Union Budget 2026: Agriculture, Rural Development Set for Major Boost With ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Outlay

The Union Budget 2026–27 will provide significant financial resources to improve India’s agricultural sector and develop its rural areas. The Centre plans to invest ₹1.5 lakh crore in agricultural and rural development programmes, representing a higher allocation than the previous year’s budget of ₹1.37 lakh crore. The message is clear: when farms grow stronger, India grows stronger.

However, the focus goes beyond increased spending alone. Officials indicate that the Budget will prioritise lasting structural changes, combining higher financial support with improved implementation strategies. The objective is to raise farm incomes while building climate-resilient systems that can safeguard food production amid extreme weather events and rising input costs.

At the heart of the programme is the creation of sustainable agricultural systems that can withstand climatic shocks while improving farmers’ access to markets. This approach aims to deliver stable income growth for farmers, even as the broader economy increasingly relies on rural demand to drive the next phase of growth.

Budget 2026: Climate-Smart Farming and Farmer Financing in Focus

Climate-Resilient Farming

Strong push for climate-resilient agriculture amid rising weather uncertainties

Expanded incentives for millet cultivation to promote nutrition and water efficiency

Greater emphasis on organic farming and diversified cropping patterns

Reduced dependence on water-intensive crops

Increased funding for micro-irrigation, drip systems, and rainwater harvesting

Focus on stabilising crop yields and lowering long-term input costs

Higher Agricultural Credit & Farmer Financing

Likely increase in overall agricultural credit target

Recognition of higher capital needs for modern and climate-smart farming

Expected rise in per-farmer loan limit from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh

Relief for small and marginal farmers facing liquidity constraints

Enables investment in quality seeds, fertilisers, mechanisation, and sustainable practices

Strengthening FPOs & Market Access

Expanded financial and institutional support for Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)

Improved collective bargaining power for farmers

Better access to markets with reduced dependence on intermediaries

Enhanced price realisation and income stability for farm produce

Boosting Value Addition, Exports, and Rural Jobs