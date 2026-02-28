LIVE TV
Home > Business > TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 28, 2026 03:12:13 IST

New Delhi [India], February 19: TM Perfume House, a growing Indian fragrance brand under Fourpirates Ventures LLP, has announced its expansion into the personal care segment. Known for its premium perfumes and fragrance innovations, the company is now introducing a new range of shower gels, beard balms, attars, solid perfumes, and aromatic soaps.

The expansion marks a strategic move by TM Perfume House to become a complete fragrance and grooming solutions brand, offering customers long-lasting scent experiences across daily personal care routines.

The newly launched product line focuses on high-quality fragrance blends, skin-friendly formulations, and modern grooming needs. The shower gels and soaps are designed for refreshing and long-lasting freshness, while the beard balms provide nourishment and styling along with signature fragrances. The attars and solid perfumes offer alcohol-free and travel-friendly fragrance options for customers who prefer traditional and convenient scent formats.

“Our vision has always been to go beyond perfumes and build a complete fragrance lifestyle brand,” said Harsh Patel Co-Founder of TMPerfumehouse. “With this expansion into personal care and grooming products, we aim to bring premium fragrance experiences into everyday use for our customers.”

The new product range will be available through the company’s official Websites, The brand also plans to strengthen its presence through online platforms and retail expansion in the coming months.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 3:12 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

