LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > Business > US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says

US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says

US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 10:24:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says

By Xinghui Kok KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -The second day of trade talks between the U.S. and China was paving the way for a "productive meeting" between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping, Washington's top trade envoy said in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, raising hopes of a deal between the world's two largest economies. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for a fifth round of in-person discussions since May as both sides seek to de-escalate a trade war. "I think that we're getting to a spot where the leaders will have a very productive meeting," Greer said as he stepped away from the talks to meet Trump. Also participating in the talks is China's top trade negotiator Li Chenggang. Asked by a reporter if rare earths were discussed at the talks, which started on Saturday, Greer said a broad range of topics were discussed, including extending the truce on trade measures. Both sides are looking to avert an escalation of their trade war after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new 100% tariffs on Chinese goods and other trade curbs starting on November 1, in retaliation for China's vastly expanded export controls on rare earth magnets and minerals. TALKING POINTS Trump arrived in the Malaysian capital on Sunday morning for the summit, his first stop in a five-day Asia tour that is expected to culminate in a face-to-face with Xi in South Korea. A positive outcome for the Kuala Lumpur talks would remove roadblocks for the high-stakes meeting to take place on Oct 30. While the White House has officially announced the highly anticipated Trump-Xi talks, Beijing has yet to confirm that the two leaders will meet. Among Trump's talking points with Xi are Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans, concerns around democratically-governed Taiwan which Beijing views as its own territory, and the release of jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The detention of the founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily has become the most high-profile example of China's crackdown on rights and freedoms in the Asian financial hub. Trump also said that he would seek China's help in Washington's dealings with Russia, as Moscow's war in Ukraine approaches its fourth year. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that the U.S will not walk away from Taiwan in return for trade benefits with China. FRAGILE TRUCE Tensions between the world's two largest economies flared in the past few weeks as a delicate trade truce – reached after their first round of trade talks in Geneva in May and extended in August – failed to prevent the two sides from hitting each other with more sanctions, export curbs and threats of stronger retaliatory measures. The latest round of talks is likely to centre around China's expanded controls of rare earths exports that have caused a global shortage. That has prompted the Trump administration to consider a block on "critical software" exports to China, from laptops to jet engines, according to a Reuters report. A day before the talks commenced, the U.S launched a new tariff investigation into China's "apparent failure" to comply with the "Phase One" trade deal signed in 2020. The new unfair trade practices probe bolsters Trump's toolkit against China. Any agreement from Sunday's talks is likely to be fragile as the world’s most important trade relationship, worth $660 billion a year, hangs in the balance. (Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Writing by Mei Mei Chu, Yukun Zhang and John Mair; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 10:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

USTR Greer says trade talks with China moving toward agreement for leaders to review

Trump names Michael Selig to chair CFTC; Selig cites crypto capital goal

Trump announces 10% increase in tariffs on Canada

Trump announces 10% increase in tariffs on Canada

SoftBank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, the Information reports

LATEST NEWS

Japan, US to ink tech MOU during Trump's Tokyo visit, Nikkei says

Crypto in 2025: What Investors Should Know Before Buying

JD(U) Expels 11 Leaders, Including Shailesh Kumar, Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

CAMBODIA PM: NO MATTER HOW DIFFICULT, COMPLEX DISPUTE MAY BE, THEY MUST BE RESOLVED BY PEACEFUL MEANS

Mutual Funds vs Stocks: Where Should You Put Your Money This Festive Season?

US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says

Jharkhand Blood Bank Scandal, Five Children Suffering From Thalassemia Test HIV Positive

Yamamoto tosses complete game against Blue Jays as Dodgers even World Series

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Marathi Actress Ashvini Bhave’s First Ride On Mumbai’s Aqua Line Leaves Internet Divided, Here’s What Happened In the Viral Video

US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says
US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says
US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says
US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says

QUICK LINKS