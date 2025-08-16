LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Trend Reversal or False Dawn? Nifty 50 Sets the Stage for Monday With Bullish Signals

Trend Reversal or False Dawn? Nifty 50 Sets the Stage for Monday With Bullish Signals

Nifty 50 ended its six-week losing streak, closing above the 100-DMA at 24,631 ahead of Monday (August 18). A bullish engulfing pattern signals a possible trend reversal, with resistance at 24,770. RSI at 44 shows improving momentum, and experts see limited downside in the coming sessions.

Nifty 50 ended its six-week losing streak (Image Credit - X)
Nifty 50 ended its six-week losing streak (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 16, 2025 12:25:00 IST

After six straight weeks of losses, the Nifty 50 has finally shown signs of life. On Thursday, August 14, the index staged a mild but significant rebound, closing at 24,631.30 up 11.95 points, or 0.05 percent. Importantly, it reclaimed its 100-day moving average (100-DMA) of 24,560, a key technical indicator watched by traders. With the weekly chart now showing a bullish candle, the market’s tone appears to be shifting. However, caution remains in the air.

Bulls Back in Control However for How Long?

The Nifty’s ability to reclaim and stay above the 100-DMA is encouraging. Technical analysts observed a bullish engulfing pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a potential shift from bearish to bullish momentum. Market expert Nimesh Thaker pointed out that the last few trading sessions have shown recovery signs from lower levels. If this momentum continues, we could see a meaningful trend reversal in the coming days. The immediate support is now placed at the 100-EMA level near 24,550.

Watch for Resistance: Key Levels to Track

While support has firmed up, resistance looms near the 21-DMA at 24,770. A decisive breakout above this level could trigger a rally towards the psychological barrier of 25,000. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved up to 44, indicating improving momentum. This suggests the downside risk is currently limited, though global events such as the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting could sway investor sentiment quickly.

FIIs Sell, DIIs Buy, Liquidity War Continues

In terms of institutional activity, FIIs sold Rs 1,926.76 crore worth of equities, while DIIs stepped in as net buyers with RS 3,895.68 crore. This tug-of-war highlights the market’s uncertainty. For now, experts believe the valuation has turned reasonable, and individual stocks are beginning to look attractive again. Next week’s move could decide if this rebound is for real—or just a temporary pause in a broader downtrend.

Also Read: Air Canada Flight Attendants’ Strike Nears – What to Do If Your Flight Is Cancelled

Tags: bseniftysensex

RELATED News

Air Canada Flight Attendants’ Strike Nears – What to Do If Your Flight Is Cancelled
Gem Aromatics Limited IPO Alert: Should You Invest? Here’s What You Need To Know!
Vikram Solar Limited IPO Alert: What Investors Should Know Before Subscribing
RBI’s FREE-AI Guidelines: How Will They Transform India’s Financial Future?
CII Director General Applauds PM Modi’s Vision For Youth Empowerment And MSME Growth: What’s Next?

LATEST NEWS

Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield
Trend Reversal or False Dawn? Nifty 50 Sets the Stage for Monday With Bullish Signals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trend Reversal or False Dawn? Nifty 50 Sets the Stage for Monday With Bullish Signals

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trend Reversal or False Dawn? Nifty 50 Sets the Stage for Monday With Bullish Signals
Trend Reversal or False Dawn? Nifty 50 Sets the Stage for Monday With Bullish Signals
Trend Reversal or False Dawn? Nifty 50 Sets the Stage for Monday With Bullish Signals
Trend Reversal or False Dawn? Nifty 50 Sets the Stage for Monday With Bullish Signals

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?