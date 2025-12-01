Vidya Wires IPO Listing On December 10: GMP Indicates 19% Premium- Key Details Investors Must Know

Vidya Wires IPO: The initially anticipated Vidya Wires IPO has finally gotten ready to open its curtains for investors, and that is one more reason for them to keep checking their screens this week!
The offer will be open from Wednesday, December 3, to Friday, December 5, offering a total of 5.27 crore new shares worth ₹274 crore and an additional offer for the sale of 50 lakh shares.
Having confirmed the price range and planned the use of the proceeds for diversification, paying off debts, and general growth, Vidya Wires has undoubtedly geared up for the next stage with a big jump in its electric power. This IPO could be the reason for investors to look for the spark that is worth their observation.
Vidya Wires IPO – Key Details Summary Table
|Category
|Details
|IPO Allotment Date
|December 8 (Expected)
|Credit to Demat Accounts
|December 9
|Refunds (If Not Allotted)
|December 9
|Listing Date
|December 10
|Exchanges
|BSE & NSE
|GMP (Grey Market Premium)
|₹10
|Expected Listing Premium
|-19%
Vidya Wires IPO Objectives
|Objective
|Purpose
|Capex Investment
|New project under subsidiary ALCU
|Debt Management
|Repayment / prepayment of borrowings
|Corporate Needs
|General corporate purposes
