LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Tata launches Nexon.ev "DARK" edition with ADAS safety tech

Tata launches Nexon.ev "DARK" edition with ADAS safety tech

Tata launches Nexon.ev "DARK" edition with ADAS safety tech

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 00:41:18 IST

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): TATA.ev, one of India’s largest 4-wheeler EV manufacturers, on Wednesday, announced the introduction of ADAS safety tech in the Nexon.ev 45. Enhancing its premium appeal, the company has also added features such as a rear window sunshade and ambient lighting, offering greater value to customers. As per a release, TATA.ev has unveiled the Nexon.ev “DARK”, further elevating the style and exclusivity of the portfolio.

The new introduction to the Nexon.ev 45 line-up, the DARK edition features exclusive, all-black aesthetic with a dark treatment on the exterior, and all-black leatherette bolstered seats in the interior.

The Empowered +A 45 variant is priced at Rs. 17.29 Lakh, making it the base among the three. The next option, the Empowered +A 45 DARK, comes at a slightly higher price of Rs. 17.49 Lakh. Similarly, the Empowered +A 45 Red DARK is also priced at Rs. 17.49 Lakh.

From the pricing, it is evident that while the standard Empowered +A 45 is the most affordable, both the DARK and Red DARK editions come at the same premium, offering buyers additional styling or features for a marginally higher cost.

“These new introductions come with a 5-star Bharat-NCAP rating, making the entire Nexon.ev line-up 5-star safety certified and reaffirming the company’s commitment to building safer vehicles for Indian roads.,” the release said. The Nexon.ev 45 is also available with a lifetime HV battery warranty for the first owner, ensuring complete peace of mind for the EV customer.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “At TATA.ev, we strive to enhance our products constantly to make the purchase more meaningful for our customers. The Nexon.ev is a clear representation of how we have worked towards consistently enriching appeal of our products to increase their value proposition. With the introduction of ADAS safety tech, and the launch of the #DARK edition, we are bringing a distinct and sophisticated aesthetic to the Nexon.ev, while boosting its safety and premium credentials even further. The Nexon.ev stands as a true reflection of our commitment to delivering best-in-class features to customers and thus accelerating our mission to lead the mobility industry through innovation.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: adasAutomobileEVindialaunchnexontata

RELATED News

Dev Accelerator IPO Day 1: Is This Subscription Justified Or A Bubble In The Market?
Optivalue Tek Consulting Share Pops 21% On Day 1: Can It Sustain The Momentum?
Iowa Gov Kim Reynolds visits Praj Industries, Mittal Farm aims to strengthen economic ties
Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO: Why Retail Investors Are Rushing On Day 1? Check Details
Urban Company IPO Day 1: Retail Demand Surges, What’s Behind The Hype?

LATEST NEWS

Marco Rubio, Wang Yi hold call on bilateral, global issues
Who Is Charlie Kirk? Donald Trump Ally, Conservative Activist, Founder Of Turning Point USA, Shot At UVU Event
"Feels amazing": Vishal Jethwa on TIFF screening of 'Homebound'
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF
Michael Caine back to acting? Actor likely to reunite with Vin Diesel for 'The Last Witch Hunter' sequel
Tata launches Nexon.ev "DARK" edition with ADAS safety tech
Oracle’s Stock Surge Makes Larry Ellison World’s Richest… for a Moment
Asia Cup: "Every match is important…": Dube refuses to tag UAE clash as a "warm up" for Pakistan match
Has Trump Just Declared War On Russia? US President Issues Cryptic Warning After Drones Hit NATO Ally Poland
"Will bring you back soon": Mamata Banerjee assures tourists stuck in Nepal of government assistance
Tata launches Nexon.ev "DARK" edition with ADAS safety tech

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tata launches Nexon.ev "DARK" edition with ADAS safety tech

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tata launches Nexon.ev "DARK" edition with ADAS safety tech
Tata launches Nexon.ev "DARK" edition with ADAS safety tech
Tata launches Nexon.ev "DARK" edition with ADAS safety tech
Tata launches Nexon.ev "DARK" edition with ADAS safety tech

QUICK LINKS