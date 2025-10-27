LIVE TV
Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday

Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday

US President Donald Trump has revealed that he might sign the final TikTok deal on Thursday, marking a critical moment for the app’s US future amid ongoing national security debates and ownership concerns.

Donald Trump TikTok Deal: Donald Trump says he may sign the final TikTok deal this Thursday, signaling a major turning point for the app’s future in the US.
Donald Trump TikTok Deal: Donald Trump says he may sign the final TikTok deal this Thursday, signaling a major turning point for the app’s future in the US.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 27, 2025 12:27:58 IST

Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday

TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump said he might sign a final deal on TikTok on Thursday and has obtained a “provisional approval” from China’s President Xi Jinping, whom he is expected to meet later this week in South Korea during his Asia tour. “Canada has been ripping us off for a long time and they’re not going to do it anymore … I don’t want to meet with the Canadian Prime Minister,” Trump also told reporters on Air Force One en route to Japan from Malaysia.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Anton Bridge; Writing by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 12:00 PM IST
Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday

Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday
Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday
Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday
Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday

