Platform With Two Missiles

Over 17,500 Americans Evacuated as US Airstrikes Rage in Escalating Middle East Conflict

US Senate Block Puts Effort to Limit Trump’s Iran Air Strikes, War Powers Vote Ends 52‑47

Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Sundram Fasteners, Hindustan Unilever, Gujarat Gas, Omnitech Engineering, Cyient, GE Shipping, DLF, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas In Focus On 5 March

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Sundram Fasteners, Hindustan Unilever, Gujarat Gas, Omnitech Engineering, Cyient, GE Shipping, DLF, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas In Focus On 5 March

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Sundram Fasteners, Hindustan Unilever, Gujarat Gas, Omnitech Engineering, Cyient, GE Shipping, DLF, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas In Focus On 5 March
Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Sundram Fasteners, Hindustan Unilever, Gujarat Gas, Omnitech Engineering, Cyient, GE Shipping, DLF, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas In Focus On 5 March
Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Sundram Fasteners, Hindustan Unilever, Gujarat Gas, Omnitech Engineering, Cyient, GE Shipping, DLF, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas In Focus On 5 March
Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Sundram Fasteners, Hindustan Unilever, Gujarat Gas, Omnitech Engineering, Cyient, GE Shipping, DLF, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas In Focus On 5 March

QUICK LINKS