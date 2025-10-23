Textron taps insider Atherton as CEO, Donnelly to continue as chair

(Reuters) -Textron chief executive Scott Donnelly will be succeeded by insider Lisa Atherton, effective January 4 next year, the aircraft maker said on Wednesday. Atherton served as the president and CEO of Textron's Bell segment, which makes helicopters for military and commercial purposes. Donnelly will continue leading the board and will provide advice and counsel to the CEO, the company said. (Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy in Bengaluru)

