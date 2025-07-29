LIVE TV
US delegation To Visit India On August 25 For Further Talks On Trade Deal, Details Here

The previous rounds of talks took place in Washington, where India’s chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal and Brendan Lynch, the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, engaged in detailed discussions. India’s merchandise exports to the US have seen a significant rise, up by 22.8% to USD 25.51 billion in the April-June quarter.

US delegation to visit India on August 25 for further talks on trade deal (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Edited By: Aditya Wadhawan
Published: July 29, 2025 20:11:00 IST

The delegation from the United States of America is set to arrive in India on August 25, 2025 to participate in the next round of bilateral trade agreement between US and India. Officials from both nations are finding a way to move forward a proposed bilateral trade agreement.

As per some reports, India wants the US should remove the proposed 26% extra tariff and reduce high duties on Indian steel and aluminium products which currently face tariffs of up to 50%. India has conveyed that it hopes that America lowers taxes on auto parts and gives better access to its market for Indian exports like textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, garments, and farm produce like grapes and bananas.  While on the other hand US is pressing India to lower duties on its industrial goods, electric vehicles, dairy products, wines, apples, tree nuts, and genetically modified crops. India has also retained the right under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules to impose retaliatory tariffs, should the talks fail.

The previous rounds of talks took place in Washington, where India’s chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal and Brendan Lynch, the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, engaged in detailed discussions. India’s merchandise exports to the US have seen a significant rise, up by 22.8% to USD 25.51 billion in the April-June quarter.  

The talks come as India and US work to finalise an interim trade deal ahead of the looming August 1 deadline, when the suspension of US-imposed tariffs is set to expire. The United States of America has recently concluded major trade deals with the European Union, Japan, Britain, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Tags: donald trumpindianarendra modius

