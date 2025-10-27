Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday

TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump said he might sign a final deal on TikTok on Thursday and has obtained a “provisional approval” from China’s President Xi Jinping, whom he is expected to meet later this week in South Korea during his Asia tour. “Canada has been ripping us off for a long time and they’re not going to do it anymore … I don’t want to meet with the Canadian Prime Minister,” Trump also told reporters on Air Force One en route to Japan from Malaysia.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Anton Bridge; Writing by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)