Stovekraft Welcomes GST Reform, Passes Benefits to Consumers

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 05:07:06 IST

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19: Stovekraft Limited, India’s leading manufacturer of kitchen appliances and cookware, has welcomed the Government’s revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework. The company described it as a timely step that makes everyday kitchen essentials more affordable while giving a strong boost to industry growth during the festive season.

Under the revised rates, consumers will enjoy lower prices across a wide spectrum of household products. Pressure cookers, the complete cookware range, stainless steel utensils, and single-wall water bottles have all been moved to a reduced tax bracket. For instance, cookware that earlier attracted 12% GST will now be taxed at just 5%, translating into meaningful savings for households.

“We are committed to ensuring that the full benefit of this GST reduction reaches our customers,” said Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director, Stovekraft Limited. “At Stovekraft, our vision has always been to make dependable and affordable kitchen solutions accessible to every home. This reform not only enhances affordability but also strengthens the broader kitchenware sector–making festive celebrations simpler, joyful, and more inclusive for families across India.”

The company confirmed that the revised tax rates will be fully reflected in its product pricing, allowing customers to immediately benefit from reduced costs during the festive shopping season.

