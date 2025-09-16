The GEEF hosts Global WaterTech Summit & Awards 2025 in ITC Maurya, New Delhi, India


The GEEF hosts Global WaterTech Summit & Awards 2025 in ITC Maurya, New Delhi, India

The GEEF hosts Global WaterTech Summit & Awards 2025 in ITC Maurya, New Delhi, India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 07:18:58 IST

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 15: The Global Energy & Environment Foundation (GEEF) successfully hosted the Global WaterTech Summit & Global WaterTech Awards 2025 at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, with the support of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Government of India.

The event was powered by NABARD as Power Partner and W.O.G. Technologies as Industry Partner, and convened eminent leaders, experts, and innovators to deliberate on the theme “Smart and Sustainable Water Infrastructure.”

The summit began with a welcome address by Ms. Parveen Kaur, who urged collective action for building future-ready water systems.

Chief Guest Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, stressed the urgent need for universal access to safe water, efficient irrigation, industrial water-use efficiency, and climate-resilient infrastructure. Guest of Honour Dr. Syamal Kumar Sarkar, Former Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, highlighted the looming water scarcity challenge and called for integrated governance, collaborative partnerships, and stronger engagement of civil society to secure India’s water future.

The Global WaterTech Awards 2025 recognised organisations demonstrating exemplary achievements in water, sustainability, CSR, and waste & recycling. The GEEF noted that their pioneering efforts continue to set benchmarks for innovation, environmental leadership, and impactful practices.

The honors were presented by Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, PSA, along with Dr. Bibek Bandyopadhyay, former Adviser to the Government of India, and Mr. Punit Singh Nagi, Director Projects, The GEEF.

Awardees reflected a diverse spectrum of sectors and geographies. Shapoorji Pallonji, DCM Shriram, Jindal Steel, NTPC, ONGC, Reliance Syngas, Oil India, Jindal Steel Limited and Tamil Nadu Newsprint were recognised for achievements in water infrastructure, energy efficiency, and sustainability leadership.

Municipal Corporation Gorakhpur, V-Guard, Vishvaraj Environment, W.O.G. Technologies, Solidaridad, Damodar Valley Corporation, DLF and Carpi India were honored for groundbreaking initiatives in smart water treatment, urban resilience, and infrastructure renewal. Coca-Cola India, Hindustan Unilever, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited and THDC were celebrated for transformative CSR projects advancing community empowerment and sustainable water management.

In the circular economy and waste management category, Attero Recycling, Jindal Stainless, and Bridge Green Upcycle were acknowledged for their innovative contributions to recycling and resource efficiency.

Distinguished speakers at the WaterTech Summit 2025 included Mr. Sanjoy Ghosh (NABARD), Dr. Manglesh Srivastava (Mayor, Gorakhpur), Ms. Astrid Heegh Jensen (Royal Danish Embassy), Col. Abhina Navneet (WOG Technologies), Mr. Kenji Matsuno (Embassy of Japan), Mr. Rajeev Aggarwal (Shapoorji Pallonji), and Mr. RaQesh Mutreja (SNCF). Their discussions showcased solutions in water recharge, flood management, zero liquid discharge, infrastructure sustainability, and community-led action.

The summit reinforced the importance of collaborative action, measurable impact, and scalable models in addressing global sustainability challenges, while underlining India’s role in driving water security and resilience.

Concluding the event, The GEEF announced the Global WaterTech Summit & Awards 2026, scheduled for August 22, 2026, in New Delhi, India, dedicated to advancing dialogue, innovation, and partnerships for a water-secure future. For participation and further details, stakeholders and organisations may contact: geef.foundation@gmail.com | +91-11-45536559.

Issued by:

The GEEF Foundation

Website: www.g-eef.org/watertech25.html

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)










