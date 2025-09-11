Taurian MPS IPO: Why QIBs Oversubscribed? Check The Subscription Data!

LIVE TV
Taurian MPS Limited, an SME working on metal processing and customized solutions provider, has closed its public subscription on September 11, 2025. The company is involved in metal processing services, catering to clients who are into manufacturing, engineering, and construction sectors.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 11, 2025 23:04:28 IST

Taurian MPS Limited, an SME working on metal processing and customised solutions provider, has closed its public subscription on September 11, 2025. This 3- days IPO was open on September 09, 2025 with an issue size of Rs.42.54 crore. 

Taurian MPS Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opens at: September 9, 2025
•    IPO Closes at: September 11, 2025
•    Total Size of the issue: Around Rs.42.54 crore
•    Size of the public issue: Rs.42.54 crore
•    IPO’s price band: Rs.162 – Rs.171
•    Single Lot Size: 800 shares
•    Min. Retail Investment: Rs.1,36,800
•    Listing At: NSE SME Platform (expected)
•    Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Tentative Important IPO Dates:

•    Finalisation on the basis of allotment: September 12, 2025 
•    Start of Refunds: September 15, 2025 
•    Expected shares credit to demat accounts: September 16, 2025 
•    Date of Listing: September 17, 2025 

Taurian MPS Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status on Day 3

As of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 9.95 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:
• Total Consolidated Subscription: 9.95x
• Retail Investors: 6.87x
• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 15.86x
• NIIs Investors: 18.36x
(Subscription Data Collected: Sep 11, 2025)

Taurian MPS Limited: Company Overview

Taurian MPS Limited, a Jharkhand based company, involved in metal processing services, catering to clients who are into manufacturing, engineering, and construction sectors. The company was formed in 2011 and has subsequently made a portfolio of value-added customized solutions such as cutting of metal, bending, and tailored processing, helping both domestic and export marketplaces.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Tags: ipoIPO newsshare marketstock marketTaurian MPS Limited IPO

