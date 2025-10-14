Tata Motors Shares Trade Ex-CV Today: What Tata Motors Shareholders Need To Know About The 1:1 Share And The Demerger

Tata Motor Share Price: Tata Motors Demerger, Today’s the Big Record Date!

Heads up, Tata Motors shareholders! October 14, 2025, isn’t just another Tuesday, it’s the record date for Tata Motors’ much-talked-about demerger.

What does that mean for you?

Here’s a simple explanation about it: if you own Tata Motors shares as of today, you’re eligible to receive shares in the new company being carved out, TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV).

From today onwards, Tata Motors shares will trade ex-commercial vehicle (CV) business, as the demerger has already officially kicked in on October 1, 2025.

Still scratching your head? Think of it like this: Tata Motors is splitting into two focused units, passenger vehicles stay with Tata Motors (soon to be renamed), while the CV business gets its own stage (and its own stock ticker) with TMLCV.

So, if you’re holding shares today, you’re on the list! Sit tight, you’ll soon own a piece of both companies. More wheels, more deals!

Tata Motor Share price Due To Demerger Scheme: Key Details

Under the demerger:

The Commercial Vehicle (CV) division is being transferred to a new company: TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV) .

division is being transferred to a new company: . The Passenger Vehicle (PV) division will remain under Tata Motors, which will be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPVL) .

division will remain under Tata Motors, which will be . Listing: TMLCV shares are expected to be listed on BSE and NSE in November 2025.

Tata Motor Share Price Action: Opening Rates And Market Buzz

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle shares opened at ₹399 on BSE.

On NSE, they settled at ₹400 in the pre-open session.

Tata Motors ex-CV traded around ₹399 in early trade on BSE (subject to revision).

Tata Motors Demerger: What’s The 1:1 Share Ratio All About?

Alright, let’s break it down, no BLAH BLAH, just facts.

So, If you’re holding Tata Motors shares today (Whic is on October 14, 2025), you are in for a deserving trest for a 1:1 share!

That means for every 1 share of Tata Motors you own, you’ll get 1 share of the brand-new TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV). No math headaches here!

Each of these shares, both from TMLCV and the renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL), will be fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹2.

Think of it like a buy-one-get-one, but in the stock market version. You’re not losing anything; you’re just getting a clearer split of your investment, one focused on commercial vehicles, the other on passenger vehicles and JLR.

So, sit back, relax, and keep an eye out, soon, your portfolio’s going to look like it went through a well-planned makeover.

Tata Motors Demerger Timeline: Key Milestones

August 2024: Board approves demerger proposal

March 2025: NCLT orders shareholder vote

March 28, 2025: Cut-off date for voting eligibility

May 6, 2025: Shareholders approve the demerger

October 1, 2025: Demerger becomes effective

October 10, 2025: Record date for transferring non-convertible debentures

October 14, 2025: Record date for equity shareholders

Early November 2025: TMLCV to be listed on BSE and NSE Remaining Tata Motors to be renamed TMPVL



(With Inputs)

