Home > Business > Tenneco Clean Air India IPO Hits Full Subscription: ₹85 Grey Market Premium Signals Strong Investor Buzz

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO hits 100% subscription by midday, driven by retail and institutional interest. Grey market shows ₹85 GMP, signaling strong investor sentiment ahead of listing on November 14.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 13, 2025 13:18:07 IST

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO: The Tenneco Clean Air India IPO is off to a flying start! Opening on November 12, the issue has already caught investors’ attention, hitting 100% subscription by midday on November 13, and there’s still a day to go before it closes on November 14. From retail investors to big institutions, everyone seems eager to grab a slice of this clean-air tech player. With its strong brand and focus on sustainable automotive solutions, Tenneco’s IPO has sparked plenty of market chatter. Now, the big question, Will the final day see this momentum surge even higher?

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO: Key Details And Subscription Status

Category Details
Overall Subscription 100%
Retail Investors 0.77x subscribed
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 2.87x subscribed
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 0.01x subscribed
Total Applications Received 6,77,27,390 shares against 6,66,66,666 shares offered

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO: Size Detail

Parameter Information
IPO Type Entirely Offer for Sale (OFS)
Promoter Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd
Fresh Issue None
Total Issue Size ₹3,600 crore (revised from ₹3,000 crore)
Price Band ₹378 – ₹397 per share
Objective To gain listing benefits and enhance market visibility

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO: GMP Details 

  • Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Tenneco Clean Air India IPO: ₹85 today.

  • Upper price band of IPO: ₹397 per share.

  • Estimated listing price based on GMP: ~₹482 per share.

  • Implied premium over issue price: 21.41%.

  • Indicates positive sentiment among grey market participants ahead of listing.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 1:16 PM IST
