LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Textron taps insider Atherton as CEO, Donnelly to continue as chair

Textron taps insider Atherton as CEO, Donnelly to continue as chair

Textron taps insider Atherton as CEO, Donnelly to continue as chair
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 02:24:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Textron taps insider Atherton as CEO, Donnelly to continue as chair

(Reuters) -Textron chief executive Scott Donnelly will be succeeded by insider Lisa Atherton, effective January 4 next year, the aircraft maker said on Wednesday. Atherton served as the president and CEO of Textron's Bell segment, which makes helicopters for military and commercial purposes. Donnelly will continue leading the board and will provide advice and counsel to the CEO, the company said. (Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy in Bengaluru)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 2:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Kering beats third-quarter forecasts as smaller brands cushion Gucci decline

New Jersey claims Amazon discriminated against pregnant, disabled warehouse workers

Activist investor Jana teams up with NFL's Travis Kelce to pressure Six Flags

HSG, Jane Street among investors in Kraken's September fundraising, sources say

Meta to cut around 600 roles in Superintelligence Labs AI unit

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Mahagathbandhan Fully United Ahead Of Polls; Tejashwi Promises Jobs And Benefits For Jeevika Didis As NDA Strikes Back

BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

BRIEF-Colony Bankcorp Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Textron taps insider Atherton as CEO, Donnelly to continue as chair

Canada's Carney to make unusual televised address on budget amid deficit scrutiny

Shocking CCTV Footage: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard In Greater Noida Housing Complex

Fritz survives first round scare from Vacherot in Basel

Bad Bunny remains Super Bowl halftime show choice, NFL Commissioner Goodell insists

PGA axes Sentry over drought on same day Hawaii course vows reopening

BESSENT SAYS SANCTIONS WILL BE SUBSTANTIAL AND POWERFUL

Textron taps insider Atherton as CEO, Donnelly to continue as chair

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Textron taps insider Atherton as CEO, Donnelly to continue as chair

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Textron taps insider Atherton as CEO, Donnelly to continue as chair
Textron taps insider Atherton as CEO, Donnelly to continue as chair
Textron taps insider Atherton as CEO, Donnelly to continue as chair
Textron taps insider Atherton as CEO, Donnelly to continue as chair
QUICK LINKS