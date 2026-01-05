LIVE TV
Home > Business > Surbhi Group: Redefining Urban Lifestyle

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 5, 2026 19:54:10 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2: At Surbhi Group, we believe real estate is not just about properties—it’s about people, possibilities, and purpose. Since our founding in 2000, we have delivered nearly one million square feet with a clear mission: to redefine the urban lifestyle by creating thoughtfully designed homes that reflect modern living while remaining deeply rooted in tradition, trust, and community.

Visionary Leadership

Mr. Mitesh Shah, the visionary founder of Surbhi Construction, brings with him a rich legacy of over three decades in the real estate industry. He firmly believes that quality is not merely a destination, but an ongoing journey toward excellence.

Timely project execution, innovative design thinking, and a strong commitment to sustainability give Surbhi Construction a distinct edge in a competitive market.

Under his leadership, Surbhi Construction has expanded manifold, developing a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial projects. Driven by a passion for architecture and design, Mr. Shah has been instrumental in engineering iconic structures that have reshaped the urban landscape.

Our Team

Our skilled team of engineers, contractors, and project specialists brings technical expertise, precision, and an uncompromising commitment to quality to every project—ensuring timely delivery, structural excellence, and long-term value for clients, partners, and communities alike.

Our Core Philosophy

Simple yet powerful.

Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer, investor, or a growing family, we are committed to offering homes that match your aspirations—crafted with integrity, backed by transparency, and guided by enduring values.

Key Achievements

  • 95%+ customer satisfaction rate, supported by strong referrals and repeat buyers

  • Recognised as a Most Trusted Residential Brand by Mumbaikars

  • Successful delivery of residential projects featuring modern amenities, green design, and connectivity-first locations

Our Focus

Our developments are carefully planned to serve the needs of today’s urban dweller:

  • Prime locations near metro stations, IT hubs, schools, and hospitals

  • Well-designed spaces balancing privacy, community, and sustainability

  • Integration of modern amenities such as smart security, fitness zones, co-working lounges, and green courtyards

  • Walkable neighbourhoods that encourage wellness and social interaction

We don’t just build homes—we design lifestyles that seamlessly blend convenience, connectivity, and culture.

Our Promise

At the heart of everything we do lies trust. We ensure:

  • Complete legal and title transparency

  • Ethical pricing with clear documentation

  • End-to-end support from site visits to possession

  • Responsive after-sales service and ongoing community support

We’re not just selling homes—we’re building long-term relationships.

Meet Dynamic and Contemporary Second-Generation Leader TEJ MANISH SHAH

Tej Manish Shah is a second-generation leader and currently serves as the Director of the company. Building upon the legacy of the founding generation, he brings a dynamic and contemporary leadership style—merging deep-rooted family values with forward-thinking strategies.

With a background in civil engineering and hands-on experience in project execution, Tej plays a pivotal role in expanding the company’s footprint, driving innovation, and enhancing operational efficiency. Under his leadership, Surbhi Construction continues to evolve while remaining true to its core principles and long-standing reputation.

Surbhi Group: Redefining Urban Lifestyle

