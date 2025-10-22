LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 droupadi murmu asia cup 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister

Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister

Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 14:22:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister

ABU DHABI (Reuters) -Rich countries should not approach trade with Africa as a game of Minecraft in which they secure supplies of natural resources, but rather as a relationship based on mutual respect and the need for Africa to develop, Nigeria's foreign minister said. Yusuf Tuggar also said that Nigeria, Africa's most populous country and a crude oil exporter with chronic problems such as a huge power deficit, was less affected by U.S. trade tariffs than other countries due to its scale and its other trading partners. "It's important in approaching Africa for the global North and for the developed countries not to take a Minecraft approach," Tuggar said during an interview at the Reuters NEXT Gulf summit in Abu Dhabi. "Sometimes it's like the game Minecraft: There's oil, there's gas, there's critical minerals, rare earths. We put a bit of this, we invest in this. No, that's not the way it goes. "The engagement should be based on mutual respect, based on shared interests and based on the fact that Africa needs to develop. If it doesn't develop, we continue to deal with irregular migration, with all these other challenges." The popular video game Minecraft involves players exploring a 3D world made of textured cubes in which they can mine materials, craft tools and build structures. African countries rich in natural resources, such as Nigeria with oil and gas or Democratic Republic of Congo with critical minerals, have long struggled to diversify their economies and reduce their reliance on exports of raw materials. Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs policy, which imposes a 15% levy on goods from Nigeria including its all-important oil and gas, Tuggar said Nigeria had certain advantages that would help it to withstand the blow. "We are a very large country of 230 million people, so we have a huge internal market," he said. "That also means we have a larger talent pool than other countries." "And we can of course trade with other countries which is what the Tinubu administration is trying to emphasise – strategic autonomy," he said, referring to President Bola Tinubu. "Our relationships are not based on ideological considerations, they're based on interests, beginning with our national interest. So we trade with the U.S., we trade with China, we trade with Brazil, we trade with India. "And our focus is not necessarily on one axis or another, especially in a multi-polar world." To view the live broadcast of the World Stage go to the Reuters NEXT news page: (Reporting by Jana Choukeir, Nayera Abdallah and MacDonald Dzirutwe. Writing by Estelle Shirbon. Editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Potter)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 2:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner

Hermes sees "very slight" China improvement as Q3 sales rise 9.6%

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore & Major Cities

Is Bank Open Today? Bank Holiday Updates and City-Wise Timings for 22 October 2025

Morning Bid: Inflation will wipe away UK's rate-cut bets

LATEST NEWS

WATCH Mid-Air Panic: American Airlines Flight 6469 Makes Emergency Landing After Pilots Think Plane Is Being Hijacked, Here Is What Happened Next

‘Is It Because Sarfaraz Is Khan?’ Shama Mohamed Targets Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan’s Exclusion

Did Priyanka Chopra’s Brother-In-Law Snort Cocaine Backstage During Show? Singer Reacts Amid Leaked Video Rumours: ‘If I Did…’

How to wear the cape coat trend

Mboko eases past Lys to enter Pan Pacific Open quarter-finals

Pakistan Terror Group Jaish-e-Mohammed Launches Online ‘Jihadi Course’ For Women, Fee Is…

Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister

What Happened To Chitrangda Singh? Actress Shares Picture From Hospital With Drip On Hand, Gets Fans Worried After She Deletes It

Netflix shares drop as Brazilian tax dispute hits earnings 

Kafala System Abolished: Saudi Arabia Ends ‘Modern Day Slavery’ In Landmark Moment For Migrant Workers

Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister
Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister
Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister
Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister
QUICK LINKS