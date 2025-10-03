This Indian Techie Lands Job Interviews At Meta, Uber, Amazon, She Finally Joins…

An Indian tech professional who moved to the US has shared her journey of landing a job at one of the world’s leading tech companies. Karishma Mandal, 29, revealed how she secured a product manager role at Salesforce after interviewing with big names like Uber, Meta, and Amazon. Although she did not get offers from these companies, her strategy helped her achieve her career goal.

Mandal’s focus was on being at the heart of the tech world, particularly in AI. “I felt like, as a tech person, I had to be in San Francisco,” she told Business Insider. She moved to the city in 2024 while working remotely for a healthcare company. Initially, the move felt overwhelming, so she took some time before starting her job search. Instead, she concentrated on building a social and professional network, as she knew no one in the city.

Once ready, Mandal began networking actively. She connected directly with hiring managers and recruiters, often finding them through LinkedIn posts about jobs she was interested in. She also carefully filtered her job searches on listing sites and applied early, which gave her an advantage over other candidates.

Mandal emphasised the importance of submitting applications directly on company websites, even when a position is shared on LinkedIn. She also highlighted the value of referrals and suggested using referral platforms to increase chances of success. “You have to be early, you have to be through the direct website, and you have to get a referral if you can,” she said.

About her education, Mandal completed her IT diploma at Shah And Anchor Kutchhi Engineering College in Mumbai. She then earned a Bachelor of Engineering from Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, Mumbai, before joining Northwestern University.

