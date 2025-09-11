Tata launches Nexon.ev "DARK" edition with ADAS safety tech

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): TATA.ev, one of India’s largest 4-wheeler EV manufacturers, on Wednesday, announced the introduction of ADAS safety tech in the Nexon.ev 45. Enhancing its premium appeal, the company has also added features such as a rear window sunshade and ambient lighting, offering greater value to customers. As per a release, TATA.ev has unveiled the Nexon.ev “DARK”, further elevating the style and exclusivity of the portfolio.

The new introduction to the Nexon.ev 45 line-up, the DARK edition features exclusive, all-black aesthetic with a dark treatment on the exterior, and all-black leatherette bolstered seats in the interior.

The Empowered +A 45 variant is priced at Rs. 17.29 Lakh, making it the base among the three. The next option, the Empowered +A 45 DARK, comes at a slightly higher price of Rs. 17.49 Lakh. Similarly, the Empowered +A 45 Red DARK is also priced at Rs. 17.49 Lakh.

From the pricing, it is evident that while the standard Empowered +A 45 is the most affordable, both the DARK and Red DARK editions come at the same premium, offering buyers additional styling or features for a marginally higher cost.

“These new introductions come with a 5-star Bharat-NCAP rating, making the entire Nexon.ev line-up 5-star safety certified and reaffirming the company’s commitment to building safer vehicles for Indian roads.,” the release said. The Nexon.ev 45 is also available with a lifetime HV battery warranty for the first owner, ensuring complete peace of mind for the EV customer.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “At TATA.ev, we strive to enhance our products constantly to make the purchase more meaningful for our customers. The Nexon.ev is a clear representation of how we have worked towards consistently enriching appeal of our products to increase their value proposition. With the introduction of ADAS safety tech, and the launch of the #DARK edition, we are bringing a distinct and sophisticated aesthetic to the Nexon.ev, while boosting its safety and premium credentials even further. The Nexon.ev stands as a true reflection of our commitment to delivering best-in-class features to customers and thus accelerating our mission to lead the mobility industry through innovation.” (ANI)

