Vidya Wires IPO Listing On December 10: GMP Indicates 19% Premium- Key Details Investors Must Know

Vidya Wires IPO opens December 3–5 with strong investor interest. A ₹10 GMP signals a likely 19% listing premium. Funds will support expansion, debt reduction, and corporate needs ahead of the December 10 listing.

Rubicon Research Shares
Rubicon Research Shares

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 1, 2025 11:52:00 IST

Vidya Wires IPO: The initially anticipated Vidya Wires IPO has finally gotten ready to open its curtains for investors, and that is one more reason for them to keep checking their screens this week!

The offer will be open from Wednesday, December 3, to Friday, December 5, offering a total of 5.27 crore new shares worth ₹274 crore and an additional offer for the sale of 50 lakh shares.

Having confirmed the price range and planned the use of the proceeds for diversification, paying off debts, and general growth, Vidya Wires has undoubtedly geared up for the next stage with a big jump in its electric power. This IPO could be the reason for investors to look for the spark that is worth their observation.

Vidya Wires IPO – Key Details Summary Table

Category Details
IPO Allotment Date December 8 (Expected)
Credit to Demat Accounts December 9
Refunds (If Not Allotted) December 9
Listing Date December 10
Exchanges BSE & NSE
GMP (Grey Market Premium) ₹10
Expected Listing Premium -19%

Vidya Wires IPO Objectives

Objective Purpose
Capex Investment New project under subsidiary ALCU
Debt Management Repayment / prepayment of borrowings
Corporate Needs General corporate purposes

Vidya Wires is likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on December 10, and it has already attracted considerable market interest even before its debut. The current grey market premium (GMP) is ₹10, indicating that the stock may list at nearly 19% above its issue price, reflecting positive investor sentiment and strong demand.

Vidya Wires Shows Electrifying Growth

Vidya Wires has witnessed nothing but constant growth, and the figures are truly electrifying! The company’s profits soared from ₹21.50 crore in FY23 to ₹25.69 crore in FY24, and then reached an astonishing ₹40.87 crore in FY25. Moreover, the first quarter of FY26 already indicates ₹12 crore in profitsthis is truly remarkable.

The company’s sales also escalated from ₹1,011.44 crore in FY23 to ₹1,186.07 crore in FY24 and then to ₹1,486.39 crore in FY25, with Q1 FY26 already accounting for ₹411.76 crore. These numbers signify consistent growth and demonstrate the company’s ability to capitalize on high demand in the electrical and winding materials industry. Investors, here’s the spark, you can almost feel the current! Vidya Wires’ IPO is set to be a thrilling opportunity. 

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 11:52 AM IST
