Home > Business > Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated

Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated

Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 11:35:47 IST

Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated

By Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday all trade talks with Canada were terminated following what he called a fraudulent advertisement in which former and late President Ronald Reagan spoke negatively about tariffs. Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum and autos earlier this year, prompting Ottawa to respond in kind. The two sides have been in talks for weeks on a potential deal for the steel and aluminum sectors. "Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said earlier this week the ad from his province with anti-tariff messaging had caught Trump's attention. The ad showed Reagan, a Republican, criticizing tariffs on foreign goods while saying they caused job losses and trade wars. "I heard that the president heard our ad. I'm sure he wasn't too happy," Ford said on Tuesday. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation issued a statement late on Thursday saying the ad by the government of Ontario was "using selective audio and video" of Reagan and that the foundation was reviewing its legal options. "The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address (by Reagan in 1987), and the Government of Ontario did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks," the foundation said in its statement. The Canadian government had no immediate comment. Trump has used tariffs as leverage on many countries around the world. Trump's trade war has increased U.S. tariffs to their highest levels since the 1930s and he has regularly threatened more duties, sparking concerns among businesses and economists. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters on Thursday that Canada will not allow unfair U.S. access to its markets if talks on various trade deals with Washington fail. Next year, the U.S., Canada and Mexico are due to review their 2020 continental free-trade agreement. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Thomas Derpinghaus and Tom Hogue)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 11:35 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
