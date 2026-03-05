Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Sundram Fasteners, Hindustan Unilever, Gujarat Gas, Omnitech Engineering, Cyient, GE Shipping, DLF, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas In Focus On 5 March

Stocks To Watch Today: Let’s See Which Share Wiil Keep It Green

Traders need to prepare for market volatility, as current conditions create significant uncertainty. The Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to experience a relief rally due to global market improvements, but ongoing geopolitical conflicts mean everyone must proceed with extreme caution. US President Donald Trump expressed confidence in the success of the US military operation against Iran, while providing no specific details about the operation’s schedule. A US submarine sank an Iranian warship during operations in international waters, creating a major disruption affecting both energy and financial markets.

Wall Street surprised markets by shrugging off conflict worries, ending the day with gains after the US service economy expanded at its fastest rate since 2022. The S&P 500 rose 0.78%, while the Nasdaq increased 1.29%. Commodities show distinct trends, with Gold and Silver prices rising, while Brent crude remained unchanged.

Indian investors should focus on three key actions: observing technology and energy stocks, tracking oil-related industries, and monitoring international market trends. Every price movement has the potential to create unexpected outcomes, determining whether the bull market continues or the market enters a holding pattern. Maintaining focus and executing intelligent trading strategies is essential.

Stocks To Watch Today

Energy & Gas

Gujarat Gas: Issued Force Majeure notices to industrial customers from March 6, 2026, due to severe R-LNG shortages amid Middle East conflict; impact currently unquantifiable.

Polycab India: Received tax assessment order of ₹327.45 crore for AY 2024–25; company plans rectification and appeal, expecting no material financial impact.

Shipping & Logistics

Great Eastern Shipping Company: Acquiring a 2014-built Japanese Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier (81,094 dwt), funded via internal accruals; expected delivery Q1 FY27.

Infrastructure & Real Estate

Ramky Infrastructure: Secured ₹1,401.84 crore EPC contract for Dighi Port Industrial Area Phase 1 under Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor; completion within 930 days.

DLF: Clarified misleading reports on Primus project; possession given in 2017, disputes involve five allottees; Supreme Court gave no definitive opinion.

Modis Navnirman: Appointed developer for New Chitra Co-operative Housing Society redevelopment; GDV estimated at ₹160 crore.

FMCG & Consumer

Hindustan Unilever: Completed sale of 19.8% stake in Nutritionalab Pvt. Ltd. for ₹307 crore, in line with prior disclosures.

Financial Services & Exchanges

BSE: Received SEBI approval to launch derivatives on ‘Sensex Next 30’ index, tracking next-largest liquid companies outside Sensex 30.

Lloyds Luxuries: SEBI investigation into accounting treatment of certain expenditures; CFO received summons dated February 27.

Manufacturing & Engineering

Bharat Forge: Board approved raising up to ₹800 crore via unsecured rupee term loan, within previously approved ₹2,000 crore fund-raising limit.

IT & Technology

Cyient: NCLT ordered liquidation of Infotech HAL (50:50 JV with HAL); Vasudevan Gopu appointed as liquidator.

Persistent Systems: Signed agreement to transfer 100% shareholding of Persistent Systems Poland from US subsidiary to Ireland-based subsidiary.

Protean eGov Technologies: Appointed Mitesh Shah as EVP & Chief Information Officer, effective March 5.

Stock Market Events

Fractal Analytics: Quarterly earnings announcement today.

Bulk Deals: Sundram Fasteners: HDFC Mutual Fund sold 42.98 lakh shares worth ₹357.66 crore. Reva Diamonds: Asio Fund & Vikasa India EIF sold 4.72 lakh shares worth ₹8.87 crore.

Listings & Corporate Actions: Mainboard: Omnitech Engineering SME: Yaap Digital Stock Splits Ex-Date: Aqylon Nexus Ex-Rights: Nexome Capital Markets F&O Ban: SAIL, Sammaan Capital



(With Inputs)

Also Read: What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex And Nifty Eye Relief Rally Amid Global Gains and Geopolitical Tension; Here’s What Investors Should Expect